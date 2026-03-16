BHAFC (Brighton) vs NUFC (Newcastle United) Match Prediction BHAFC 45 % Chance of Winning NUFC 55 % Bet Now! The fans anticipate the upcoming match on the 35th match day of the Premier League, as Brighton goes against Newcastle United. This match is all set to take place on 4 May at 6:30 PM IST at the American Express Stadium, which means Brighton takes home ground advantage in this game. The team has regained its form, which now puts them at the 9th spot in the standings with 13 wins in 34 matches. A win in the next game could help Brighton continue its winning momentum. On the other hand, Newcastle United also regained form after a minor setback, which put them in the 3rd spot with 19 wins in 34 matches. Another win over Brighton could help them get closer to the top two. Brighton are heading to this game with a win over West Ham United by 3-2 in their previous match, which was a home game. On the other hand, Newcastle United also won its previous home game against Ipswich Town by 3-0. With both teams aiming to continue their winning momentum, the next match promises to be a thriller.

Brighton vs Newcastle United Chances of Winning

Brighton holds the upper hand over Newcastle United in the games against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Brighton secured two wins, and Newcastle United won one, with the remaining two games ending in a draw.

However, considering Newcastle United's better form this season, combined with their regained winning momentum, they have a higher chance of winning in the next game. They have shown mixed performances in the last two away games, winning against Leicester City by 3-0 and losing to Aston Villa by 1-4.

On the other hand, Brighton takes advantage of its strong head-to-head record lately, which could help them to reverse the fortunes and secure a win. In its last three home games, they have won against West Ham United by 3-2, lost to Crystal Palace by 1-2, and drawn against Leicester City by 2-2.

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Brighton vs Newcastle United Predictions and Betting Tips

Newcastle United and Brighton will be squaring off against each other in a thrilling clash, where the former emerges as the favourites to win. They have shown overall dominance this season, which could help the team to secure yet another win in the next game, as they are going to do the same with a win in their previous match. But Brighton also takes advantage of its strong head-to-head record over Newcastle, as they have regained the winning momentum, which puts them as a close contender. Therefore, Newcastle United, with the odds of 2.37, has a higher chance of winning in the next Premier League match against Brighton, who are close with the odds of 2.88.

Newcastle United has established its place among the most dominant teams this season, as they stand at the 3rd spot with 19 wins and 10 losses in 34 matches. Their attacking side has played well, scoring 65 goals this season, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.91, and they have also made 466 shots, out of which 153 remained on target. Newcastle has also scored 4 penalties till now and created 76 big chances across all the matches they have played. The team has also been strong in its defence, conceding 44 goals, which also puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.29. Along with that, they have succeeded in securing 12 clean sheets and 105 saves in 34 matches.

Alexander Isak has been the star for Newcastle United this season, having scored 22 goals and 6 assists in 31 appearances. Isak will also be accompanied by other strong players such as Sandro Tonali, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 32 appearances, Harvey Barnes, with 9 goals and 4 assists in 29 appearances, Jacob Murphy, with 8 goals and 11 assists in 31 appearances, Bruno Guimarães, with 4 goals and 6 assists in 34 appearances, Lewis Miley, with a goal in 12 appearances, Joelinton, with 4 goals and 3 assists in 29 appearances, Anthony Gordon, with 6 goals and 5 assists in 30 appearances, William Osula, with a goal in 12 appearances, Fabian Schär, with 4 goals in 30 appearances, and Dan Burn, with a goal in 33 appearances. Nick Pope has been the key player with the gloves, as he holds 7 clean sheets and 76 saves in 24 appearances while conceding just 32 goals.

Newcastle United has an in-form squad ready for the upcoming match against Brighton, which could play a vital role in the team's win in the next Premier League clash. In its last five matches, the team has scored a combined total of 16 goals while conceding just 5 goals in these games. Moreover, three of their last four wins this season have been with a clean sheet, which totals their clean sheets to 12 in 34 matches. This shows the challenges that the attacking side of Brighton can face when it goes against Newcastle United in the next game. Thus, it is likely that Newcastle United will win the next game over Brighton with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Brighton also stands as a tough competitor in the next game, holding the 9th spot in the standings with 13 wins and 9 losses in 34 matches. They have been strong over Newcastle in the head-to-head encounters and also hold the home ground advantage in the next clash. In its last five matches, Brighton has scored a combined total of 8 goals while conceding a massive total of 13 goals in these games. Overall, they have scored 56 goals this season, which also puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.65, and they have also made 473 shots, out of which 167 remained on target. In terms of penalties, Brighton has scored 5 till now and also created 71 big chances. However, their defensive side remains a concern, with the team conceding 55 goals this season, and which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.62. They still have managed to secure 7 clean sheets and 82 saves in 34 matches.

Danny Welbeck will be the key performer for Brighton in the next game, with 9 goals and 4 assists in 27 appearances. Welbeck will also need the contribution of other players such as Kaoru Mitoma, with 9 goals and 3 assists in 33 appearances, Yasin Ayari, with a goal and an assist in 30 appearances, Carlos Baleba, with 3 goals and an assist in 30 appearances, Jack Hinshelwood, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 22 appearances, Mats Wieffer, with a goal and 3 assists in 21 appearances, Ferdi Kadioglu, with a goal in 6 appearances, Matt O'Riley, with a goal and an assist in 17 appearances, Simon Adingra, with 2 goals and an assist in 25 appearances, Yankuba Minteh, with 5 goals and 4 assists in 28 appearances, Georginio Rutter, with 5 goals and 3 assists in 28 appearances, Pervis Estupiñán, with a goal and an assist in 27 appearances, and Tariq Lamptey, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 13 appearances. Bart Verbruggen has been a star with the gloves, holding 6 clean sheets and 79 saves in 32 appearances.

João Pedro, one of the star strikers of Brighton, won't be available in the next game against Newcastle United, as he has been suspended. Besides him, no other player from either team is close to a suspension, allowing them to use their line-ups well. Taking a look at the previous games, it is also likely for Brighton to get at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Newcastle United to beat Brighton in Premier League match.

Brighton vs Newcastle United Head-to-head

Matches Played: 36

Brighton Wins: 15

Newcastle United Wins: 11

Matches are Drawn: 10

Brighton vs Newcastle United Betting Odds

Brighton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.88

Newcastle United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.37

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.72

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.