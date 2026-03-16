Brentford vs Chelsea Match Prediction BFC 45 % Chance of Winning CHE 55 % Bet Now! The upcoming clash in the Premier League on the 31st match day is awaited, as Brentford will be going against Chelsea. This match will be played on 6 April at 6:30 PM IST at the Gtech Community Stadium, which also offers the home-ground advantage to Brentford. Their performances in this season have been mixed, with the team currently holding the 11th spot with 12 wins in 30 matches. Another win in the next game could help them to enter the top ten in the standings. On the other hand, Chelsea has been among the top performers this season, holding the 4th spot with 15 wins in 30 matches. They will be looking forward to winning this game and continuing their winning streak. In its previous match, Brentford suffered a loss against Newcastle United, losing the away game by 1-2. On the other hand, Chelsea was able to regain its winning momentum by defeating the Spurs in the previous match, winning by 1-0 in a home game. As both teams are in the eye for a win in this game, the next match promises to be intense.

Brentford vs Chelsea Chances of Winning

Brentford has been strong against Chelsea lately in the clashes where these teams faced each other. Out of their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Brentford has won two games while Chelsea only won one. The remaining two games between these teams ended up in a draw.

However, Chelsea has shown overall dominance against Brentford in the head-to-head encounters, which increases their chances of winning. Also, the team has been in excellent form in the current season as they eye another win. However, in its last two away games, they have suffered losses against Arsenal (0-1) and Aston Villa (1-2).

On the other hand, Brentford will be looking forward to taking home ground advantage and grabbing a win. In its last two home games, they have been winless, losing against Aston Villa by 0-1, and the other game against Everton ended in a 1-1 draw.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Brentford vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips

Chelsea enters the upcoming Premier League clash against Brentford as the clear favourites to win. They have shown strong performances against Brentford in the head-to-head encounters, which could help them to secure another win over them in the next clash. However, Brentford will also be eager to turn the tables, as the team holds home ground advantage. Thus, Chelsea, with the odds of 2.17, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Brentford, who are not far behind with the odds of 3.20.

Chelsea has regained its winning momentum in the current season, as the team holds 4th spot in the standings with 15 wins and 8 losses in 30 matches. This season, the team scored 54 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.80, and they also scored 473 shots, out of which 174 were on target. Along with that, Chelsea has also scored 3 penalties this season while managing to create 75 big chances in the games. In its defensive side, the team has conceded 37 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.23. But they have also been able to do well, having 7 clean sheets and 100 saves so far.

For Chelsea, Cole Palmer will be the key performer in the next game, having scored 14 goals and 7 assists in 29 appearances. He will also be having the company of other players such as Noni Madueke, with 7 goals and 3 assists in 24 appearances, Nicolas Jackson, with 9 goals and 5 assists in 24 appearances, Christopher Nkunku, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 25 appearances, Pedro Neto, with 3 goals and 4 assists in 27 appearances, Jadon Sancho, with 2 goals and 4 assists in 24 appearances, Enzo Fernández, with 5 goals and 5 assists in 28 appearances, Moisés Caicedo, with one goal and 2 assists in 30 appearances, Marc Cucurella, with 4 goals and one assist in 28 appearances, Trevoh Chalobah, with 3 goals and one assist in 19 appearances, and Levi Colwill, with one goal and one assist in 28 appearances. When it comes to goalkeeping, the team has Robert Sánchez, with 6 clean sheets and 80 saves in 24 appearances, and Filip Jørgensen, with one clean sheet and 20 saves in 6 appearances.

Thus, Chelsea will be entering the next game against Brentford with a full-fledged squad, which will be playing a crucial role in the team's win in the upcoming match. In its last five matches, they have been able to score a combined total of 7 goals while conceding just 3 goals in these games. Along with that, all of their last three wins in the Premier League have been with a clean sheet, which totals their clean sheets to 7 this season. This will pose some challenges to the attackers of Brentford in the next game. Chelsea will likely win the next game over Brentford with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Brentford has failed to secure consistent wins this season, which puts the team in the 11th spot in the rankings with 12 wins and 13 losses. In their last five matches, they have been able to score a combined total of 8 goals while conceding 5 goals in these games. This season, they have scored a total of 51 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.70, and also made 350 shots, out of which 145 were on target. Also, Brentford has been able to score 5 penalties this season while creating 60 big chances in the games. Their defensive side has been a concern, with the team conceding 47 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.57. But they have also been able to secure 5 clean sheets and 127 saves so far in the defence.

For Brentford, Bryan Mbeumo will be playing a crucial role in the next game, having scored 16 goals and 5 assists in 30 appearances. He will also be heading to the game with other strikers such as Yoane Wissa, with 14 goals and 2 assists in 27 appearances, Mikkel Damsgaard, with 2 goals and 10 assists in 30 appearances, Vitaly Janelt, with one goal and 3 assists in 29 appearances, Fábio Carvalho, with 2 goals and one assist in 19 appearances, Keane Lewis-Potter, with one goal and 2 assists in 30 appearances, Christian Nørgaard, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 26 appearances, Kevin Schade, with 7 goals and 2 assists in 30 appearances, Nathan Collins, with 2 goals and one assist in 30 appearances, and Ethan Pinnock, with 2 goals in 22 appearances. In goalkeeping, they will be relying on the performances of Mark Flekken, who has 4 clean sheets and 124 saves in 29 appearances.

Moisés Caicedo, Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana, and Pedro Neto from Chelsea are currently close to receiving a two-match suspension in the Premier League, as their yellow cards count is close to ten. This also means Chelsea could be having issues with the playtime of its crucial players if they receive another yellow card in the next game against Brentford. For Brentford, none of the players is currently close to receiving a suspension due to the yellow cards. But it can also be predicted that Brentford to receive at least two yellow cards in the upcoming match.

Final Prediction: Chelsea to beat Brentford in Premier League match.

Brentford vs Chelsea Head-to-head

Matches Played: 22

Brentford Wins: 7

Chelsea Wins: 11

Matches are Drawn: 4

Brentford vs Chelsea Betting Odds

Brentford to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.20

Chelsea to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.17

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.80

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.