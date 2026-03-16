Brighton vs Fulham Match Prediction BHAFC 79 % Chance of Winning FUL 21 % Bet Now! The upcoming clash in the 28th match day of the Premier League is set to be an awaited encounter for the fans, as Brighton will be going against Fulham. This match will be played on 8 March at 8:30 PM IST at the American Express Stadium in Falmer, which also provides home ground advantage to Brighton. The team holds 8th spot in the rankings as of now, with 11 wins and 6 losses in 27 matches. They will be looking forward to continuing their winning streak and enter the top five in the next game. On the other hand, Fulham stands just behind them at the 9th spot in the rankings with 11 wins and 7 losses in the tournament so far. They will also be eager for a win, which could push them in the standings. Brighton is heading to this game with a win, as they were able to defeat Bournemouth in their previous match by 2-1, which was also a home game. On the other hand, Fulham also defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers in its previous away game by 2-1. With both teams aiming to continue their winning momentum, the next game promises to be intense.

Brighton vs Fulham Chances of Winning

Fulham holds the upper hand against Brighton whenever they go against each other in the Premier League. In their last five head-to-head Premier League clashes, Fulham has secured wins in 4 games while Brighton has not been able to secure even a single win.

Although Brighton has not been strong over Fulham, they have shown better form as of now in the tournament, which increases their chances of winning. Along with that, the team also takes up home ground advantage in the next game. In its last three home games, they have won two against Bournemouth by 2-1 and Chelsea by 3-0, but lost one against Everton by 0-1.

On the other hand, Fulham will be taking the advantage of its strong record over Brighton to turn the tables and grab a win. In its last two away games, the team has been able to win against both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United by 2-1 each.

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Brighton vs Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips

Brighton enters the upcoming match against Fulham as the clear favourites to come out victorious. The team has shown tremendous performances in the tournament lately, as they enter the next game with a winning streak. Along with that, the home ground advantage could also help Brighton to secure its first Premier League win over Fulham in the upcoming match. Thus, Brighton, with the odds of 1.98, has a higher chance of winning in its next Premier League clash against Fulham, who are not far behind with the odds of 3.66.

After a shaky start, Brighton has now regained its form in the Premier League with consecutive wins. In the current season, the team holds 8th spot in the rankings with 11 wins and 6 losses in 27 matches. Their attacking side has been able to perform consistently well, scoring 44 goals, which also puts their goal per match rate at 1.63, and they have also made 378 shots, out of which 132 shots were on target. Also, Brighton has scored 2 penalties in this season and created 55 big chances so far. If we take a look at its defence, the team has conceded 39 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.44. But they have also managed to secure 7 clean sheets and 68 saves in the current season.

For Brighton, various players will be playing a key role, and one of them is João Pedro, with 7 goals and 6 assists in 21 appearances. He will be heading to the next game with other key players such as Danny Welbeck, with 7 goals and 4 assists in 20 appearances, Simon Adingra, with 2 goals and one assist in 18 appearances, Yankuba Minteh, with 5 goals and 3 assists in 22 appearances, Georginio Rutter, with 5 goals and 3 assists in 26 appearances, Carlos Baleba, with 2 goals and one assist in 23 appearances, Jack Hinshelwood, with 2 goals in 15 appearances, and Kaoru Mitoma, with 7 goals and 3 assists in 27 appearances. In goalkeeping, the team has Bart Verbruggen, with 6 clean sheets and 65 saves in 25 appearances, and Jason Steele, with one clean sheet and 3 saves in 2 appearances.

With Brighton's strong momentum in the current phases of the tournament, along with a formidable lineup, the team will be eager to secure another win in the next game against Fulham. In its last five matches, the team has been able to score a combined total of 9 goals, but they have also conceded the same number of goals in these games. Their defence has improved in the last three games, allowing the team to secure two clean sheets in them. This could also pose various challenges to Fulham's attackers. It is also likely for Brighton to win the next game against Fulham with a clean sheet.

Fulham, on the other hand, has also performed well in this season, as the team holds 11 wins and 7 losses in 27 matches. Holding the 9th spot in the rankings, they will be eager to secure another win over Brighton and reach closer to the top five. In its last five matches, the team has scored 6 goals combined while also conceding 6 goals. Till now, Fulham has scored 40 goals in the tournament, which puts their goal per match at 1.48, and they have also made 377 shots, out of which 127 shots were on target. Along with that, they have also scored 3 penalties while also managing to create 52 big chances in this season. In its defence, Fulham has conceded 36 goals, putting its goals conceded per match rate at 1.33. But they have also secured 4 clean sheets and 76 saves in 27 matches.

For Fulham, Raúl Jiménez will be the key performer in the upcoming match against Brighton, as he holds 9 goals and 3 assists in 27 appearances. He will also have the company of other strikers such as Rodrigo Muniz, with 5 goals and one assist in 26 appearances, Adama Traoré, with 2 goals and 5 assists in 26 appearances, Alex Iwobi, with 7 goals and 3 assists in 27 appearances, Emile Smith Rowe, with 5 goals and 2 assists in 24 appearances, Harry Wilson, with 5 goals and one assist in 19 appearances, Andreas Pereira, with 2 goals and 3 assists in 24 appearances, and Reiss Nelson, with one goal and one assist in 12 appearances. For goalkeeping, the team will solely rely on the performances of Bernd Leno, with 4 clean sheets and 76 saves in 27 appearances.

Sasa Lukic from Fulham and Tariq Lamptey from Brighton have been suspended, as they won't be available for the respective teams in the upcoming match. Andreas Pereira from Fulham is the only player in the upcoming match, who is close to receiving a two-match suspension due to the yellow cards, having 7 yellow cards to his name. It is also likely that Fulham will receive at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Brighton to beat Fulham in Premier League match.

Brighton vs Fulham Head-to-head

Matches Played: 54

Brighton Wins: 20

Fulham Wins: 25

Matches are Drawn: 9

Brighton vs Fulham Betting Odds

Brighton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.98

Fulham to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.66

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.68

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.