TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) vs CHE (Chelsea) Match Prediction TOT 49 % Chance of Winning CHE 51 % The tenth match week of the Premier League will feature one of the most intense clashes of this season, as Tottenham Hotspur will be facing Chelsea. This match will be played on 1 November at 11:00 PM IST, as Tottenham Hotspur takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The team has been among the strongest this season, which puts them third in the standings with 5 wins in 9 matches. They will be eager to continue the winning momentum in the next game against Chelsea to get closer to the top spot. On the other hand, Chelsea has failed to showcase some consistency this season, which puts them 9th in the standings with 4 wins in 9 matches. The team will be looking forward to its match against Tottenham Hotspur as an opportunity to regain its winning momentum. In its previous match, Tottenham Hotspur secured a win over Everton by 0-3, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Chelsea secured a loss against Sunderland in its last game by 1-2, which was a home game for the team. As Tottenham aims to continue its winning momentum, Chelsea will try to regain its form.

Facts: The last time Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea faced each other at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the match was won by the away team with a score of 3-4.

Tottenham Hotspur last secured a win over Chelsea during the Premier League 2022/23 edition, winning the home game by 2-0.

Out of the last five victories secured by Chelsea over Tottenham Hotspur, three of them have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Chelsea holds the upper hand with four wins, as Tottenham Hotspur only won one.

The tenth match week of the Premier League will feature one of the most intense clashes of this season, as Tottenham Hotspur will be facing Chelsea. This match will be played on 1 November at 11:00 PM IST, as Tottenham Hotspur takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The team has been among the strongest this season, which puts them third in the standings with 5 wins in 9 matches. They will be eager to continue the winning momentum in the next game against Chelsea to get closer to the top spot. On the other hand, Chelsea has failed to showcase some consistency this season, which puts them 9th in the standings with 4 wins in 9 matches. The team will be looking forward to its match against Tottenham Hotspur as an opportunity to regain its winning momentum.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Chances of Winning

Chelsea has been strong against Tottenham Hotspur in their clashes against each other. Over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Chelsea holds the upper hand with four wins, as Tottenham Hotspur won none, and one match ended in a draw.

With Chelsea having a strong record against Tottenham Hotspur, the team will be heading to the next game with a higher chance of winning. However, it should also be noted that Chelsea has shown mixed form in its last two away games, losing one to Manchester United by 2-1 and winning against Nottingham Forest by 0-3.

On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur takes the home ground advantage, which makes them a close contender to turn the tables and steal the win. But, they have not won any of their last two home games, drawing against Wolverhampton Wanderers by 1-1 and losing to Aston Villa by 1-2.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips

The next clash in the tenth match week of the Premier League between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea will be intense, with Chelsea heading to the game as the favourites to win. The match closely goes in their favour, considering their strong record against Tottenham in the head-to-head encounters, which could help them to secure another win. On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur will be taking the home ground advantage, which could help the team to turn the tables and get another win to reach the top five. Therefore, Chelsea, with the odds of 2.45, has a higher chance of winning as compared to Tottenham Hotspur, with the odds of 2.85.

Chelsea had a positive start to the new edition, but the consecutive losses have affected their momentum, which puts them 9th in the standings with 4 wins and 3 losses in 9 games. This season, the team has scored 17 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.89, and they have also made 90 shots out of which 42 shots remained on target inside the box. Chelsea has also scored a penalty and a free kick (one free kick out of six), as their XG rate stands at 13.76 after nine games. To the defensive side, the team has conceded 11 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1.22; still, they have made 93 interceptions and 27 blocks so far.

Their forward unit has players such as Pedro Neto, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 9 appearances, João Pedro, with 2 goals and 3 assists, Marc Guiu, with 13 passes in 5 appearances, Alejandro Garnacho, with a goal and 55 passes in 4 appearances, and Jamie Gittens, with 55 passes and 3 tackles in 7 appearances. Moving to the middle, the team has Enzo Fernández, with 3 goals and an assist in 8 appearances, Moisés Caicedo, with 3 goals and 536 passes in 9 appearances, and Cole Palmer, with a goal and 48 passes in 3 appearances. Chelsea also has some strong players on the defensive side, such as Marc Cucurella, with 2 assists and 20 tackles in 9 appearances, Reece James, with a goal and 2 assists, Trevoh Chalobah, with 2 goals and 11 tackles in 8 appearances, Josh Acheampong, with a goal and 7 interceptions in 5 appearances, and Levi Colwill. Robert Sánchez will be their primary goalkeeper for the upcoming match, as he has made 3 clean sheets and 17 saves in 9 appearances.

Chelsea will be heading to the next game against Tottenham Hotspur with an in-form unit, which will be playing a crucial role for the team to grab the win and regain its winning momentum. However, their form sparks concern, as the team has scored 8 and even conceded 8 goals in its last five games this season. Also, one of their last five games this season has resulted in a clean sheet, which might allow Tottenham Hotspur to find some opportunities for a comeback in the next game. As of now, it is unlikely for Chelsea to win the next game against Tottenham Hotspur with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur has also been a formidable unit this season, as the team holds 3rd spot in the standings with 5 wins and 2 losses in 9 matches. In its last five matches, the team has scored 9 goals and conceded just 6 goals, highlighting its better form. This season, the team has scored 17 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.89, and they have also made 66 shots out of which 25 shots were on target inside the box. They are yet to score a penalty or a free kick this season, but the XG rate stands high at 10.06 after nine games. On the defensive side, the team has conceded 7 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 0.78; with Tottenham still having 52 interceptions and 21 blocks this season.

Tottenham has a strong forward line-up with players such as Brennan Johnson, with 2 goals and 78 passes in 9 appearances, Randal Kolo Muani, with 8 passes and 2 tackles in 2 appearances, and Richarlison, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 9 appearances. Moving to the midfield, the team has Mohammed Kudus, with a goal and 4 assists in 9 appearances, Xavi Simons, with an assist and 149 passes in 6 appearances, João Palhinha, with 2 goals and an assist in 9 appearances, Rodrigo Bentancur, with a goal and an assist in 8 appearances, and Dejan Kulusevski. Their defensive side has depth with the help of players such as Kevin Danso, with a tackle and 2 interceptions in 5 appearances, Pedro Porro, with an assist and 15 tackles in 9 appearances, Micky van de Ven, with 3 goals and 10 interceptions, Djed Spence, with 6 tackles and an interception in 8 appearances, and Destiny Udogie, with 5 tackles and an interception in 5 appearances. Guglielmo Vicario will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 4 clean sheets and 26 saves in 9 appearances.

No player from either Tottenham Hotspur or Chelsea is currently close to being suspended in the Premier League, which will allow both teams to use their line-ups wisely. However, it should be noted that Tottenham Hotspur has received 17 yellow cards in the 9 games played this season, which makes them likely to get two more in the next game.

Final Prediction: Chelsea to beat Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League match.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Head-to-head

Matches Played: 179

Tottenham Hotspur Wins: 55

Chelsea Wins: 81

Matches are Drawn: 43

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Betting Odds

Tottenham Hotspur to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.85

Chelsea to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.45

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.62

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.