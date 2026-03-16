BFC (Brentford) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction BFC 92 % Chance of Winning MUFC 8 % Bet Now! The next clash on the 35th match day of the Premier League is awaited by football enthusiasts, as Brentford will be going against Manchester United. This match will be played on 4 May at 6:30 PM IST at the Gtech Community Stadium, which serves as a home ground for Brentford. They have given tremendous performances in the current phase, holding the 11th spot with 14 wins in 34 matches. Another win in the next game over Manchester United could help the team reach the top ten. On the other hand, Manchester United's form has slipped, putting them in the 14th spot in the standings with 10 wins in 34 matches. The team will be eager to secure a win in this game and mark an end to its recent winless run. Brentford is heading to this game after defeating Nottingham Forest by 0-2 in its previous match, which was an away game. On the other hand, Manchester United drew against Bournemouth by 1-1 in its previous match, which was an away game. As Brentford aims to continue its winning momentum, Manchester United aims to regain its form, which makes the next game intense.

Brentford vs Manchester United Chances of Winning

Manchester United holds the upper hand in the games they have played against Brentford. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Manchester United has been strong with three wins and Brentford won one, as the remaining match ended in a draw.

Taking the home ground advantage, along with their winning momentum, Brentford has a higher chance of winning in the next game. The team is also undefeated in its last two home games, having won against Brighton by 4-2 and drawn against Chelsea by 0-0.

On the other hand, Manchester United will be aiming to capitalise on its strong record against Brentford to reverse the fortunes. They have not won any of their last three away games, losing to Newcastle United (1-4) and Nottingham Forest (0-1), while having a draw against Bournemouth (1-1).

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Brentford vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips

Brentford and Manchester United will be going against each other in a thrilling Premier League match, where the former comes out as the favourites to win. The team has shown excellent form as compared to Manchester United in the current phases of the tournament and also takes home ground advantage, which could help them secure a much-needed win and enter the top ten. On the other hand, Manchester United will aim to capitalise on its strong record against Brentford to turn the tables. Therefore, Brentford, with the odds of 1.63, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Manchester United, with the odds of 5.10.

Brentford did not have a good start to the tournament, but the team has regained its form, which now puts them in the 11th spot with 14 wins and 13 losses in 34 matches. This season, they have scored a total of 58 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.71, and they have also made 389 shots, out of which 160 remained on target. Brentford has also scored 5 penalties till now and created an impressive total of 72 big chances across all the games. Along with that, they have conceded 50 goals till now, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.47. With some recent improvements, the team has been able to secure 7 clean sheets and 141 saves in 34 matches.

Bryan Mbeumo has been the star for Brentford this season, leading the goal-scoring charts with 18 goals and 6 assists in 34 appearances. Mbeumo will also be accompanied by various formidable goal scorers of the team such as Keane Lewis-Potter, with a goal and 3 assists in 34 appearances, Vitaly Janelt, with a goal and 3 assists in 32 appearances, Fábio Carvalho, with 2 goals and an assist in 19 appearances, Christian Nørgaard, with 5 goals and 2 assists in 30 appearances, Kevin Schade, with 8 goals and 2 assists in 34 appearances, Yoane Wissa, with 17 goals and 3 assists in 31 appearances, Ethan Pinnock, with 2 goals in 22 appearances, Mikkel Damsgaard, with 2 goals and 10 assists in 34 appearances, and Nathan Collins, with 2 goals and 3 assists in 34 appearances. Mark Flekken has been the key for the team's strong defensive side lately, as he holds 138 saves and 6 clean sheets in 33 appearances while conceding 48 goals.

Since Brentford's team has maintained its winning momentum and is going to the next game with an in-form squad, they are likely to pose challenges against Manchester United. In its last five matches, the team has scored a combined total of 8 goals while conceding just 5 goals in these games. This showcases the overall dominance of the team in its recent games, with one of their last two wins coming off with a clean sheet, which totals their clean sheets to 7 this season. Looking at this, it is likely that Brentford will win the next game against Manchester United with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Manchester United had a great start to the season but were not able to capitalise on their winning momentum, which puts them down in the 14th spot with 10 wins and 15 losses in 34 matches. Even in their last five matches, the team has managed to score a combined total of 2 goals, but conceded 7 goals in these games. Overall, they have scored 39 goals this season, which puts the goal-per-match rate at 1.15, and the team has also made 464 shots, out of which 154 remained on target. Manchester United has also scored 3 penalties and created 59 big chances across all the games played. In terms of its defence, the team has not done well, conceding 47 goals, which also puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.38. However, they have also been able to secure 9 clean sheets and 90 saves in 34 matches.

Bruno Fernandes has been the star player for Manchester United, scoring 8 goals and 9 assists in 33 appearances. Fernandes will also require the contribution from other goal scorers of the team such as Casemiro, with a goal in 22 appearances, Manuel Ugarte, with a goal and an assist in 26 appearances, Rasmus Højlund, with 4 goals in 29 appearances, Amad Diallo, with 6 goals and 6 assists in 22 appearances, Alejandro Garnacho, with 5 goals and an assist in 33 appearances, Joshua Zirkzee, with 3 goals and an assist in 32 appearances, Matthijs de Ligt, with 2 goals in 28 appearances, Lisandro Martínez, with 2 goals and an assist in 20 appearances, and Harry Maguire, with a goal in 23 appearances. André Onana will once again be playing a crucial role with the gloves, as he holds 9 clean sheets and 88 saves in 33 appearances.

Fans will be able to see a thriller between these teams, as no player from either Brentford or Manchester United is currently close to a suspension in the Premier League. This will further allow them to use their line-ups wisely in the upcoming match and anticipate the fans at every moment. But, considering the past records, it is likely that Manchester United will get at least two yellow cards in the next match.

Final Predictions: Brentford to beat Manchester United in Premier League match.

Brentford vs Manchester United Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 20

Brentford Wins: 6

Manchester United Wins: 11

Matches are Drawn: 3

Brentford vs Manchester United Betting Odds

Brentford to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.63

Manchester United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 5.10

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.45

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.