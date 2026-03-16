Burnley vs Sunderland Match Prediction BURL 57 % Chance of Winning SAFC 43 % Bet Now! It's time for some action in the second match week of the Premier League, as Burnley will be going against Sunderland. This match will be played on 23 August at 7:30 PM IST at Turf Moor, which means Burnley takes the home ground advantage. The team started off the tournament with a loss, which puts them in 18th spot in the standings. They will be looking forward to the next game as an opportunity to regain their winning momentum and rank up in the standings. On the other hand, Sunderland started off with an impressive win, which positions them at the 2nd spot in the rankings. The team will be looking forward to continuing their winning momentum in the next game against Burnley. In its previous match, Burnley suffered a loss against Tottenham Hotspur by 3-0, which was also an away game for them. On the other hand, Sunderland started off the tournament with a win over West Ham United by 3-0, which was a home game for the team. As Sunderland aims to continue its winning momentum, Burnley decides to come with different plans.

Burnley vs Sunderland Chances of Winning

Sunderland has been strong against Burnley in their clashes against each other. Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Sunderland has secured two wins and Burnley has won one, while the remaining two games ended in a draw.

Despite that, Burnley has shown better form and also takes home ground advantage, which increases their chances of winning. The team has won both of its last two home games against Millwall by 3-1 and Sheffield United by 2-1, showcasing its dominance in home games.

Sunderland, on the other hand, will be taking advantage of its winning momentum and a strong record over them to turn the tables. They have also showcased better form in away games, winning their last two away games against Sheffield United by 1-2 and Coventry by 1-2.

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Burnley vs Sunderland Predictions and Betting Tips

The next Premier League clash between Burnley and Sunderland will be a thriller for the fans, where Burnley comes out as the favourite to win. The team has showcased strong form lately, and also takes the home ground advantage, which could help them to secure their first win in the current season. On the other hand, Sunderland shall also not be underestimated, as the team holds a strong record against Burnley in the head-to-head encounters, which might help them to turn the tables. Therefore, Burnley, with the odds of 2.30, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Sunderland, with the odds of 3.32.

Burnley didn't receive a good start to this season, as they started off with a loss, which puts them in 18th spot in the standings. Their attacking side was not able to score even a single goal during the game, but they managed to make 8 shots, out of which only 3 shots were on target inside the box. Their XG rate stood at 0.94 during the game, and the team also made 246 passes throughout. Burnley will also be looking forward to some improvements to its defensive side, as the team conceded 3 goals in the last game, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 3, and they also made 7 interceptions and one block during the game.

Burnley will be heading to the next game with forwards such as Lyle Foster, with 13 passes in the last game, Jaidon Anthony, with 20 passes, Jacob Bruun Larsen, with 8 passes, Loum Tchaouna, with 6 passes, Zeki Amdouni, with 5 goals and an assist in 34 appearances, and Manuel Benson. In its midfield unit, the team has Josh Cullen, with 36 passes and 3 tackles in the last game, Hannibal Mejbri, with 10 passes, Josh Laurent, with 14 passes and a tackle, Aaron Ramsey, and Zian Flemming, who also played as a substitute in the last game. Even their defensive side has some key players such as Kyle Walker, with an interception in the last game, Quilindschy Hartman, with a tackle and two interceptions, Maxime Estève, with an interception and a block, Hjalmar Ekdal, with 21 passes, Oliver Sonne, Lucas Pires, Jordan Beyer, with 16 interceptions and 15 blocks in 15 appearances, and Connor Roberts, with 29 interceptions and 11 blocks in 39 appearances. Martin Dúbravka will be their goalkeeper, who conceded 3 goals but also made 3 saves in the last game.

Burnley will be heading to the next game with this squad, as the team eyes some changes to increase their strength, which will also help them to come out victorious in the next game. In their last five matches, the team has scored a combined total of 12 goals and conceded just 6 goals in these games. Moreover, three of their last five games have been with a clean sheet, which further brings down some pressure on Sunderland. It is likely for Burnley to win the next game against Sunderland with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Sunderland had a dream start to their Premier League comeback season, as the team stands at the 2nd spot in the rankings after their first game. In their last five matches, they have scored a combined total of 9 goals and conceded just 3 goals, showcasing their overall strength. This season, the team has scored 3 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 3, and they also made 10 shots, out of which 3 shots were on target inside the box. Having their XG rate at 0.75, they also made 323 shots during the game. Moving to its defensive side, Sunderland made 8 interceptions and 6 blocks, which helped them to secure a clean sheet in the last game.

Sunderland also has a formidable line-up, with forwards including Chemsdine Talbi, with 23 passes and an assist in the last game, Eliezer Mayenda, with a goal, Simon Adingra, with 18 passes and a tackle, Luís Semedo, Marc Guiu, with 16 passes in 3 appearances, Romaine Mundle, and Ian Poveda, with 111 passes and 5 tackles in 14 appearances. In the midfield unit, the team has Habib Diarra, with 20 passes and a tackle in the last game, Noah Sadiki, with 29 passes and 2 tackles, Granit Xhaka, with 51 passes and a tackle, Harrison Jones, Enzo Le Fée, with 9 passes and a tackle, Luke O’Nien, Chris Rigg, and Patrick Roberts, with 30 passes and a tackle in 6 appearances. Even their defensive side performed well with players such as Dan Ballard, with a goal and 4 blocks in the last game, Reinildo Mandava, with 2 tackles and 2 interceptions, Jenson Seelt, with 2 tackles and a block, Trai Hume, with 2 tackles and an interception, Niall Huggins, and Dennis Cirkin. Robin Roefs was their primary goalkeeper in the last game, having a clean sheet and four saves.

Since both teams have played just one match in the current season of the Premier League, none of the players from either team is currently close to receiving a suspension in the upcoming match. The record of Sunderland has not been great lately in these terms, due to which they are likely to get at least two yellow cards in their upcoming Premier League match against Burnley.

Final Prediction:Burnley to beat Sunderland in Premier League match.

Burnley vs Sunderland Head-to-head

Matches Played: 121

Burnley Wins: 39

Sunderland Wins: 48

Matches are Drawn: 34

Burnley vs Sunderland Betting Odds

Burnley to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.30

Sunderland to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.32

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.35

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.