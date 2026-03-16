BHAFC (Brighton) vs AVFC (Aston Villa) Match Prediction BHAFC Chance of Winning AVFC Bet Now! A thriller clash is waiting for the football fans on the 30th match day of the Premier League, as Brighton will be going against Aston Villa. This match will be played on 3 April at 12:15 AM IST at the American Express Stadium, which also offers home ground advantage to Brighton. They have regained a strong momentum this season, with the team holding the 7th spot in the standings with 12 wins in 29 matches. A win in the upcoming match could also help them to get closer to the top five in the rankings. On the other hand, Aston Villa has shown tremendous performances, as the team stands in 9th spot with 12 wins in 29 games. This match will be crucial for both teams if they want to get a spot in the top five. In its previous match, Brighton had a draw against the dominant Manchester City by 2-2, which was also an away game. On the other hand, Aston Villa won its previous match against Brentford by 1-0, which was an away game for the team. With both teams heading to this game with a win, it promises to be intense for the football fans.

Brighton vs Aston Villa Chances of Winning

Aston Villa holds the upper hand in the matches where they have gone against Brighton in the Premier League. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Aston Villa has been able to secure three wins, while Brighton only won one. The remaining match resulted in a draw.

But Brighton has shown excellent form lately in the tournament, with its winning streak, which further increases their chances of winning in the next game. Along with that, they also take up home-ground advantage, which could help the team win. They have won all of their last three home games against Fulham (2-1), Southampton (4-0), and Chelsea (3-0).

On the other hand, Aston Villa has also regained its form in the season, which makes the next game a close encounter. They will be taking up the head-to-head advantage to secure a win. In its last two away games, they have won one against Brentford by 1-0 but lost the other against Crystal Palace by 1-4.

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Brighton vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips

Brighton enters the upcoming Premier League clash against Aston Villa as the clear favourites to win. The team has been in dominant form in the current phases of the tournament, as their winning streak could help them to secure another win in the next game. Also, they take up the home ground advantage which could further help the team to enter the top five in the standings. Thus, Brighton, with the odds of 2.00, has a higher chance of winning in the upcoming Premier League clash against Aston Villa, who are also close contenders, with the odds of 3.52.

Brighton has been among the best performers in the current phases of the tournament, as the team holds the 7th spot in the rankings with 12 wins and 6 losses in 29 matches. In this season, they scored 48 goals, which puts the goal-per-match rate at 1.66, and they also scored 402 shots, out of which 139 were on target. Along with that, Brighton has also made 402 shots, out of which 139 were on target. On its defensive side, the team has struggled a bit, conceding 42 goals in these games, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.45. But they have also been able to secure 7 clean sheets and 69 saves this season.

For Brighton, the key performer in the next game could be João Pedro, with 8 goals and 6 assists in 23 appearances. He will be accompanied by other players such as Danny Welbeck, with 7 goals and 4 assists in 22 appearances, Simon Adingra, with 2 goals and one assist in 20 appearances, Yankuba Minteh, with 5 goals and 3 assists in 24 appearances, Georginio Rutter, with 5 goals and 3 assists in 28 appearances, Kaoru Mitoma, with 7 goals and 3 assists in 29 appearances, Carlos Baleba, with 2 goals and one assist in 25 appearances, Jack Hinshelwood, with 2 goals in 17 appearances, Tariq Lamptey, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 13 appearances, Jan Paul van Hecke, and Pervis Estupiñán, with one goal and one assist in 22 appearances. In goalkeeping, the team has Bart Verbruggen, with 6 clean sheets and 66 saves in 27 appearances, and Jason Steele, with one clean sheet and 3 saves in 2 appearances.

Brighton is entering the next Premier League clash against Aston Villa with a formidable line-up, which could help them to secure another impressive win and continue their winning streak. In its last five matches, the team has been able to score a combined total of 13 goals and conceded just 4 goals in these games. This also shows the strength of their defence and attack as the team prepares for the upcoming match against Aston Villa. Along with that, they have also secured two clean sheet wins in their last four wins, which totals to 7 clean sheets for the team in 29 matches. It is also likely for Brighton to win the next game against Aston Villa with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Aston Villa has also secured the same number of wins as Brighton but stands at the 9th spot as the team has 8 losses in 29 matches. In their last five matches, they have scored a combined total of 7 goals while conceding 8 goals in these games. Overall in this season, the team has scored 41 goals, which also puts their goal per match rate at 1.41, and they have made 364 shots, out of which 121 were on target. Along with that, Aston Villa has also scored 2 penalties this season while managing to create 65 big chances. In their defence, the team has not done well, conceding 45 goals, which also puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.55. But the team has also managed to secure 4 clean sheets and 78 saves this season.

For Aston Villa, Ollie Watkins is the key performer this season, with 13 goals and 6 assists in 29 appearances. He will also be having the company of other players such as Morgan Rogers, with 7 goals and 4 assists in 28 appearances, Marcus Rashford, with 4 goals and 3 assists in 20 appearances, Marco Asensio, with 2 goals in 4 appearances, Leon Bailey, with one goal and 2 assists in 23 appearances, Ross Barkley, with 3 goals and one assist in 16 appearances, Amadou Onana, with 2 goals in 17 appearances, Youri Tielemans, with 2 goals and 4 assists in 29 appearances, Jacob Ramsey, with one goal and 3 assists in 21 appearances, Matty Cash, with one goal and one assist in 19 appearances, and Ezri Konsa, with one goal in 19 appearances. For goalkeeping, the team has Emiliano Martínez, with 3 clean sheets and 73 saves in 28 appearances, and Robin Olsen, with one clean sheet and 6 saves in 3 appearances.

Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa is currently close to receiving a two-match suspension in the Premier League, as he holds 8 yellow cards to his name. If he receives another yellow card in the upcoming match against Brighton, the team might have to compromise on his playtime in the game. On the other hand, none of the players from Brighton are currently close to receiving a suspension in the tournament. It is likely for Aston Villa to receive at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Brighton to beat Aston Villa in Premier League match.

Brighton vs Aston Villa Head-to-head

Matches Played: 34

Brighton Wins: 6

Aston Villa Wins: 18

Matches are Drawn: 10

Brighton vs Aston Villa Betting Odds

Brighton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.00

Aston Villa to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.52

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.98

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.