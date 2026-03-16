Brentford vs Everton Match Prediction BFC 71 % Chance of Winning EVFC 29 % Bet Now! The upcoming match in the Premier League on the 27th match day will be intense as Brighton will be going against Everton. This match will be played on 27 February at 1:00 AM IST at the Gtech Community Stadium, which also offers home ground advantage to Brentford. They have regained form in the tournament, as the team now stands at the 11th spot in the rankings with 11 wins and 11 losses so far. A win over Everton in the next game could further help them to rank closer to the top five. Everton, on the other hand, stands at the 14th spot in the standings with 7 wins in 26 matches. They will also be eager for a win to regain their momentum and enter the top ten. Brentford is heading to the next game with full confidence, as the team secured a win over Leicester City in their previous one by 4-0, which was an away game. Everton, on the other hand, had a draw in their previous match against Manchester United by 2-2, which was a home game for the team. With both teams aiming to race to the top ten, the next game promises to be intense.

Brentford vs Everton Chances of Winning

Everton has established dominance over Brentford in the recent encounters against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches, Everton has secured wins in three games and Brentford has not been able to win even a single match. The remaining two matches resulted in a draw.

However, Brentford has shown better performances in the tournament so far and is also on a winning streak which increases their chances of winning. But the team has suffered losses in both of its last two home games, losing against Tottenham Spurs by 0-2 and Liverpool by 0-2.

Everton, on the other hand, has maintained its form in the current phases of the tournament, as it is eye-on to turn the tables. They have won both of their last two away games in the tournament, defeating Crystal Palace by 2-1 and Brighton by 1-0, respectively.

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Brentford vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips

Brentford will be likely to come out victorious in their upcoming Premier League clash against Everton. They have been performing well in the current phases of the tournament, and with their players in form, it could help the team to continue its winning streak. Along with that, the team also takes home ground advantage, which could help them to end the winless momentum at the home games. Thus, Brentford, with the odds of 2.01, is likely to come out victorious in the upcoming match against Everton, with the odds of 3.61, and will be trying its best to turn the tables.

Brentford has regained their form in the current phases of the tournament, as the team now holds 10th spot in the rankings with 11 wins and 11 losses in 26 matches. Their attacking side has performed well, scoring 47 goals, which also puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.81, and the team has made 303 shots, out of which 132 are on target. Brentford has also managed to score 4 penalties in the tournament till now while also creating 57 big chances. Their defence has also been doing well lately, but the team has conceded 42 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.62. They have also been able to secure 5 clean sheets and 114 saves this season.

For Brentford, Bryan Mbeumo has been the top performer in the current season, scoring 15 goals and 4 assists in 26 appearances. He will be heading to the next game with the company of other players like Yoane Wissa, with 12 goals and 2 assists in 23 appearances, Mikkel Damsgaard, with 2 goals and 10 assists in 26 appearances, Vitaly Janelt, with one goal and 3 assists in 25 appearances, Fábio Carvalho, with 2 goals and one assist in 19 appearances, Kevin Schade, with 7 goals and 2 assists in 26 appearances, and Christian Nørgaard, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 23 appearances. And for goalkeeping, the team will solely rely on the performances of Mark Flekken, who holds 4 clean sheets and 111 saves in 25 appearances.

With such a formidable line-up being prepared for the upcoming home clash against Everton, they will be eyeing for an impressive win in the game. In its last five matches, Brentford has been able to score a combined total of 7 goals while conceding just 5 goals, which showcases their overall strength. Along with that, out of the last three wins secured by the team, two of them have been in the form of a clean sheet. Their strong defence will pose several challenges to Everton's attacking side. Brentford will likely come out victorious in the upcoming match against Everton with a clean sheet.

Everton, on the other side, has regained its form in the tournament, as the team has been undefeated since the last few games. They will now be looking forward to carrying on this momentum against Brentford to turn the tables. The team currently stands at the 14th spot in the leaderboard, with 7 wins and 9 losses in 26 matches. In their last five matches, they have been able to score a combined total of 11 goals while conceding just 5 goals. If we take a look at the overall attack of this team, they have scored 29 goals, which puts the goal-per-match rate at 1.12, and they have also made 284 shots, out of which 97 were on target. Along with that, the team scored just one penalty this season and created 41 big chances. Their defence has improved lately, but the team has conceded 33 goals, which puts the goals conceded per match rate at 1.27. They have been able to grab an impressive total of 9 clean sheets and 76 saves this season.

For Everton, Beto has been the star performer in the current season, with 6 goals in 18 appearances. But he will also require the support of other key performers such as Iliman Ndiaye, with 6 goals in 24 appearances, Dwight McNeil, with 3 goals and 3 assists in 13 appearances, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with 3 goals and one assist in 22 appearances, Abdoulaye Doucouré, with 2 goals and one assist in 23 appearances, and Orel Mangala, with one goal in 19 appearances. In terms of goalkeeping, the team will rely on the performances of Jordan Pickford, with 9 clean sheets and 76 saves in 26 appearances.

None of the players from both Brentford and Everton is currently close to receiving a two-match suspension in the tournament due to the yellow cards. This further means that both teams will be able to use their key players wisely in the game, without making much compromises on their playtime. But, it is also likely for Everton to receive at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Brentford to beat Everton in Premier League match.

Brentford vs Everton Head-to-head

Matches Played: 25

Brentford Wins: 9

Everton Wins: 11

Matches are Drawn: 5

Brentford vs Everton Betting Odds

Brentford to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.01

Everton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.61

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.66

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.