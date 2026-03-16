Brentford vs Brighton Match Prediction BFC 55 % Chance of Winning BHAFC 45 % Bet Now! The 33rd match day of the Premier League is all set to commence, as Brentford and Brighton face each other in the opening clash. This match will be played on 19 April at 7:30 PM IST at the Gtech Community Stadium, which also serves as the home ground to Brentford. The team has given auspicious performances this season, holding 11th spot with 12 wins in 32 matches. A win in the next game could help them to reach the top ten in the rankings. On the other hand, Brighton has encountered a losing streak but still holds the 10th spot with 12 wins in 32 matches. They will also be eager for a win to regain its winning momentum in the tournament. In its previous match, Brentford had a draw against Arsenal by 1-1, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Brighton also had a draw in its previous match against Leicester City, but this was a home game for the team. Both teams will be aiming to end their winless streak in the next clash.

Brentford vs Brighton Chances of Winning

Brentford and Brighton have shown equal dominance against each other in the previous clashes. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, both Brighton and Brentford have managed to defeat each other once, while the remaining three games ended up in a draw.

Brentford has shown quite better form lately in the Premier League, which further increases their chances of winning. Along with that, the match will be played at their home ground which adds to their advantage. However, they have been winless in the last two home games, having a goalless draw against Chelsea, and losing the other against Aston Villa by 0-1.

On the other hand, Brighton has shown strong overall performances against Brentford which puts them as a close contender in this game. They have also been winless in the last two away games, having a 2-2 draw against Manchester City and losing the other against Crystal Palace by 1-2.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Brentford vs Brighton Predictions and Betting Tips

Brentford is entering the next Premier League clash against Brighton as the close favourites to come out victorious. Since both teams have shown mixed performances in the current phases of the tournament, the clash between them is expected to be a thriller. However, Brentford takes up home ground advantage in the upcoming match which could help them to secure a much needed win to end its winless run. Thus, Brentford, with the odds of 2.47, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Brighton, who are also close with the odds of 2.85.

Brentford has shown mixed performances in the current edition of Premier League, as the team holds 11th spot with 12 wins and 13 losses in 32 matches. Their attacking side has done well this season, scoring 52 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.63. They have also made 362 shots, out of which 149 have been on target, making them more accurate than any other teams this season. Brentford has also scored 5 penalties while creating 64 big chances across all the matches played. But the main concern lies in the team's defence, as they have conceded 48 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.50. Still, it has been able to secure 6 clean sheets and 135 saves this season.

Bryan Mbeumo has been the standout performer for Brentford, scoring 16 goals and 5 assists in 32 appearances. Along with him, there have been various other key performers such as Yoane Wissa, with 15 goals and 2 assists in 29 appearances, Mikkel Damsgaard, with 2 goals and 10 assists in 32 appearances, Vitaly Janelt, with a goal and 3 assists in 31 appearances, Fábio Carvalho, with 2 goals and an assist in 19 appearances, Keane Lewis-Potter, with a goal and 2 assists in 32 appearances, Kevin Schade, with 7 goals and 2 assists in 32 appearances, Christian Nørgaard, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 28 appearances, Nathan Collins, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 32 appearances, and Ethan Pinnock, with 2 goals in 22 appearances. Mark Flekken has been a standout in goalkeeping, having 5 clean sheets and 132 saves in 31 appearances.

Brentford will be entering the next Premier League clash against Brighton with a formidable line-up, but the team's performances have not been good in recent games. In their last five matches, they have been able to score a combined total of 4 goals while conceding 5 goals in these games. This further shows that Brentford needs some improvements in its attacking and defensive sides as they prepare for the next game against Brighton. With a weak defensive side, Brighton's attackers might be able to find a way to score goals in this game. It is likely that Brentford to win the next clash against Brighton without a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Brighton has also shown a similar form to Brentford in the current phases of the tournament, as the team holds 10th spot with 12 wins and 8 losses in 32 matches. In their last five matches, they have been able to score a combined total of 7 goals, but have also conceded 10 goals in these games. Overall, they have scored 51 goals this season, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.59, as they have also made 445 shots, out of which 155 were on target. When it comes to penalties, Brighton has scored 5 while also creating 67 big chances. In its defensive side, the team has conceded a massive total of 49 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.53. But they have also been able to secure 7 clean sheets and 76 saves this season.

João Pedro has been the key performer for Brighton this season, with 10 goals and 6 assists in 26 appearances. He will also be having the company of other players such as Simon Adingra, with 2 goals and an assist in 23 appearances, Danny Welbeck, with 8 goals and 4 assists in 25 appearances, Yankuba Minteh, with 5 goals and 4 assists in 26 appearances, Georginio Rutter, with 5 goals and 3 assists in 28 appearances, Ferdi Kadioglu, with a goal in 6 appearances, Matt O'Riley, with a goal and an assist in 15 appearances, Mats Wieffer, with a goal and two assists in 19 appearances, Jack Hinshelwood, with 2 goals in 20 appearances, Carlos Baleba, with 2 goals and an assist in 28 appearances, Kaoru Mitoma, with 7 goals and 3 assists in 31 appearances, Jan Paul van Hecke, with a goal in 29 appearances, Pervis Estupiñán, with a goal and an assist in 25 appearances, and Tariq Lamptey, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 13 appearances. Bart Verbruggen will be playing a crucial role with the gloves, having 6 clean sheets and 73 saves in 30 appearances.

Fortunately, no players from both Brighton and Brentford are currently close to receiving a suspension in the Premier League, following their yellow card count. This will further allow them to use their players wisely in a closely anticipated clash. However, it is also predicted that Brighton to get at least two yellow cards in the upcoming match.

Final Prediction: Brentford to beat Brighton in Premier League match.

Brentford vs Brighton Head-to-head

Matches Played: 80

Brentford Wins: 28

Brighton Wins: 35

Matches are Drawn: 17

Brentford vs Brighton Betting Odds

Brentford to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.47

Brighton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.85

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.58

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.