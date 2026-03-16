Brighton vs Bournemouth Match Prediction BHAFC 63 % Chance of Winning AFCB 37 % Bet Now! The 27th match day of the Premier League is here with some exciting clashes, as Brighton goes against Bournemouth in the first clash. This match will be played on 26 February at 1:00 AM IST at the American Express Stadium in Falmer, which also offers home ground advantage to Brighton. They have regained form in the current season, as the team now holds the 9th spot in the standings with 10 wins and just 6 losses. A win in the next game could help them to easily get closer to the top five in the standings. Bournemouth, on the other hand, needs a rebound, as the team holds the 6th spot in the standings with 12 wins and 7 losses. They will also be looking forward to the next game as an opportunity to come out victorious and regain form. In its previous match, Brighton was able to come out victorious against Southampton by 4-0 in an away game. On the other hand, Bournemouth lost its previous match against Wolverhampton Wanderers by 0-1, which was a home game for the team. As Brighton aims to continue its winning momentum and Bournemouth aims to regain its form, the next game promises to be intense.

Brighton vs Bournemouth Chances of Winning

Brighton has been strong against Bournemouth in the Premier League lately, as they have been able to dominate in the games. In their last five matches against each other in the Premier League, the team has been able to defeat Bournemouth in four games and lost just one, which shows their dominance in head-to-head encounters.

This further increases the chances of winning for Brighton in the next game, as the team also takes up the home-ground advantage in the upcoming match. In their last two home games, the team has won one against Everton by 3-0 but lost the other against Everton by 0-1.

On the other hand, Bournemouth also stand as a close contender for the upcoming match against Brighton. Also, they have been victorious in the last two away games, securing wins against Southampton by 3-1 and Newcastle United by 4-1, respectively. This momentum could help the team to turn the tables in the next game.

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Brighton vs Bournemouth Predictions and Betting Tips

Brighton enters the upcoming Premier League clash against Bournemouth as the close favourites to come out victorious. They have been strong in form lately, which puts the team in favour in their next clash. Along with that, they also have a home-ground advantage, which will provide them with various opportunities to score goals. Therefore, Brighton, with the odds of 2.23, has a higher chance of winning in the next game. But Bournemouth, with the odds of 3.03, are also not far behind and could take advantage of their head-to-head record to win.

Brighton's performances this season have been at par, as the team holds the 9th spot in the rankings with 10 wins and just 6 losses. Their attacking side has done well, with the team scoring 42 goals and putting its goal-per-match rate at 1.62. They have also made 367 shots, out of which 128 were on target. Along with that, they have scored a penalty this season while also managing to create 52 big chances. If we take a look at its defence, the team has conceded 38 goals so far, putting its goals conceded per match rate at 1.46. But they have also been able to secure 7 clean sheets and 64 saves in the current season.

For Brighton, the team's star player in the next game could be Kaoru Mitoma, with 7 goals and 3 assists in 26 appearances. He will also be coming in with other formidable players such as Danny Welbeck, with 6 goals and 4 assists in 19 appearances, Yankuba Minteh, with 5 goals and 3 assists in 21 appearances, João Pedro, with 6 goals and 6 assists in 20 appearances, Simon Adingra, with 2 goals and one assist in 18 appearances, Georginio Rutter, with 5 goals and 2 assists in 25 appearances, and Jack Hinshelwood, with 2 goals in 14 appearances. In goalkeeping, the team will be relying on the performances of Bart Verbruggen, with 6 clean sheets and 61 saves in 24 appearances, and Jason Steele, with one clean sheet and 3 saves in 2 appearances.

This formidable line-up will be playing an important role for Brighton in the upcoming match against Bournemouth to help them secure a win. In its last five matches, the team has been able to score a combined total of 10 goals but conceded 9 goals in these games. However, their last two wins before heading to this game have been with a clean sheet which will be posing challenges to the attackers of Bournemouth. Thus, it is also likely for Brighton to secure another clean-sheet win over Bournemouth in their upcoming Premier League encounter.

On the other hand, Bournemouth's performances have seen a bit of decline lately, as the team suffered a loss in its previous match. Currently, they stand at the 6th spot in the rankings with 12 wins and 7 losses, as they are eager to regain form in the next game. In their last five matches, the team has been able to score a combined total of 12 goals while conceding just 5 goals in these games. Talking about its overall attack, the team scored 44 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.69, and they also scored 411 shots, out of which 150 were on target. Also, they have scored 6 penalties this season and managed to create 55 big chances. Their defence has also been strong, with the team conceding just 30 goals, at the goals conceded per match rate of just 1.15. And they have also secured 6 clean sheets with 101 saves this season.

For Bournemouth, Justin Kluivert has been the top performer in the current season, with 11 goals and 5 assists in 25 appearances. In the upcoming match against Brighton, he will also require the company of other strikers like Dango Ouatarra, with 7 goals and 4 assists in 23 appearances, Antoine Semenyo, with 7 goals and 4 assists in 25 appearances, Luis Sinisterra, with one goal and one assist in 9 appearances, Evanilson, with 5 goals in 19 appearances, Enes Ünal, with 2 goals and one assist in 17 appearances, David Brooks, with 2 goals in 19 appearances, and Ryan Christie, with 2 goals and 3 assists in 25 appearances. For goalkeeping, the team has Kepa, who has been exceptional, with 5 clean sheets and 70 saves in 19 appearances.

Ryan Christie from Bournemouth is currently nearing a suspension in the Premier League, as he holds 9 yellow cards to his name. The team might even have to compromise on his playtime due to the same, causing challenges to them in the upcoming game. No player from Brighton is close to a suspension in the tournament as of now. Along with that, it is also likely for Bournemouth to receive at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Brighton to beat Bournemouth in Premier League match.

Brighton vs Bournemouth Head-to-head

Matches Played: 116

Brighton Wins: 42

Bournemouth Wins: 45

Matches are Drawn: 29

Brighton vs Bournemouth Betting Odds

Brighton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.23

Bournemouth to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.03

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.68

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.