Brighton vs Everton Match Prediction BHAFC 81 % Chance of Winning EVFC 19 % Bet Now! With the Premier League reaching Round 23 of the season, the two sides, Brighton and Everton are all set to meet at the American Express Stadium, Falmer, England on 25th January 2025. For the Brighton team, this game opens the opportunity for them to get the 3 points and get close to the top four of the points table as they are currently standing at the 9th position. With two wins from the last two games, Brighton is in a worthy position to think about making it 3 wins from the last 3 games. Coming to the Everton team, they are currently placed at the 16th position in the points table and are in a bothersome position. However, a win against Tottenham Hotspur F.C. in the last game by 3-2 has kept their hopes alive of avoiding the Relegation phase. Iliman Ndiaye currently holds the top position in Goal Scoring for them with 4 Goals and will be crucial in the game against the Brighton team on Saturday.

On this page Facts:

Brighton vs Everton Chance of Winning

Brighton vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips

Brighton vs Everton Head-To-Head

Brighton vs Everton Betting Odds

Our Prediction Favorites to win

Facts: The last time Brighton and Everton faced off in the Premier League, Brighton secured a commanding 3-0 victory at Goodison Park in Liverpool. Goals from Kaoru Mitoma, Danny Welbeck, and Simon Adingra sealed the win for the Seagulls.

Brighton’s recent form at their home stadium has been less impressive as out of their last 10 home games across all competitions, they have only managed three wins. Five of those matches ended in draws, while they suffered defeats in their two most recent home fixtures.

In their last ten meetings, Brighton have averaged 1.5 goals per game against Everton, while Everton have averaged 1.7 goals. Matches with over 2.5 goals occurred five times, and both teams found the net in six of those games.

In Everton’s last 10 away games across all competitions, they have struggled to find success, managing just one victory. Five of these matches ended in defeat, while the other four resulted in draws and hence they have been poor away from home.

Brighton vs Everton Chance of Winning

Considering the Chances of winning, the Head-to-Head score looks highly in the favour of the Everton team who have won 11 games out of the last 26 played while the Brighton team has won 7 of them. On the other hand, the 8 games have also ended as drawn which shows that Everton might be having an upper hand here.

However, things look different this season. Everton are struggling and sit 16th in the league table, with inconsistent performances and a lack of form. On the other hand, Brighton is in great shape and riding high after an impressive 3-1 win against Manchester United. In that game, Yankuba Minteh, Kaoru Mitoma, and Georginio Rutter all scored, showcasing Brighton’s attacking power and solid defensive organisation. Their ability to break down a strong team like Manchester United highlights their current momentum.

Given Everton’s current struggles and Brighton’s momentum, it seems likely that Brighton has a better chance of winning the match. Their strong attack might be too much for Everton’s defence to handle, and a win here could push Brighton closer to the top four.

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Brighton vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips

For the match between Brighton and Everton, Brighton is the clear favourite to win. They have been strong at their home ground, the American Express Stadium, in Falmer, England. Brighton also have momentum on their side, having defeated Everton 3-0 in their last meeting. With their current form and home advantage, they are expected to dominate the game. The odds heavily favour Brighton at 1.69, while Everton sit at 5.42, reflecting their struggles. This suggests Brighton could secure a comfortable, one-sided win in this encounter, making them a safer bet for punters.

The season has been a mix of success and failure for the Brighton team as a unit as they have managed to be at the 9th position in the points table currently and in the 22 matches played by them, they have managed to win 8 of them while losing the other 4 matches. The rest of the 10 matches have ended in draws. They have scored 35 goals, averaging 1.59 goals per match, and created 40 big chances, showing their attacking strength. They have taken 310 shots, with 105 on target, and have a shooting accuracy of 34%. The last two big wins in the Premier League have seen them scoring a total of 7 goals while conceding just one goal, which takes their Goal Difference of the season to 5.

For the Brighton team, they have got their best performer in the name of Danny Welbeck who has scored 6 Goals along with 2 assists this season. He is accompanied by Joao Pedro who has racked up 6 Goals while making 5 assists for the team in this season. However, the surprise package for the Brighton team has been Taria Lamptey who has scored 2 Goals along with making 2 assists as a main defender for the team. The 22 year old Goalkeeper, wearing the Jersey having number 1 has kept 4 clean sheets from the 20 appearances made for the team.

Now, looking at the current scenario of the game, we are predicting Brighton to easily win the game and get the points to climb up the ladder. Moreover, the confidence will be high after being on a two win streak and hence the team might score 2 or more Goals in the match. Their attack has been brilliant in the last two games and hence we are predicting that they will be dominating Everton’s defence in the game. Furthermore, we are expecting Brighton to have a clean sheet as in the 22 games played this year, they have managed to keep 5 clean sheets and allowed Manchester United to score just one goal even though they had a solid attack in the game.

We predict a tough night for Everton, with little chance of them scoring in this match. Overall, we expect the total goals in the game to be 3 or more, combining both teams. Everton have endured a difficult season so far, winning just 4 of their 21 matches and suffering 9 losses. As a unit, they have managed to score only 18 goals, reflecting their struggles in attack. However, their 7 clean sheets suggest they have shown some defensive resilience. Still, this game against Brighton could prove to be an eye-opener for them, as Brighton’s attacking form might be too much for Everton to handle.

Everton’s top performer this season is Iliman Ndiaye, who has scored 4 goals in 21 appearances. Dwight McNeil follows with 3 goals and 3 assists, contributing significantly in both attack and playmaking. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has also been notable with 3 goals and 1 assist, adding to Everton’s offensive efforts. In goal, Jordan Pickford has been a key figure, keeping 7 clean sheets across his appearances. These players have made vital contributions for Everton this season, with Ndiaye leading the goal-scoring efforts, McNeil and Calvert-Lewin providing important goals and assists, and Pickford ensuring defensive stability.

Brighton’s Carlos Baleba has accumulated 4 yellow cards and a red card this season, which caused him to miss the game against Manchester United. Similarly, Lewis Dunk has also received his fourth yellow card of the season. On the other side, Everton will be without key players for their clash against Brighton, as Iliman Ndiaye, Asmir Begovic, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have been sidelined due to penalty points. With tensions expected to be high, it is likely that Brighton could receive 3 or more yellow cards in the upcoming game.

Final Prediction:Brighton to beat Everton in the Premier League Match.

Brighton vs Everton Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 26

Brighton wins: 7

Everton wins: 11

Matches are drawn: 8

Brighton vs Everton Betting Odds

Brighton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.69

Everton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.45

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.85

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.