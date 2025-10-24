NUFC (Newcastle United) vs FUL (Fulham) Match Prediction NUFC 84 % Chance of Winning FUL 16 % An intense clash is set to take place in the ninth match week of the Premier League, as Newcastle United prepares to face Fulham in the next encounter. This match will be played on 25 October at 7:30 PM IST, as Newcastle United takes the home ground advantage with the match being at St James' Park. The team has not been able to deliver consistently, as they hold 2 wins in 8 matches, putting them at 14th spot in the standings. The next game against Fulham could help them get closer to the top ten. On the other hand, Fulham has also shown a similar performance to Newcastle United, but they stand at 15th spot with 2 wins in 8 matches. The team will also remain eager to end its losing streak in the next game against Newcastle United. In its previous match, Newcastle United suffered a loss against Brighton by 2-1, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Fulham also lost its previous match against Arsenal by 0-1, which was a home game for the team. Both teams will want to end their losing momentum in the upcoming match, but only one of them will be able to do it.

Facts: The last time Newcastle United and Fulham faced each other at St James' Park, the away team came out victorious by 1-2.

Newcastle United secured its last victory over Fulham during the Premier League 2023/24 edition, winning the away game by 0-1.

Out of the last five victories secured by Newcastle United over Fulham, four of them have been with a clean sheet, highlighting their defensive strength over them.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at St James Park, Newcastle United holds the upper hand with two wins, as Fulham won one, and the remaining two games ended in a draw.

Newcastle United vs Fulham Chances of Winning

Newcastle United has been strong against Fulham in their clashes against each other. Over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Newcastle United holds the upper hand with three wins, as Fulham has only won one. Also, all three wins secured by Newcastle have been with a clean sheet.

Newcastle United, having a strong record against Fulham combined with the home ground advantage, has a higher chance of winning in the next game. They have shown mixed form over the last two home games, losing to Arsenal by 1-2 and winning against Nottingham Forest by 2-0.

On the other hand, Fulham will also be keen to secure a win in the next game to end their losing streak this campaign. But it should be noted that the team has lost both of its last two away games, losing to Aston Villa by 3-1 and Bournemouth also by 3-1.

Newcastle United vs Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips

The next Premier League match between Newcastle United and Fulham will be intense, as Newcastle United goes to the game being the strong favourites to win. The team has showcased its strong performances against Fulham in the head-to-head encounters, and will also take the home ground advantage in the next game. This will play a crucial role for Newcastle United to secure a win and rise in the standings. On the other hand, Fulham will be eager to end its losing streak, which puts it in a challenging position for the next game. Therefore, Newcastle United, with the odds of 1.62, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Fulham, with the odds of 5.70.

Newcastle United is looking forward to gaining consistency this season, as the team holds 2 wins and 3 losses in 8 games, which puts them 14th in the standings. This season, the team has scored 7 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 0.88, and they have also made 56 shots out of which 37 shots remained on target inside the box. Newcastle has managed to score a penalty, as their XG rate also stands high at 10.08 after eight games. On its defensive side, the team has conceded 8 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 0.88; with the team still having 66 interceptions and 22 blocks.

Their forward unit has players such as Anthony Gordon, with 92 passes and 5 tackles in 5 appearances, Anthony Elanga, with 106 passes and 2 tackles in 8 appearances, Nick Woltemade, with 4 goals and 70 passes in 5 appearances, and William Osula, with a goal and 21 passes in 8 appearances. In the middle, the team has Joelinton, with 159 passes and 9 tackles in 6 appearances, Sandro Tonali, with an assist and 406 passes in 8 appearances, Bruno Guimarães, with 2 goals and 298 passes in 7 appearances, and Jacob Ramsey, with 40 passes and a tackle in 3 appearances. Their defensive side also has some depth, with the help of players such as Kieran Trippier, with 354 passes and 7 tackles in 7 appearances, Sven Botman, with 4 tackles and 5 interceptions in 6 appearances, Malick Thiaw, with 5 tackles and 8 interceptions in 5 appearances, Dan Burn, with an assist and 12 tackles in 8 appearances, and Tino Livramento, with an assist and 6 tackles in 6 appearances. Nick Pope will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 5 clean sheets and 22 saves in 8 appearances.

Newcastle United has shown some spectacular performances with this squad, as it could also help them to secure an impressive win in the next game against Fulham. Over their last five matches in the Premier League, the team has scored 5 and conceded 4 goals, which shows their main strength lies in the defensive side. If the attacking side is able to score consistently, they will be able to convert the draws to wins. Out of the last five games, Newcastle has kept a clean sheet in three of them, showcasing the dominance of its defensive side. It is likely that Newcastle United will win the next game against Fulham with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Fulham had a great start to the new edition but has stumbled due to a losing streak, which puts them 15th in the standings with 2 wins and 4 losses in 8 matches. In its last five matches this season, the team has scored 6 but conceded 8 goals, which highlights its defensive weaknesses. This season, the team has scored 8 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1, and they have also made 46 shots out of which 23 shots remained on target inside the box. Fulham is yet to score a penalty or a free kick, still their XG rate stands at 7.64 after eight games. Their defensive side raises concern, with the team conceding 12 goals, which puts the goals conceded per match rate at 1.50; and they have also made 51 interceptions and 24 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Raúl Jiménez, with a goal and 45 passes in 7 appearances, Rodrigo Muniz, with a goal and an assist in 5 appearances, Alex Iwobi, with a goal and 2 assists in 8 appearances, and Harry Wilson, with a goal and 138 passes. In the middle, the team has Josh King, with 124 passes and 9 tackles in 8 appearances, Sander Berge, with 336 passes and 11 tackles, Tom Cairney, with 113 passes and one tackle in 5 appearances, Ryan Sessegnon, with a goal and 200 passes in 7 appearances, and Sasa Lukic, with an assist and 203 passes. Fulham might make some changes to its defensive side, which has players such as Calvin Bassey, with 10 tackles and 3 interceptions in 8 appearances, Jorge Cuenca, with 2 tackles and 5 interceptions in 3 appearances, Timothy Castagne, with 11 tackles and 6 interceptions in 6 appearances, and Issa Diop, with 2 tackles and 2 interceptions in 2 appearances. Bernd Leno will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he holds a clean sheet and 23 saves in 8 appearances.

Sasa Lukic from Fulham holds 4 yellow cards to his name, being just one away from a one-match suspension. Except for him, no other player from either Newcastle United or Fulham is close to a suspension, allowing both teams to use their line-ups well. For Fulham, it can be predicted that the team will receive 2 yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Newcastle United to beat Fulham in Premier League match.

Newcastle United vs Fulham Head-to-head

Matches Played: 82

Newcastle United Wins: 34

Fulham Wins: 33

Matches are Drawn: 15

Newcastle United vs Fulham Betting Odds

Newcastle United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.62

Fulham to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 5.70

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.15

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.