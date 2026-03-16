Brighton vs Liverpool Match Prediction BHAFC 49 % Chance of Winning LIV 51 % Bet Now! Fans will once again be having another long-awaited face-off on the 37th match day of the Premier League, with Brighton playing against Liverpool. This game will be held on 20 May at 12:30 AM IST at American Express Stadium, and so Brighton will have the home ground advantage. Following the recent victories, the team has made it into the top ten, as it stands 9th, with 14 wins in 36 games. It will help them to finish the current season on a positive note if they are able to win against Liverpool in their next encounter. On the other hand, even though it has not won games lately, Liverpool is at the top with 25 wins in 36 matches. The game against Brighton comes out to be a good opportunity to restore the winning streak for them. In the previous match, Brighton gave a beating to Wolverhampton Wanderers by 2-0, and that too was an away game for the team. In contrast, Liverpool had a bitter situation against Arsenal in a home game that led to a 2-2 draw. Both sides are therefore now looking to win the remaining Premier League clash.

Brighton vs Liverpool Chances of Winning

Liverpool holds the upper hand over Brighton in the matches against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Liverpool has won two games and Brighton has won one, while the remaining two games resulted in a draw.

With a strong record over Brighton, combined with their winning momentum, Liverpool has a higher chance of winning in the upcoming match to regain its winning momentum. They have shown a mixed form in the last two away games, having won against Leicester City by 1-0 and lost to Chelsea by 1-3.

On the other hand, Brighton takes advantage of its winning momentum and home ground advantage, eager to turn the tables. They have also been undefeated in the last three home games, having won against West Ham United (3-2), and drawn against Newcastle United (1-1) and Leicester City (2-2).

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Brighton vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips

Liverpool enters the upcoming Premier League clash against Brighton as the clear favourites to win. Considering their strong form in the Premier League so far, with their records against Brentford, the next game proves to be a great opportunity for Liverpool to regain their winning track. On the other hand, Brighton holds a winning momentum along with the home ground advantage, which might help them to reverse their fortunes. Therefore, Liverpool, with the odds of 2.43, has a higher chance of winning in the upcoming match against Brighton, with the odds of 2.67.

With 25 wins from 36 matches and only 3 losses, Liverpool has yet again dominated in the current Premier League season, topping the table. Their attacking side has been its best, scoring 83 goals, and with their subsequent rate of scoring, this would amount to 2.31 goals per game, and they have also made 616 shots; they have managed to keep 223 of them on target. Scoring 9 penalties this season, which is the highest number, Liverpool has also produced the most big chances (105). Their defensive post has also been their scoring points for its winning momentum, having conceded 37 goals, a goals conceded per match rate of 1.03. The club's other statistics on its defensive side are 14 clean sheets and 93 saves in 36 matches.

Holding a strong forward side, the team got top scorers such as Luis Díaz, with 13 goals and 5 assists in 34 appearances, Darwin Núñez, with 5 goals and 2 assists in 28 appearances, Mohamed Salah, with 28 goals and 18 assists in 36 appearances, Cody Gakpo, with 10 goals and 3 assists in 33 appearances, and Diogo Jota, with 6 goals and 3 assists in 25 appearances. Their midfield unit has also contributed with three main strikers, including Dominik Szoboszlai, with 5 goals and 6 assists in 34 appearances, Alexis Mac Allister, with 5 goals and 5 assists in 35 appearances, and Curtis Jones, with 3 goals and 3 assists in 31 appearances. With its strong defensive unit, the team also got some goal scorers in the same such as Virgil van Dijk, with 3 goals and an assist in 36 appearances, Ibrahima Konaté, with a goal and 2 assists in 29 appearances, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with 3 goals and 6 assists in 32 appearances. Alisson Becker has been the top performer with the gloves, as he holds 9 clean sheets and 65 saves in 26 appearances.

There is no doubt that the Liverpool team looks in form and thus is ready to win another game in the next away game against Brighton. Even when it comes to the final five matches, the attacking team has been doing great as it has managed to have a total of 11 goals but the defensive side has conceded 7 goals. Furthermore, a single one of their last five games has been with a clean sheet; a total of 14 clean sheets for them this season. They are likely to face problems in their defensive line against Brighton owing to the fact that the team has been performing well in conceding goals. Based on these facts, there is a high probability that the next game against Brighton will be won by Liverpool without a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Brighton appears to have come back to its form in the Premier League, and the recent wins took them to 9th position on a point of 14 wins and 9 losses. In their last five games, they have scored 10 goals collectively and also conceded 9 of them. During this season, Brighton has scored 59 goals, and the number of their goals per match is equal to 1.64 along with that, 485 shots were made, 171 of which were on target. With the team having scored 6 penalties up to now, they have also made 73 big chances till now. Their defensive aspect is still a matter of concern since they have conceded 56 goals and the goals conceded per match rate stats to 1.56. However, recently, they have managed to pick 8 clean sheets and 90 saves in 36 matches with some slight adjustments.

In the forward side, Brighton got scorers like João Pedro, with 10 goals and 6 assists in 27 appearances, Danny Welbeck, with 10 goals and 4 assists in 29 appearances, Simon Adingra, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 27 appearances, Yankuba Minteh, with 6 goals and 4 assists in 30 appearances, and Georginio Rutter, with 5 goals and 3 assists in 28 appearances. When it comes to the midfield, they will be relying on players such as Kaoru Mitoma, with 9 goals and 3 assists in 34 appearances, Yasin Ayari, with a goal and an assist in 32 appearances, Carlos Baleba, with 3 goals and an assist in 32 appearances, Jack Hinshelwood, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 24 appearances, Mats Wieffer, with a goal and 4 assists in 23 appearances, Brajan Gueda, with a goal and 3 assists in 19 appearances, Matt O'Riley, with a goal and an assist in 19 appearances, and Ferdi Kadioglu, with a goal in 6 appearances. Even on their defensive side, some players have found the net, such as Tariq Lamptey, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 15 appearances, Pervis Estupiñán, with a goal and an assist in 29 appearances, and Jan Paul van Hecke, with a goal in 32 appearances. Bart Verbruggen will be the team's key player in goalkeeping, as he holds 7 clean sheets and 87 saves in 34 appearances.

Both Liverpool and Brighton will be able to play the next game without any issues with their line-ups, as no player from either team is currently close to a suspension in the tournament. The past records of Brighton, however, have not been favourable, due to which they are likely to get at least two yellow cards in the upcoming game.

Final Prediction: Liverpool to beat Brighton in Premier League match.

Brighton vs Liverpool Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 42

Brighton Wins: 7

Liverpool Wins: 23

Matches are Drawn: 12

Brighton vs Liverpool Betting Odds

Brighton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.67

Liverpool to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.43

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.00

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.