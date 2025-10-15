Fulham vs Arsenal Match Prediction FUL 18 % Chance of Winning ARS 82 % The Premier League will be bringing an exciting clash for the football enthusiasts in the eighth match week, as Fulham will be going against Arsenal. This match will be played on 18 October at 10:00 PM IST, as Fulham takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Craven Cottage. The team has not been able to perform consistently this season, as they hold 14th spot in the standings with 2 wins in 7 matches. Going against Arsenal in the next game would be a big challenge for the team to regain its winning momentum. On the other hand, Arsenal has been dominant this season, holding the top spot with 5 wins in 7 matches. Their upcoming match against Fulham proves to be an opportunity for them to maintain their top spot. In its previous match, Fulham lost against Bournemouth by 3-1, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Arsenal secured a win over West Ham United by 2-0, which was a home game for the team. With Fulham trying to end its losing streak, Arsenal remains eager to secure another win in the next game.

Facts: The last time Fulham and Arsenal faced each other at Craven Cottage, the match resulted in a 1-1 draw.

Fulham secured its last win over Arsenal during the Premier League 2023/24 season, winning the home game by 2-1.

Out of the last five victories secured by Arsenal over Fulham, only two of them have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Craven Cottage, Arsenal holds the upper hand with three wins, as Fulham only won one, and one game ended in a draw.

Fulham vs Arsenal Chances of Winning

Arsenal has been strong against Fulham in their clashes against each other. Over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Arsenal holds the upper hand with two wins, as Fulham only has one, and the remaining two games ended in a draw.

Arsenal, with a strong record over Fulham and their winning streak in the season, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Fulham. It should be noted that the team has shown mixed form in its last two away games, losing one to Liverpool by 1-0 and winning the other against Newcastle United by 1-2.

On the other hand, Fulham will be taking the home ground advantage in the next game, which could help them to secure an unexpected win. They have won both of their last two home games, winning against Leeds United by 1-0 and Brentford by 3-1, highlighting their strong record lately in home games.

Fulham vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips

The next Premier League clash between Fulham and Arsenal is expected to be another one-sided game, with Arsenal heading as the favourites to win. They have been strong against Fulham in the head-to-head encounters, and also have maintained a winning streak lately, which could help the team to secure yet another win and maintain their spot at the top. On the other hand, Fulham will be taking the home ground advantage, which could help them to get a turnaround in the next game against Arsenal. Therefore, Arsenal, with the odds of 1.59, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Fulham, with the odds of 5.75.

Arsenal has been the strongest team this season, as the team now holds the top spot with 5 wins and a loss in 7 matches. This season, the team has scored 14 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 2, and they have also made 58 shots out of which 41 shots remained on target inside the box. Arsenal has managed to score two penalties, and their XG rate also stands high at 12.21 after seven games. Their defensive side has been the best among all, conceding 3 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.43; with the team also having 47 interceptions and 21 blocks this season.

The team will be coming with strong players at the forward side, with stars such as Bukayo Saka, with 2 goals and 111 passes in 5 appearances, Viktor Gyökeres, with 3 goals and 70 passes in 7 appearances, Leandro Trossard, with an assist and 115 passes in 5 appearances, and Noni Madueke, with 94 passes and 3 tackles. To the middle, the team has Martin Ødegaard, with an assist and 133 passes in 6 appearances, Eberechi Eze, with 2 assists and 144 passes, Declan Rice, with a goal and 2 assists in 7 appearances, Ethan Nwaneri, with 79 passes and a tackle in 4 appearances, and Christian Nørgaard. Their defensive side will be having depth with players such as William Saliba, with 8 tackles and 3 interceptions in 6 appearances, Gabriel Magalhães, with a goal and 10 tackles in 7 appearances, Jurriën Timber, with 2 goals and an assist, Riccardo Calafiori, with a goal and 2 assists, and Ben White, with 2 tackles and an interception in one appearance. David Raya will be their primary goalkeeper for the match against Fulham, with 4 clean sheets and 15 saves in 7 appearances.

Arsenal has all of its players in form, which could help the team to secure another impressive win in the next game against Fulham. Over their last five matches in the Premier League, the team has managed to score 8 goals and conceded just 3, which highlights the strong performances shown by its defensive side. Along with that, it should also be noted that two of the last three wins grabbed by Arsenal this season have been with a clean sheet. This could help Arsenal to put some pressure on the attacking side of Fulham, restricting them from scoring goals. It is likely for Arsenal to win the next game against Fulham with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Fulham has showcased mediocre performances this season, as the team holds 2 wins and 3 losses in 7 matches. In their last five matches this season, the team has scored 6 goals but conceded 8 goals, which shows the challenges they are facing, taking away the potential wins. This season, the team has scored 8 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.14, and they have also made 46 shots out of which 21 shots remained on target inside the box. The team is yet to score a penalty, but their XG rate stands at 7.20 after seven games. Their defensive side raises concern, as the team has conceded 11 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1.57; with Fulham still having 44 interceptions and 20 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Alex Iwobi, with a goal and 2 assists in 7 appearances, Harry Wilson, with a goal and 123 passes, and Raúl Jiménez, with a goal and 29 passes in 6 appearances. In the middle, the team has Sander Berge, with 302 passes and 10 tackles in 7 appearances, Sasa Lukic, with an assist and 203 passes, Josh King, with 114 passes and 7 tackles, Ryan Sessegnon, with a goal and 179 passes in 6 appearances, and Tom Cairney, with 93 passes in 4 appearances. Their defensive side has some depth, with the help of players like Calvin Bassey, with 10 tackles and 3 interceptions in 7 appearances, Issa Diop, with 2 tackles and 2 interceptions in one appearance, Antonee Robinson, with an interception in 3 appearances, Timothy Castagne, with 7 tackles and 6 interceptions in 5 appearances, Joachim Andersen, with 15 tackles and 8 interceptions in 7 appearances, and Jorge Cuenca, with 2 tackles and 2 interceptions in 2 appearances. Bernd Leno will be their primary goalkeeper for the upcoming match against Arsenal, as he has made a clean sheet and 19 saves in 7 appearances.

Sasa Lukic (4) from Fulham and Riccardo Calafiori (3) from Arsenal are close to being suspended due to their yellow card count. Except for them, no player from either Fulham or Arsenal is close to being suspended. Along with that, Fulham has also received 16 yellow cards in the seven games this season, which makes them likely to get two more in the upcoming match against Arsenal.

Final Prediction: Arsenal to beat Fulham in Premier League match.

Fulham vs Arsenal Head-to-head

Matches Played: 65

Fulham Wins: 9

Arsenal Wins: 43

Matches are Drawn: 13

Fulham vs Arsenal Betting Odds

Fulham to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 5.75

Arsenal to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.59

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.30

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.