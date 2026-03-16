Chelsea vs Everton Match Prediction CHE 83 % Chance of Winning EVFC 17 % Bet Now! The next clash on the 34th match day of the Premier League is awaited, as Chelsea will be going against Everton. This match will be played on 26 April at 5:00 PM IST at the Stamford Bridge in London, which also provides home ground advantage to Chelsea. They have been performing well lately, pushing themselves up to the 5th spot with 16 wins in 33 matches. A win against Everton could also help them extend the winning momentum in the tournament. On the other hand, Everton still stands at the 13th spot in the rankings with just 8 wins in 33 matches. They will be eager to regain the winning momentum and get closer to the top ten. In its previous match, Chelsea secured a win over Fulham by 2-1, which was also an away game for the team. On the other hand, Everton suffered a loss against Manchester City by 0-2, which was a home game for the team. As one team heads to the game with a win, the other heads with a loss to regain its momentum.

Chelsea vs Everton Chances of Winning

Chelsea holds the upper hand over Everton in the games they have played against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Chelsea has secured two wins while Everton has only won one, as the remaining two games ended up in a draw.

Having a strong record over Everton, Chelsea will be entering the next game with a higher chance of winning. Also, playing at their home ground, the team will have yet another advantage to secure a win. In its last two home games, it won against the Spurs by 1-0 and also had a draw against Ipswich Town by 2-2.

On the other hand, the upcoming match against Chelsea proves to be challenging for Everton, as they head into this game with a loss in their previous one. In their last two away games, they have shown mixed form, losing against Liverpool by 0-1 and winning against Nottingham Forest by 1-0.

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Chelsea vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips

Chelsea has been strong against Everton in the head-to-head encounters, which makes them the favourites to win in the next Premier League clash. Along with that, they have also been on a winning momentum in the current phases of the tournament, which could help them to secure another massive win and get closer to the top three. Chelsea will also be playing at its home ground, eager to bring more challenges to Everton's team. Thus, Chelsea, with the odds of 1.67, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Everton, with the odds of 5.60.

Chelsea has performed well this season, despite struggling in a few games, as the team stands in the 5th spot with 16 wins and 8 losses in 33 matches. Their attacking side has delivered well, being able to score 58 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.76, and they have also made a massive total of 541 shots, out of which 196 remained on target. Chelsea has also scored 3 penalties so far, and has created an impressive total of 83 big chances across all games. Their defensive side has also given tremendous performances, but has conceded 40 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.21. However, they have also secured 8 clean sheets and 104 saves in 33 matches.

Cole Palmer has been the standout performer for Chelsea this season, having scored 14 goals and 8 assists in 32 appearances. Palmer will be heading to the next game with other players such as Enzo Fernández, with 5 goals and 6 assists in 31 appearances, Moisés Caicedo, with a goal and 2 assists in 33 appearances, Marc Cucurella, with 4 goals and an assist in 31 appearances, Trevoh Chalobah, with 3 goals and an assist in 22 appearances, Reece James, with a goal in 14 appearances, Tosin Adarabioyo, with a goal and an assist in 20 appearances, and Levi Colwill, with a goal and an assist in 30 appearances. With the gloves, the team will rely on Robert Sánchez, who holds 7 clean sheets and 84 saves in 27 appearances.

Chelsea will be heading into the next game against Everton with a formidable line-up, which will also play a vital role in the team's win in the next game. In its last five matches, they have been able to score a combined total of 5 goals while conceding just 4 goals in these games. This determines that the team requires some improvements in its attacking side, as its defensive side has been capable of stopping the opposition from scoring. Both of the last two wins secured by Chelsea over Everton have been with a clean sheet, showcasing their dominance. It is also likely that Chelsea will win the next game against Everton with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Everton will be eager to turn the tables in the next game and secure a much-needed win to maintain their momentum in the Premier League. The team stands at the 13th spot in the rankings with 8 wins and 11 losses in 33 matches. In its last five matches, Everton has managed to score just 3 goals but has conceded 5 goals in these games. This season, their attacking side has not done well, scoring just 34 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.03, and they have also made 354 shots, out of which 120 remained on target. In penalties, Everton has scored 2 this season, but they have created just 51 big chances overall in the games. Their defensive side has also conceded 40 goals so far, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.21. However, they have been better, having 10 clean sheets in 33 matches along with 100 saves.

Iliman Ndiaye has been the top scorer for Everton this season, having 7 goals in 28 appearances. But Ndiaye will also require contribution from other scorers such as Dwight McNeil, with 3 goals and 4 assists in 16 appearances, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with 3 goals and an assist in 22 appearances, Jack Harrison, with a goal in 29 appearances, Beto, with 6 goals in 25 appearances, Abdoulaye Doucouré, with 3 goals and an assist in 29 appearances, Carlos Alcaraz, with a goal and an assist in 11 appearances, Orel Mangala, with a goal in 19 appearances, Michael Keane, with 2 goals in 11 appearances, James Tarkowski, with a goal and an assist in 33 appearances, Jake O'Brien, with 2 goals in 16 appearances, and Ashley Young, with a goal and 3 assists in 27 appearances. Jordan Pickford has maintained his form with the gloves for Everton, holding 10 clean sheets and 100 saves in 33 appearances.

Fortunately, no player from either Chelsea or Everton is nearing a suspension in the Premier League, which will allow both teams to use their line-ups well in the upcoming Premier League match against each other. But it is also likely for Everton to get at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Chelsea to beat Everton in Premier League match.

Chelsea vs Everton Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 193

Chelsea Wins: 76

Everton Wins: 59

Matches are Drawn: 58

Chelsea vs Everton Betting Odds

Chelsea to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.67

Everton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 5.60

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.88

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.