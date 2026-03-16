BHAFC (Brighton) vs WHU (West Ham United) Match Prediction BHAFC 83 % Chance of Winning WHU 17 % Bet Now! The upcoming match on the 34th match day of the Premier League will be intense as Brighton goes against West Ham United. This match will be played on 26 April at 7:30 PM IST at the American Express Stadium, which also serves as the home ground to Brighton. The team's performances have not been good lately, which puts them in the 10th spot with 12 wins and 9 losses in 33 matches. They will be looking forward to this game as an opportunity to regain their winning momentum in the tournament. On the other hand, West Ham United is also struggling to grab consistent wins, putting them in the 17th spot with 9 wins in 33 matches. They will also be eager for another win to push themselves away from the relegation zone. In its previous match, Brighton suffered a loss against Brentford by 2-4, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, West Ham United fought to a 1-1 draw against Southampton, but it was also a home game for the team. With both teams aiming to end their winless streak, which one could succeed in the next Premier League game?

Brighton vs West Ham United Chances of Winning

Brighton holds the upper hand against West Ham United in the clashes between the other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Brighton has been successful with two wins and West Ham United just won one, while the remaining two games ended in a draw.

Having a strong record against West Ham United, Brighton enters the upcoming match with a higher chance of winning. Along with that, they will also take home ground advantage, which could be vital for the team to end its winless streak. In its last two home games, they have lost against Aston Villa by 0-3 and had a draw against Leicester City by 2-2.

On the other hand, West Ham United will also be eager to turn the tables on Brighton and secure a win in this game. However, they have also been winless in the last three home games, losing against Liverpool (1-2) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (0-1), and having a draw against Everton (1-1).

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Brighton vs West Ham United Predictions and Betting Tips

Brighton enters the upcoming Premier League clash against West Ham United as the favourites to win. They have shown strong performances lately against West Ham and will also be looking forward to this game as an opportunity to regain their winning momentum. Brighton will also be playing at its home ground, which adds to their advantage, while West Ham United will also be eager to end its losing streak. Thus, Brighton, with an odds of 1.67, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against West Ham United, which is behind with an odds of 4.90.

Brighton started this season well, but the team's performances deteriorated, which puts them now in the 10th spot with 12 wins and 9 losses in 33 matches. Their attacking side is strong, having scored 53 goals this season, which also puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.61, and they have also made 457 shots, out of which 158 remained on target. Along with that, Brighton has also been strong in penalties, scoring 5 this season, and the team also created 69 big chances over all the games. But their defensive side remains a concern, as they have also conceded 53 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate also at 1.61. On a positive note, the team has secured 7 clean sheets and 80 saves in 33 matches.

Danny Welbeck has been the key player for Brighton this season, having scored 9 goals and 4 assists in 26 appearances. Pedro will also be having the company of other goal scorers such as Simon Adingra, with 2 goals and an assist in 24 appearances, Yankuba Minteh, with 5 goals and 4 assists in 27 appearances, Georginio Rutter, with 5 goals and 3 assists in 28 appearances, Kaoru Mitoma, with 8 goals and 3 assists in 32 appearances, Carlos Baleba, with 2 goals and an assist in 29 appearances, Jack Hinshelwood, with 2 goals and an assist in 21 appearances, Mats Wieffer, with a goal and 3 assists in 10 appearances, Matt O'Riley, with a goal and an assist in 16 appearances, Ferdi Kadioglu, with a goal in just 6 appearances, Tariq Lamptey, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 13 appearances, Jan Paul van Hecke, with a goal in 30 appearances, and Pervis Estupiñán, with a goal and an assist in 26 appearances. Bart Verbruggen will be the contributor with the gloves, as he holds 6 clean sheets and 77 saves in 31 appearances.

Brighton will be heading into the next game against West Ham United with a formidable lineup, which could help them secure a much-needed win and end their losing streak. In its last five matches, their attacking side has done well, being able to score a combined total of 7 goals, but they have also conceded 13 goals in these games. It is clear that Brighton will need to bring in some improvements to their defensive side if they want to secure a clean sheet win over West Ham United in the upcoming match. Thus, it is unlikely for Brighton to win the next game against West Ham United with a clean sheet, considering the form of its defensive side.

On the other hand, West Ham United will also be eager to turn the tables in this close game, as they stand at the 17th spot with 9 wins and 15 losses, a few points away from the relegation zone. In its last five matches, they have scored a combined total of just 5 goals, but have also conceded 7 goals in these games. This season, they have scored a total of 37 goals, which puts the goal-per-match rate at 1.12, and they have also made 418 shots, out of which 125 remained on target. West Ham has also scored 3 penalties so far but they have managed to create only 48 big chances over all the matches. Their defensive side has also not been able to perform well, conceding 55 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.67. However, the team has also managed to grab 6 clean sheets and a massive total of 114 saves across the tournament.

Jarrod Bowen will be the standout performer for West Ham United in the next game against Brighton, having scored 9 goals and 5 assists in 29 appearances. Bowen will also be heading with other scorers such as Niclas Füllkrug, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 13 appearances, Evan Ferguson, with a goal in 20 appearances, Crysencio Summerville, with a goal and an assist in 19 appearances, Michail Antonio, with a goal and an assist in 14 appearances, Danny Ings, with a goal and an assist in 15 appearances, Lucas Paquetá, with 4 goals in 29 appearances, Tomás Soucek, with 7 goals and an assist in 30 appearances, Carlos Soler, with a goal and an assist in 28 appearances, Mohammed Kudus, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 27 appearances, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 31 appearances, and Emerson, with 2 goals and an assist in 28 appearances. They also have formidable goalkeepers in the form of Alphonse Areola, who has been strong with 3 clean sheets and 67 saves in just 22 appearances, along with Lukasz Fabianski, who holds 2 clean sheets and 47 saves in just 13 appearances.

Brighton will be playing without João Pedro, who has received a suspension in the previous clash, and willn't be available for the next few games. Besides him, no other player from both Brighton and West Ham United has been suspended or is close to a suspension, allowing teams to use their lineups well. However, it is also likely that West Ham United will get at least two yellow cards in the next match.

Final Prediction: Brighton to beat West Ham United in Premier League match.

Brighton vs West Ham United Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 35

Brighton Wins: 11

West Ham United Wins: 11

Matches are Drawn: 13

Brighton vs West Ham United Betting Odds

Brighton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.67

West Ham United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 4.90

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.30

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.