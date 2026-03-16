Brighton vs Chelsea Match Prediction BHAFC 21 % Chance of Winning CHE 79 % Bet Now! The 25th match day of the Premier League is about to begin, with Brighton and Chelsea facing each other in the first clash. This match will take place on 15 February at 1:30 AM IST at the American Express Stadium, which also serves as a home ground to Brighton. Chelsea has been among the top performers in the current season, with 12 wins in 24 matches and just 5 losses. The team will look forward to another win which could help them to be among the top three teams in the standings. On the other hand, Brighton stands at the 10th spot in the standings, with 8 wins and 6 losses till now. A win in this clash could further help them to get closer to the top five. Brighton is heading into this game after a devastating loss in their previous match. They lost 7-0 against Nottingham Forest, which was also an away game for the team. On the other side, Chelsea won their previous match against West Ham United by 2-1, which was a home clash for the team. With Brighton eager to regain its winning momentum and Chelsea eager to continue their form, the next clash promises to be interesting.

Brighton vs Chelsea Chances of Winning

Chelsea has been strong over Brighton in their head-to-head clashes in the Premier League. In their last five matches against each other, Chelsea has secured wins in three games, and Brighton has only been able to grab wins in two matches. The head-to-head advantage over Brighton further provides a higher chance of winning for Chelsea.

Along with that, Chelsea has shown better form throughout the season which gives them another edge in the upcoming Premier League clash. However, in their last two away games, the team has not been able to secure a win, losing one match against Manchester City, while the other one against Crystal Palace ended up in a draw.

On the other hand, Brighton will be eager to regain its winning momentum in the tournament as they suffered a devastating loss in their previous game. The team will be looking forward to taking the home ground advantage to turn the tables. In their last two home games also, the team has been winless, with one game against Everton being lost while another against Arsenal ending in a draw.

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Brighton vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips

Chelsea looks forward to the upcoming match against Brighton as a perfect opportunity to continue its winning momentum, and they also enter as the clear favourites to win the clash. They have been historically strong over Brighton whenever they faced each other, and given their current form in the tournament, the team will take advantage to secure another win. Thus, Chelsea, with the odds of 2.20, comes out to the next game with a higher chance of winning. But Brighton, with the odds of 3.03, is also not much far, as the team enters the next game with a home-ground advantage that could help them to turn the tables.

Chelsea has shown some rapid improvements in the current edition of the Premier League, which can be seen as the team holds the 4th spot in the standings. They have secured wins in 12 out of the 24 games and lost just 5 till now. A win over Brighton in the next clash could help them to get closer to the top three. Talking about their attack, the team has been able to score 47 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate to 1.96, and they have also made 392 shots, out of which 143 were on target. Also, Chelsea has scored three penalties in the tournament so far while creating 62 big chances. In their defence, the team has conceded 31 goals only, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.29. But they have also made 4 clean sheets and 82 saves in the tournament so far.

For Chelsea, Cole Palmer will be playing an important role in the next clash, as he is the star striker for the team with 14 goals and 6 assists in 24 appearances. He will be heading to the game with other formidable players such as Noni Madueke, with 7 goals and 3 assists in 22 appearances, Nicolas Jackson, with 9 goals and 5 assists in 23 appearances, Enzo Fernández, with 3 goals and 4 assists in 22 appearances, Pedro Neto, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 21 appearances, and Trevoh Chalobah, with 3 goals and one assist in 15 appearances. For goalkeeping, they will have players like Robert Sánchez, with 4 clean sheets and 71 saves in 21 appearances, and Filip Jørgensen, with 11 saves in 3 appearances.

Thus, with a formidable line-up, Chelsea will be taking up the upper hand against Brighton in the next clash. Their attack has been strong in the recent games, as they have been able to score 9 goals in their last five matches. But their defence needs some improvements, as the team has also been able to concede 8 goals combined in these games. This could also provide Brighton with a slight advantage in the next game, noting the fact that they have the home-ground advantage. Also, Chelsea has secured just 4 clean sheets in the tournament so far, which shows that it will be challenging for them to stop Brighton from scoring. So, we predict Chelsea to win the match over Brighton with a margin of one goal at least, where a clean sheet has fewer chances.

Brighton, on the other hand, has not been able to give consistent performances in the current season, which puts them in the 10th spot in the Premier League standings. They have secured just 8 wins and 6 losses in 24 matches as of now, and a win in the next game over Chelsea could help them rank closer to the top five. Their line-up has not been able to perform well in the last few games, as they have conceded a combined total of 10 goals while scoring just 5 goals in their last five games. If we take a look at their overall attack, the team has been able to score 35 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.46, and made 336 shots, out of which 111 were on target. Along with that, they have scored just one penalty while managing to create 41 big chances. Its defence has also not been good, with the team conceding 38 goals in 24 games. But they have been able to secure 5 clean sheets and made 62 saves this season.

For the next clash, Brighton will be heading with their star striker Danny Welbeck, who scored 6 goals and 2 assists in 18 appearances. He will be accompanied by other formidable strikers such as João Pedro, with 5 goals and 5 assists in 18 appearances, Yankuba Minteh, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 19 appearances, Georginio Rutter, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 23 appearances, and Kaoru Mitoma, with 5 goals and 3 assists in 24 appearances. And when it comes to goalkeepers, they will have players like Bart Verbruggen, with 4 clean sheets and 59 saves in 22 appearances, and Jason Steele, with 1 clean sheet and 3 saves in 2 games.

Currently, Caicedo and Jackson from Chelsea are close to receiving a two-match suspension in the Premier League, as they hold 9 yellow cards. The team might compromise with their play time in the game against Brighton to ensure their availability in the upcoming clashes. None of the players from Brighton is currently close to receiving a two-game suspension. Thus, our prediction for the next game is Chelsea to receive at least two yellow cards.

Final Prediction: Chelsea to beat Brighton in Premier League match.

Brighton vs Chelsea Head-to-head

Matches Played: 24

Brighton Wins: 3

Chelsea Wins: 16

Matches are Drawn: 5

Brighton vs Chelsea Betting Odds

Brighton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.03

Chelsea to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.20

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.76

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.