BHAFC (Brighton) vs MCI (Manchester City) Match Prediction BHAFC 9 % Chance of Winning MCI 91 % Bet Now! The upcoming Premier League clash in the third match week is awaited, as Brighton faces Manchester City. Both teams will square off against each other on 31 August at 6:30 PM IST, and this match will be played at Brighton’s home ground, American Express Stadium. The team is still looking forward to its first win in the new season, as it currently holds 18th spot in the Premier League standings. The next game against Manchester City would be challenging for them to get their first win. On the other hand, Manchester City had been performing well so far, as the team holds 6th spot in the standings. They will be looking forward to the game against Brighton as an opportunity to enter the top five. Brighton lost its previous match against Everton by 2-0, which was also an away game for the team. On the other hand, Manchester City also lost its previous match against Tottenham Hotspur by 0-2, which was a home game for them. Both teams now eye to regain their winning momentum in the third match week of the Premier League.

Brighton vs Manchester City Chances of Winning

Manchester City has shown its dominance over Brighton in the clashes against the other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Manchester City has been strong with two wins, while Brighton has won one, and the remaining two matches ended in a draw.

With their strong record against Brighton, Manchester City has a higher chance of winning in the next Premier League match. The team also holds a strong record in their last two away games, as they managed to secure wins over Fulham by 0-2 and Wolverhampton Wanderers by 0-4, winning both games by a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Brighton will only take the home ground advantage as it steps into the next game against Manchester City. It should also be noted that Brighton has not lost any of its last two games at home, defeating Liverpool by 3-2 and drawing the game against Fulham by 1-1.

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Brighton vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips

Fans are excited for the upcoming Premier League clash between Brighton and Manchester City, as the latter emerges as the favourites to win. They have showcased strong performances against Brighton in the head-to-head encounters, and the next game could be an opportunity for them to get to the top five in the standings. On the other hand, Brighton will be taking the home ground advantage, which might help them to gain an edge over Manchester City and turn the tables. Therefore, Manchester City, with the odds of 1.85, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Brighton, with the odds of 4.20.

Manchester City, following a loss in its previous match, has dropped down to the 6th spot in the Premier League standings. This season, the team has scored 4 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 2, and they made 16 shots, out of which only 4 shots remained on target inside the box. Their XG rate stands high at 4.02 currently in the season, and the team has also made a massive total of 1088 passes in just two games. Their defensive side has also been strong, as the team conceded 2 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1, and they also hold 13 interceptions with 5 blocks in 2 matches.

Their forward unit got a few talented stars such as Erling Haaland, with 2 goals and 18 passes in 2 appearances, Omar Marmoush, with 20 passes and a tackle, and Jérémy Doku, with 31 passes. But its midfield section has more depth, covering players such as Tijjani Reijnders, with a goal and an assist in 2 appearances, Rayan Cherki, with a goal and 62 passes, Oscar Bobb, with an assist and 60 passes, Nico González, with 133 passes and 6 tackles, Rodri, with 17 passes and a tackle in an appearance, Matheus Nunes, with 16 passes and a tackle, Bernardo Silva, with 53 passes and 4 tackles in 2 appearances, Kalvin Phillips, with a goal and 3 assists in 92 appearances, and Phil Foden, with 61 goals and 28 assists in 193 appearances. In its defensive unit, Manchester City has Rúben Dias, with 2 tackles and an interception in 2 appearances, John Stones, with an interception and a block, Rayan Aït-Nouri, with 6 tackles and 3 interceptions, Rico Lewis, with an assist and 3 tackles, Nathan Aké, with a tackle and an interception in an appearance, Josko Gvardiol, with 113 tackles and 71 interceptions in 65 appearances, Manuel Akanji, with 97 tackles and 48 interceptions in 85 appearances, and Josh Wilson-Esbrand. James Trafford will be their primary goalkeeper in the next game, as he holds a clean sheet and 6 saves in 2 appearances.

It can be seen that Manchester City has a formidable unit ready for its upcoming Premier League clash against Brighton, which will help them come out victorious. In their last five matches, the team has scored a combined total of 9 goals while conceding just 3 goals in these games. Moreover, they have been able to secure three clean sheets in the last five Premier League matches, which will allow them to put more pressure on the attacking side of Brighton. It is now likely that Manchester City will win their upcoming match against Brighton by a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Brighton didn't have a good start to the new season, as the team holds 18th spot in the standings with no wins in their first two games. Taking a look at their last five matches, the team has managed to score a combined total of 10 goals while also conceding 6 goals in these games. This season, however, they have scored just one goal, putting the goal-per-match rate at 0.50, and they have also made 16 shots, out of which 8 shots were on target. Their XG rate stands at 3.91 this season, as the team has only scored one out of the two penalty opportunities they received. Brighton has not been great in its defense, also, conceding 3 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.50, and they also made 14 interceptions with 2 blocks.

Their forwards unit covers players such as Yankuba Minteh, with 42 passes and a tackle in 2 appearances, Danny Welbeck, with 20 passes and a tackle, Stefanos Tzimas, and Abdallah Sima. Midfield is where the main strength of Brighton lies, as the team has Kaoru Mitoma, with 47 passes and a tackle in 2 appearances, Matt O’Riley, with a goal and 54 passes, Carlos Baleba, with 37 passes and 3 interceptions, Yasin Ayari, with 68 passes and 4 tackles, Jack Hinshelwood, with 34 passes and a tackle in one appearance, James Milner, Diego Gómez, with 23 passes and 2 tackles in 2 appearances, Solly March, with 14 goals and 18 assists in 190 appearances, Mats Wieffer, with 68 passes and 12 tackles in 2 appearances, and Brajan Gruda, with 4 passes and a tackle. In its defense, the team has Lewis Dunk, with 3 tackles in 2 appearances, Jan Paul van Hecke, with a tackle and a block, Maxim De Cuyper, with 3 tackles and an interception, Igor Julio, with 30 tackles and 18 interceptions in 37 appearances, Tariq Lamptey, with 111 tackles and 76 interceptions in 104 appearances, Adam Webster, with 131 tackles and 164 interceptions in 138 appearances, Ferdi Kadioglu, with 20 passes in 2 appearances, and Diego Coppola. Bart Verbruggen will be their primary goalkeeper, having 2 saves in 2 appearances.

With the next game being the third of the season for both Brighton and Manchester City, both teams will be able to use their line-ups without any interruptions and give a fair competition. Brighton has received a massive total of 6 red cards till now, due to which they can be predicted to receive two yellow cards in the next game against Manchester City.

Final Prediction: Manchester City to beat Brighton in Premier League match.

Brighton vs Manchester City Head-to-head

Matches Played: 34

Brighton Wins: 6

Manchester City Wins: 21

Matches are Drawn: 7

Brighton vs Manchester City Betting Odds

Brighton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 4.20

Manchester City to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.85

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.90

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.