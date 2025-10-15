SAFC (Sunderland) vs WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) Match Prediction SAFC 75 % Chance of Winning WWFC 25 % The eighth match week of the Premier League will bring in another intense match for the fans, as Sunderland will be going against Wolverhampton Wanderers. This match will be taking place on 18 October at 7:30 PM IST, as Sunderland takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Stadium of Light. They have been able to perform well this season, as the team holds 9th spot in the standings with 3 wins in 7 matches. Their next game against Wolverhampton Wanderers could help the team to secure another win and reach closer to the top five. On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers have not been able to secure a single win in seven games so far, which puts them last in the standings. They will be eager to end the losing streak this season, as their next game is against Sunderland. In its previous match, Sunderland lost to Manchester United by 2-0, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers was able to fight against Brighton for a 1-1 draw, which was a home game for the team. As Sunderland prepares to regain its winning momentum, Wolves will aim to secure their first win of the season.

Facts: The last time Sunderland and Wolverhampton Wanderers faced each other at Stadium of Light, the home team came out victorious with the score of 3-0.

Wolverhampton Wanderers last defeated Sunderland in the Premier League 2011/12 edition, winning the home game by 2-1.

Out of the last five victories secured by Sunderland over Wolverhampton Wanderers, only one has been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Stadium of Light, Sunderland holds the upper hand with three wins, as Wolves won one and one game ended in a draw.

Sunderland vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Chances of Winning

Sunderland has been strong against Wolverhampton Wanderers in their clashes against each other. But, over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers hold the upper hand with four wins, as Sunderland won none, and one game ended in a draw.

With Sunderland holding a strong record over Wolverhampton Wanderers, combined with the home ground advantage, they have a higher chance of winning in the next game. It should be noted that the team has been undefeated in its last two home games, winning against Brentford by 2-1 and drawing against Aston Villa by 1-1.

On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers will rely on their strong record over Sunderland in the Premier League, which could help them for a comeback. But the team has not won any of its last two home games, losing one to Leeds United by 1-3, and drawing the other against Brighton by 1-1.

Sunderland vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League match between Sunderland and Wolverhampton Wanderers will be a close one, as Sunderland heads to the game being the favourites to win. The team holds a strong record against Wolverhampton Wanderers, and also takes the home ground advantage, which will make it easier for them to secure a win. On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers has shown its strength over Sunderland in the Premier League, which could provide them with a chance to come back to the game. Therefore, Sunderland, with the odds of 2.47, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the odds of 3.22.

Sunderland has performed well so far in the new season, as the team holds 9th spot in the standings with 3 wins and 2 losses in 7 matches. This season, the team has scored 7 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1, and they have also made 38 shots out of which 22 shots remained on target inside the box. Sunderland has managed to score a penalty, as their XG rate stands at 6.37 after seven games. To its defence, the team has conceded 6 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 0.86; as they also hold 57 interceptions and 26 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Wilson Isidor, with 3 goals and 29 passes in 7 appearances, Simon Adingra, with 56 passes and 4 tackles in 6 appearances, Bertrand Traoré, with 31 passes and 2 tackles in 2 appearances, and Chemsdine Talbi, with an assist and 123 passes in 7 appearances. In the middle, the team will be having players like Enzo Le Fée, with a goal and 148 passes in 6 appearances, Habib Diarra, with 113 passes and a tackle in 4 appearances, Granit Xhaka, with 3 assists and 388 passes in 7 appearances, Noah Sadiki, with 253 passes and 11 tackles, and Luke O'Nien. Sunderland holds depth with its defensive side, as the team holds stars such as Trai Hume, with 15 tackles and 9 interceptions in 7 appearances, Arthur Masuaku, with 4 tackles and 2 interceptions in 3 appearances, Nordi Mukiele, with 17 tackles and 5 interceptions in 5 appearances, Omar Alderete, with a goal and an assist in 7 appearances, and Dan Ballard, with a goal and 5 tackles in 5 appearances. Robin Roefs will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he holds 3 clean sheets and 24 saves in 7 appearances.

Sunderland has showcased better performances this season, and with this squad, they will be able to take an upper hand over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the next game. Over their last five matches, the team has scored 4 goals and also conceded 4 goals. Although their defensive side is able to do well, the attacking side is not able to score consistently. Taking a look at their last five matches, the team also holds two clean sheets in them, and this might help them to challenge the attackers of Wolves. It is likely that Sunderland will win the next game over Wolverhampton Wanderers with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers are struggling to secure wins this season, with the team standing at 20th spot with 2 draws and 5 losses in 7 games. Over their last five matches this season, the team has scored 5 and conceded 9 goals, which shows the challenges being faced by its defensive side. This season, the team has scored just 5 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 0.71, and they have also made 46 shots out of which 22 shots remained on target inside the box. Scoring a penalty, Wolverhampton Wanderers has also maintained its XG rate at 6.12 after seven games. The team has conceded 14 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 2; yet they have 61 interceptions and 24 blocks.

The Wolves have a mediocre forward line-up with players such as Jørgen Strand Larsen, with 76 passes and a tackle in 5 appearances, Hwang Hee-Chan, with a goal and 60 passes in 6 appearances, and Fer López, with an assist and 54 passes in 4 appearances. Moving to its midfield unit, the team has Jhon Arias, with 137 passes and 19 tackles in 7 appearances, Marshall Munetsi, with an assist and 99 passes, André, with 220 passes and 14 tackles, and João Gomes, with 313 passes and 20 tackles. It should be noted that their depth lies in the defensive side, with players such as Hugo Bueno, with 19 tackles and 9 interceptions in 7 appearances, Santiago Bueno, with a goal and 14 tackles in 4 appearances, Ladislav Krejcí, with a goal and 9 tackles, Jackson Tchatchoua, with 10 tackles and 3 interceptions in 6 appearances, and Matt Doherty, with 7 tackles and 2 interceptions in 3 appearances. Sam Johnstone will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 10 saves in 3 appearances.

Reinildo Mandava from Sunderland is serving a three-match suspension, which keeps him out of the next game against Wolves. Noah Sadiki, Granit Xhaka from Sunderland, and Matt Doherty, João Gomes from Wolverhampton Wanderers, currently have two yellow cards away from being suspended for a game. It is likely that Wolverhampton Wanderers will get at least two yellow cards in the next game against Sunderland.

Final Prediction: Sunderland to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in Premier League match.

Sunderland vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-head

Matches Played: 122

Sunderland Wins: 49

Wolverhampton Wanderers Wins: 41

Matches are Drawn: 32

Sunderland vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Odds

Sunderland to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.47

Wolverhampton Wanderers to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.22

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.12

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.