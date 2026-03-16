BHAFC (Brighton) vs LCFC (Leicester City) Match Prediction BHAFC 99 % Chance of Winning LCFC 1 % Bet Now! The fans await the upcoming clash on the 32nd match day of the Premier League, as Brighton will be going against Leicester City. This match will be played on 12 April at 7:30 PM IST at the American Express Stadium in Falmer, which provides the home-ground advantage to Brighton. The team has currently been on a losing streak, but still stands at the 9th spot with 12 wins in 31 matches. They will be eager for a win in the next game, which could help the team end its losing streak. On the other hand, Leicester City has failed to secure wins this season, holding the 19th spot with 4 wins in 31 matches. A win in the next game could help the team to regain its momentum. In its previous match, Brighton suffered a loss against Crystal Palace by 1-2, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Leicester City also lost its previous match against Newcastle United by 0-3, which was a home game for them. As both teams aim to end their losing streak, only one of them will be able to succeed in the same.

Brighton vs Leicester City Chances of Winning

Brighton has shown its dominance over Leicester City in the games where they have gone against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Brighton has secured wins in two games, while Leicester City won none. The remaining three games between Brighton and Leicester City ended up in a draw.

Since Brighton has shown resilience against Leicester City in recent encounters, they have a higher chance of winning in the next game. Also, the match will be played at their home ground, giving them another edge. In their last three home games, they have lost one against Aston Villa by 0-3 but won the remaining two against Fulham and Bournemouth by 2-1 each.

On the other hand, this match proves to be another challenge for Leicester City, which has struggled to secure wins this season. They have lost all of their last three away games, losing against Manchester City (0-2), Chelsea (0-1), and West Ham United (0-2).

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Brighton vs Leicester City Predictions and Betting Tips

Brighton enters the upcoming Premier League clash against Leicester City as the clear favourites to win. They have shown dominance against Leicester in the previous head-to-head encounters, which makes them see the next game as a fruitful opportunity to regain their winning momentum. Also, the match will be played at Brighton's home ground, adding to the list of advantages for the team. Thus, Brighton, with an odds of 1.28, has a higher chance of winning in the next clash against Leicester City, which is far behind, with an odds of 11.55.

Brighton has given some tremendous performances in the current edition of the Premier League, but is also suffering from a losing streak. Holding the 9th spot in the rankings, the team has secured 12 wins and 8 losses in 31 matches. This season, their attacking side has managed to score 49 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.58, and they have also made 424 shots, out of which 148 were on target. Their attackers have also managed to create 63 big chances in the games and have scored 3 penalties so far. The defensive side remains a concern, with the team conceding 47 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.52. However, they have also been able to secure 7 clean sheets and 72 saves so far.

For Brighton, João Pedro will be the key player in the next game against Leicester City, having scored 8 goals and 6 assists in 25 appearances. But he will definitely not be alone and has the contribution of other players, including Georginio Rutter, with 5 goals and 3 assists in 28 appearances, Simon Adingra, with 2 goals and one assist in 22 appearances, Danny Welbeck, with 8 goals and 4 assists in 24 appearances, Yankuba Minteh, with 5 goals and 4 assists in 25 appearances, Carlos Baleba, with 2 goals and one assist in 27 appearances, Kaoru Mitoma, with 7 goals and 3 assists in 31 appearances, Jack Hinshelwood, with 2 goals in 19 appearances, Mats Wieffer, with one goal and 2 assists in 19 appearances, Matt O'Riley, with one goal and one assist in 14 appearances, Tariq Lamptey, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 13 appearances, and Pervis Estupiñán, with one goal and one assist in 24 appearances. In goalkeepers, the team has Jason Steele, who has been magnificent in a few games with one clean sheet and 3 saves in 2 appearances, and Bart Verbruggen, with an impressive total of 6 clean sheets and 69 saves in 29 appearances.

It can be seen that Brighton brings on a full-fledged squad for the upcoming Premier League match against Leicester City, which will be playing a crucial role in their win in the next game. In its last five matches, its attacking side has been impressive, scoring 7 goals combined, but on its defensive side, the team has conceded 9 goals in these games. Also, Brighton has not secured a clean sheet in its last two wins, raising some questions on its defensive side. However, Leicester's attacking side is also facing challenges in the current phases of the tournament. It is likely for Brighton to win the next game against Leicester City with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, the struggles continue for Leicester City this season as the team fails to secure wins once again. They currently stand at the 19th spot in the rankings with 4 wins in 31 matches and a massive total of 22 losses. Losing all of its last five matches, the team has also failed to score in any one of them while conceding 11 goals combined. Overall, they have scored just 25 goals in 31 games, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 0.81, and they made just 271 shots, out of which 90 remained on target. With just two penalties scored this season, Leicester City has only managed to create 40 big chances so far. They have also been high in conceding goals, as they have conceded 70 goals so far, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 2.26. But its defensive side secured just one clean sheet and 110 saves.

Once again, for Leicester City, all eyes will be on Jamie Vardy, who is the key performer with 7 goals and 3 assists in 29 appearances. But Vardy will also require contributions from the other scorers such as Jordan Ayew, with 4 goals in 26 appearances, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, with one goal and 2 assists in 20 appearances, Patson Daka, with one goal in 18 appearances, Stephy Mavididi, with 3 goals and one assist in 28 appearances, Bilal El Khannouss, with 2 goals and one assist in 26 appearances, Facundo Buonanotte, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 27 appearances, Wout Faes, with one goal in 28 appearances, and James Justin, with 2 goals and one assist in 29 appearances. In goalkeepers, the team has Mads Hermansen, with one clean sheet and 89 saves in 24 appearances, Danny Ward, with 4 saves in 2 appearances, and Jakub Stolarczyk, with 17 saves in 6 appearances.

Van Hecke from Brighton has been suspended for the next game, following a bookable offence. Boubakary Soumare from Leicester City is currently close to receiving a two-match suspension in the Premier League, holding 8 yellow cards to his name. If he gets two more yellow cards, he will be suspended, and to ensure his availability, the team will have to use him wisely in the next encounter. On the other hand, no player from Brighton is nearing a suspension in the tournament. It is also likely for Leicester City to receive at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Brighton to beat Leicester City in Premier League match.

Brighton vs Leicester City Head-to-head

Matches Played: 44

Brighton Wins: 15

Leicester City Wins: 18

Matches are Drawn: 11

Brighton vs Leicester City Betting Odds

Brighton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.28

Leicester City to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 11.55

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 5.85

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.