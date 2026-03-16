Brentford vs Fulham Match Prediction BFC 66 % Chance of Winning FUL 34 % Bet Now! Football spectators are looking forward to the 37th Premier League match day, when Brentford play Fulham. On 18 May at 7:30 PM IST, the game will take place at the Gtech Community Stadium, so Brentford has the advantage of playing at home. Because of their latest run of victories, Brentford has managed to claim the 8th position with 18 matches won so far. A victory over Fulham next game might help them move closer to the teams in the top five. By contrast, Fulham’s recent losses have brought them down to eleventh place, now with only 14 wins in 36 games. They need a win in the upcoming match to have a chance of getting back into the top ten. In its previous match, Brentford secured a win against Ipswich Town by 1-0, which was also an away game for the team. On the other hand, Fulham lost its previous clash against Everton by 1-3, which came at their home ground. The next game could be an opportunity for Brentford to continue its winning momentum in the Premier League.

Brentford vs Fulham Chances of Winning

Brentford holds the upper hand against Fulham in the overall head-to-head encounters. But in their last five matches against each other in the Premier League, both Brentford and Fulham have secured two wins each, while the remaining one match resulted in a draw.

Brentford has a winning streak as they enter the next game against Fulham, combined with their home ground advantage and strong head-to-head record, which increases their chances of winning. They have also won both of their last two home games, defeating Manchester United (4-3), and Brighton (4-2).

On the other hand, Fulham still struggles to regain its winning momentum, as it will aim to capitalise on the recent games against Brentford. Their away form has also not gone well, including a win against Southampton (2-1), and two losses against Aston Villa and Bournemouth by 0-1, in their last three away games.

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Brentford vs Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips

Brentford and Fulham will be squaring off against each other in an anticipated Premier League match, where the former comes out as the favourites to win. They have been on a winning streak in the tournament lately, as they take home ground advantage in the next game, combined with a strong head-to-head record. On the other hand, the consecutive losses have played a vital role in the downward spiral of Fulham this season, as they aim to end it in the next match. Therefore, Brentford, with the odds of 1.84, has a higher chance of winning in the upcoming match against Fulham, with the odds of 3.95.

Brentford has been among the best-performing teams in the current phase, holding the 8th spot with 16 wins and 13 losses in 36 matches. Their goal total of 63 goes to a season rate of 1.75 per game, while they put 416 shots toward the goal, ending with 171 as shots on target. The team has turned five penalties into goals this season and formed 78 key scoring chances in total. Because of a shaky start in defense, the team allowed 53 goals, with an average of 1.47 goals per match being given up. Assisted by their current improvement, they have managed to keep eight clean sheets and made 147 saves in 36 fixtures.

Bryan Mbeumo has been the top player for Brentford this season, as he holds 18 goals and 7 assists in 36 appearances. In forwards, only Keane Lewis-Potter has been the goal scorer, with a goal and 3 assists in 36 appearances. Along with him, the team got impressive players in the midfield, which consists of Christian Nørgaard, with 5 goals and 3 assists in 32 appearances, Kevin Schade, with 11 goals and 2 assists in 36 appearances, Yoane Wissa, with 18 goals and 3 assists in 22 appearances, Mikkel Damsgaard, with 2 goals and 10 assists in 36 appearances, Vitaly Janelt, with a goal and 3 assists in 32 appearances, and Fábio Carvalho, with 2 goals and an assist in 19 appearances. Even their defensive side has contributed to scoring goals, having the likes of Nathan Collins, with 2 goals and 3 assists in 36 appearances, and Ethan Pinnock, with 2 goals in 22 appearances. And when it comes to goalkeeping, Brentford has a star player in the form of Mark Flekken, holding 7 clean sheets and 144 saves in 35 appearances.

For its potential fifth consecutive victory at present, Brentford will rely on its strong recent form in the squad against Fulham. Through their last five games, the squad has excelled, netting 12 goals and only allowing six to be scored against them. In addition, Brentford has won two of their last four matches this season without conceding any goals, bringing their clean sheet total in 36 games this season to eight. Of the five wins Brentford has achieved against Fulham in recent games, four have been clean, giving them a further advantage. It appears that Brentford will keep a clean sheet against Fulham in the next game.

On the other hand, Fulham might find it difficult to regain its form against Brentford, as they have dropped down to the 11th spot with 14 wins and 13 losses in 36 matches. Even in their last five matches, the team has managed to score a combined total of 4 goals, but conceded a massive total of 8 goals in these games. Overall, they have scored 51 goals this season, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.42, and they have also made 491 shots, out of which 163 remained on target. Scoring just 3 penalties, Fulham has also created a total of 62 big chances, which is comparatively lower than the other teams. Their defensive side has not been able to perform well, due to which the team has conceded 50 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1.39. However, they have also been able to secure 5 clean sheets and 104 saves in 36 matches.

Raúl Jiménez has been the key player for Fulham this season, as he holds 11 goals and 3 assists in 36 appearances. In the forward side, the team has in-form strikers such as Rodrigo Muniz, with 8 goals and an assist in 31 appearances, Adama Traoré, with 2 goals and 6 assists in 34 appearances, Alex Iwobi, with 9 goals and 6 assists in 36 appearances, and Reiss Nelson, who still holds a goal and an assist in 12 appearances. Their midfield has also contributed well, with players like Harry Wilson, scoring 5 goals and an assist in 23 appearances, Tom Cairney, with a goal in 23 appearances, Andreas Pereira, with 2 goals and 4 assists in 32 appearances, Ryan Sessegnon, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 14 appearances, and Emile Smith Rowe, with 6 goals and 3 assists in 32 appearances. Their defensive side also got some great contributors, such as Calvin Bassey, with a goal in 34 appearances, Antonee Robinson, with 10 assists in 34 appearances, and Kenny Tete, with 2 assists in 20 appearances. Bernd Leno has still been the star with the gloves, as he holds 5 clean sheets and 104 saves in 36 appearances.

Fans need not worry about any players missing out, as no player from Brentford or Fulham is close to a suspension in the Premier League, which will also allow both teams to go on to a thriller clash at the Gtech Community Stadium. But, the track record of Fulham has not been suitable in this case, due to which they are likely to get at least two yellow cards in the game against Brentford.

Final Prediction: Brentford to beat Fulham in Premier League match.

Brentford vs Fulham Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 64

Brentford Wins: 24

Fulham Wins: 23

Matches are Drawn: 17

Brentford vs Fulham Betting Odds

Brentford to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.84

Fulham to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.95

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.20

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.