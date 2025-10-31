NFFC (Nottingham Forest) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction NFFC 40 % Chance of Winning MUFC 60 % Fans have been waiting for the next clash in the tenth match week of the Premier League, as Nottingham Forest will be going against Manchester United. This match will be played on 1 November at 8:30 PM IST, as Nottingham Forest takes the home ground advantage with the match being at The City Ground. They have not received a strong start to the new season, as the team holds 18th spot in the standings with a win in 9 matches. Their next game against Manchester United proves to be another challenge for them to overcome. On the other hand, Manchester United has been able to perform consistently, which puts them 6th in the standings with 5 wins in 9 matches. They will be looking forward to the next game as an opportunity to continue their winning momentum. In its previous match, Nottingham Forest suffered a loss against Bournemouth by 2-0, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Manchester United secured yet another win by defeating Brighton by 4-2 in its previous match, which was a home game for the team. With Manchester United on a winning streak, Nottingham Forest will aim to end it in the next game.

Facts: The last time Nottingham Forest and Manchester United faced each other at The City Ground, the home team came out victorious by 1-0.

Manchester United last defeated Nottingham Forest in the Premier League 2023/24 edition, winning the home game by 3-2.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at The City Ground, Manchester United holds the upper hand with three wins, as Nottingham Forest won the remaining two.

Out of the last five victories secured by Manchester United over Nottingham Forest, four of them have been with a clean sheet.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Chances of Winning

Manchester United has been strong against Nottingham Forest in their clashes against each other. However, over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Nottingham Forest holds the upper hand with three wins, as Manchester United won the remaining two.

Manchester United, holding a strong record over Nottingham Forest along with a winning streak lately, will be heading to the next match with a higher chance of winning. But their form in the last two away games has been mixed, with the team losing to Brentford by 3-1 and winning against Liverpool by 1-2.

On the other hand, Nottingham Forest will be taking the home ground advantage, which might help the team to get a turnaround in the next game. It should be noted that they have lost both of the last two home games, losing to Sunderland by 0-1 and Chelsea by 0-3.

Our Prediction

Favourites to Win:Manchester United

Manchester United will be heading to the upcoming Premier League match against Nottingham Forest as the strong favourites to win. They have been strong against Nottingham Forest in the head-to-head encounters, and have also been on a winning streak, which will help them to grab another win. Over their last five games this season, the team has four wins and a loss. On the other hand, Nottingham Forest takes the home ground advantage, which could help the team to get a turnaround in the next match. But their form remains a major concern, as the team holds four losses and no wins in their last five games. Our prediction is that Manchester United will win the next game against Nottingham Forest by a margin of at least one goal.

Facts

The last time Nottingham Forest and Manchester United faced each other at The City Ground, the home team came out victorious by 1-0.

Manchester United last defeated Nottingham Forest in the Premier League 2023/24 edition, winning the home game by 3-2.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at The City Ground, Manchester United holds the upper hand with three wins, as Nottingham Forest won the remaining two.

Out of the last five victories secured by Manchester United over Nottingham Forest, four of them have been with a clean sheet.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United is anticipated by the fans, as Manchester United enters the game being the strong favourites to win. They have been strong against Nottingham in the clashes against each other, and also have maintained a winning streak in the Premier League lately. On the other hand, Nottingham Forest takes the home ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables in the next game and grab an unexpected win. Therefore, Manchester United, with the odds of 2.07, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Nottingham Forest, with the odds of 3.48.

Manchester United has been among the strong performers in the current phases of the tournament, as the team holds 6th spot in the rankings with 5 wins and 3 losses in 9 matches. This season, the team has scored 15 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.67, and they have also made 94 shots out of which 39 shots remained on target inside the box. Manchester United has managed to score one penalty out of three, as their XG rate stands at 16.68 after nine games. Their defensive side has seen slight improvements, with the team conceding 14 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.56; and they have also made 69 interceptions with 20 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Matheus Cunha, with a goal and 148 passes in 8 appearances, Bryan Mbeumo, with 4 goals and an assist in 9 appearances, Amad Diallo, with an assist and 233 passes in 8 appearances, and Benjamin Sesko, with 2 goals and an assist in 9 appearances. Moving to the middle, the team has Bruno Fernandes, with 2 goals and an assist in 9 appearances, and Casemiro, with 2 goals and an assist in 8 appearances. Their defensive side has some depth with the help of players such as Diogo Dalot, with an assist and 11 tackles in 7 appearances, Matthijs de Ligt, with 15 tackles and 9 interceptions in 9 appearances, Leny Yoro, with 8 tackles and 11 interceptions, and Luke Shaw, with an assist and 16 tackles. Senne Lammens will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made a clean sheet and 11 saves in 3 appearances.

Manchester United will be going to the next game with a formidable unit, which will help the team to secure a win and rank up in the standings. In their last five games this season, the team has scored 11 and conceded 8 goals, highlighting the dominance shown by their attacking side. However, it should be noted that only one of their last five games have ended with a clean sheet, as the team would have to make some improvements to their defensive side for the next game. Taking a look at their form, it can be predicted that Manchester United will win the next game with a clean sheet.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, has failed to secure wins this season, as the team holds 18th spot in the standings with just a win and 6 losses in 9 matches. Over their last five games, the team has scored just one goal and conceded 9, which shows the overall challenges being faced by them. This season, the team has scored 5 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 0.56, and they have also made 68 shots out of which 34 shots remained on target inside the box. Nottingham Forest is yet to score a penalty or a free kick this season, as their XG rate stands at 9.49 after nine games. Their defensive side remains a concern, as the team has conceded 17 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.89; still, they have secured 71 interceptions and 28 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Callum Hudson-Odoi, Dan Ndoye, and Igor Jesus. Moving to the midfield, the team has Morgan Gibbs-White, with an assist and 382 passes in 9 appearances, Elliot Anderson, with an assist and 680 passes, and Douglas Luiz, with 4 tackles and an interception in 3 appearances. Nottingham Forest brings some depth in its defensive side, with the help of players such as Neco Williams, with a goal and 23 tackles in 9 appearances, Murillo, with 6 tackles and 9 interceptions in 6 appearances, Nikola Milenkovic, with 3 tackles and 8 interceptions in 9 appearances, and Nicolò Savona, with 7 tackles and 2 interceptions in 4 appearances. Matz Sels is likely to be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 31 saves in 9 appearances.

Neco Williams (4) and Morato (3) from Nottingham Forest, and Patrick Dorgu (3) and Casemiro (3) from Manchester United are close to being suspended in the Premier League. Except for them, no other player from either Manchester United or Nottingham Forest is close to a suspension. It can be predicted that Nottingham Forest will get at least two yellow cards in the next game against Manchester United.

Final Prediction: Manchester United to beat Nottingham Forest in Premier League match.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Head-to-head

Matches Played: 114

Nottingham Forest Wins: 36

Manchester United Wins: 54

Matches are Drawn: 24

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Betting Odds

Nottingham Forest to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.48

Manchester United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.07

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.78

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.