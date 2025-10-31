LIV (Liverpool) vs AVFC (Aston Villa) Match Prediction LIV 79 % Chance of Winning AVFC 21 % The Premier League is about to have yet another thrilling encounter in the tenth match week, as Liverpool and Aston Villa will be going against each other. This match will be played on 2 November at 1:30 AM IST, as Liverpool takes the home ground advantage, with the match being at Anfield. Their performances have dropped this season, as the team holds 7th spot in the standings with 5 wins in 9 matches. However, their upcoming game against Aston Villa could help them regain their form. On the other hand, Aston Villa has started to perform well, as the team holds 8th spot in the rankings with 4 wins in 9 matches. They will be eager to continue the winning streak in the next game against Liverpool. In its previous match, Liverpool suffered a loss against Brentford by 3-2, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Aston Villa secured an impressive win over Manchester City by 1-0, which was a home game for the team. Liverpool aims to regain its winning momentum, while Aston Villa tries to continue its winning streak.

Facts: The last time Liverpool and Aston Villa faced each other at Anfield, the home team came out victorious by 2-0.

Aston Villa last secured a win over Liverpool during the Premier League 2020/21 edition, winning the home game by 7-2.

Out of the last five victories secured by Liverpool over Aston Villa, three of them have been with a clean sheet, highlighting the strong performances of its defensive side.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Anfield, Liverpool holds the upper hand with four wins, as Aston Villa has won none, and one game ended in a draw.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Chances of Winning

Liverpool has been strong against Aston Villa in their clashes against each other. Over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Liverpool holds the upper hand with two wins, as Aston Villa has won none, and the remaining three games ended in a draw.

With Liverpool having a strong record against Aston Villa, combined with the home ground advantage, the team has a higher chance of winning in the next game. But they have shown a mixed record in the last two home games, winning one against Everton by 2-1, and losing to Manchester United by 1-2.

On the other hand, Aston Villa has maintained a winning streak, which could help the team to turn the tables. It should be noted that the team has not lost any of its last two away games, drawing to Sunderland by 1-1 and winning against Tottenham Hotspur by 1-2.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips

The next Premier League clash between Liverpool and Aston Villa will be intense, as Liverpool heads to the game being the strong favourites to win. They have showcased dominant performances against Aston Villa in the head-to-head encounters, and also take the home ground advantage, which will help them to secure a win in the next game and probably regain their form. On the other hand, Aston Villa will be taking advantage of its winning streak, which could help it to some extent in turning the tables. Therefore, Liverpool, with the odds of 1.61, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Aston Villa, with the odds of 4.41.

Liverpool had a great start to the new edition, but the team failed to maintain it, as they now stand 7th in the standings with 5 wins and 4 losses in 9 games. This season, the team has scored 16 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.78, and they have also made 82 shots out of which 39 shots remained on target inside the box. Liverpool has also scored a penalty and a free kick (out of four), as their XG rate stands at 16.11 after nine games. Their defensive side has not been able to perform well lately, as the team has conceded 14 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1.56; still, they have been able to make 60 interceptions and 24 blocks this season.

Liverpool has strong players in the forward unit, such as Mohamed Salah, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 9 appearances, Cody Gakpo, with 3 goals and 2 assists, and Hugo Ekitiké, with 3 goals and an assist in 8 appearances. Moving to the middle, the team has Florian Wirtz, with 302 passes and 10 tackles in 9 appearances, Dominik Szoboszlai, with a goal and an assist, and Curtis Jones, with 256 passes and 7 tackles in 8 appearances. Their forward unit requires some improvements ahead of the next game, as it has players such as Virgil van Dijk, with 6 tackles and 10 interceptions in 9 appearances, Ibrahima Konaté, with 17 tackles and 6 interceptions, Milos Kerkez, with a goal and 12 tackles, and Conor Bradley, with 6 tackles and 4 interceptions in 7 appearances. Giorgi Mamardashvili will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 11 saves in 3 appearances.

Liverpool will be going to the next game against Aston Villa with a formidable line-up, which will help the team come out victorious in the next game. Over its last five games, the team has scored 7 and conceded 10 goals, which shows the challenges being faced by its defensive side lately. Liverpool has a bright opportunity to utilise the next game and regain their form, bringing out some improvements to the defensive side. As of now, it is unlikely that Liverpool will win the next game against Aston Villa with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Aston Villa has regained its form after a poor start, which puts them 8th in the standings with 4 wins and 2 losses in 9 matches. In its last five games this season, the team has scored 9 and conceded just 4 goals, which shows its overall dominance in the current phases of the tournament. This season, the team has scored 9 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1, and they have also made 56 shots out of which 36 shots remained on target inside the box. Aston Villa is yet to score a penalty or a free kick this season, as their XG rate stands at 7.26 after nine games. On the defensive side, the team has conceded 8 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.89; and they have also made 50 interceptions with 41 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Ollie Watkins, with a goal and 125 passes in 9 appearances, and Morgan Rogers, with a goal and 2 assists. In the middle, the team has John McGinn, with a goal and 258 passes in 9 appearances, Emiliano Buendía, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 8 appearances, Amadou Onana, with 152 passes and 10 tackles in 5 appearances, and Boubacar Kamara, with 2 assists and 289 passes in 7 appearances. Aston Villa has maintained its defensive strength lately in the Premier League, with the help of players such as Matty Cash, with 2 goals and 16 tackles in 9 appearances, Ezri Konsa, with 4 tackles and 5 interceptions in 8 appearances, Lucas Digne, with 2 assists and 12 tackles in 9 appearances, and Pau Torres, with 7 tackles and 3 interceptions in 6 appearances. Emiliano Martínez will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 2 clean sheets and 15 saves in 7 appearances.

Harvey Elliott from Aston Villa is ineligible to play the next game, as it is against his parent club. Conor Bradley and Milos Kerkez from Liverpool have three yellow cards each to their names, being close to a suspension in the Premier League. Except for them, no other player from either Liverpool or Aston Villa is close to being suspended. It can also be predicted that Liverpool will get at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Liverpool to beat Aston Villa in Premier League match.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Head-to-head

Matches Played: 205

Liverpool Wins: 103

Aston Villa Wins: 59

Matches are Drawn: 43

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Betting Odds

Liverpool to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.61

Aston Villa to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 5.30

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.40

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.