Chelsea vs Fulham Match Prediction CHE 81 % Chance of Winning FUL 19 % Bet Now! The third match week of the Premier League is all set to begin, with Chelsea and Fulham facing each other in the opening game. This match will be played on 30 August at 5:00 PM IST, at Stamford Bridge, which means Chelsea takes the home ground advantage. The team currently holds 4th spot in the standings, having secured a win in its two games. The next game against Fulham might help them to rank up in the standings and get to the top. On the other hand, Fulham holds 13th spot in the rankings, with no wins in the two games played. Although the next game will be a challenge for them, they will still be eager to secure a win and get to the top ten. Chelsea asserted dominance in its previous encounter against West Ham United, winning by 1-5 in an away game. On the other hand, Fulham had drawn its previous home game against Manchester United by 1-1. Both teams will be eager to continue their undefeated streak in the Premier League.

Chelsea vs Fulham Chances of Winning

Chelsea has been strong against Fulham in their clashes against each other. Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Chelsea has secured three wins and Fulham has won just one, with the remaining match ending in a draw.

With its strong record against Fulham, combined with a home ground advantage, Chelsea has a higher chance of winning in the next game. In their last two home clashes, Chelsea had won one against Manchester United by 1-0 and drawn the other against Crystal Palace, maintaining an undefeated form in home games.

On the other hand, the next game appears to be a big challenge for Fulham. The team will be eager to take advantage of its form, as in its last two away games, they have drawn one against Brighton by 1-1, and won the other against Brentford by 2-3.

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Chelsea vs Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips

The next Premier League clash between Chelsea and Fulham will be intense for the fans, where Chelsea emerges as the strong favourite to win. They have been strong over Fulham in the head-to-head encounters, and also take the home ground advantage, which will help the team to secure a win in the next game. On the other hand, Fulham is eager to regain its winning momentum and grab its first win of the season, which might boost its confidence for the upcoming match against Chelsea. Therefore, Chelsea, with the odds of 1.54, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Fulham, who lag behind with the odds of 6.05.

Chelsea currently holds 4th spot in the Premier League standings, with a win and a draw in the two games they have played. This season, the team has scored 5 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 2.5, and they also made 20 shots, out of which 9 shots were on target inside the box. Along with that, they also hold an XG rate of 4.35 till now, and have made 1145 passes in the two games combined. Their defensive side has been strong, as the team has conceded just one goal, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 0.5, and they have also made 15 interceptions with 7 blocks.

In the forward unit, the team has players such as Pedro Neto, with a goal and 60 passes in 2 appearances, Liam Delap, with 12 passes, João Pedro, with a goal and 2 assists, Estêvão, with an assist and 40 passes, Nicolas Jackson, with 24 goals and 10 assists in 65 appearances, Jamie Gittens, and Christopher Nkunku, with 6 goals and 2 assists in 38 appearances. Moving to the midfielders, Chelsea has players like Enzo Fernández, with a goal and 2 tackles in 2 appearances, Moisés Caicedo, with a goal and 8 tackles in 2 appearances, Cole Palmer, with just one tackle in his only appearance, Andrey Santos, with an interception in 2 appearances, and Roméo Lavia. In its defensive side, they have Marc Cucurella, with 2 tackles and 2 blocks in 2 appearances, Trevoh Chalobah, with a goal and 2 tackles in 2 appearances, Malo Gusto, with 2 tackles and an interception in 2 appearances, Tosin Adarabioyo, with 3 tackles in an appearance, Jorrel Hato, with 13 passes, Levi Colwill, with 103 tackles and 74 interceptions in 75 appearances, Reece James, with a tackle and 4 interceptions in 2 appearances, and Wesley Fofana, with a tackle and an interception in an appearance. Robert Sánchez will again be their primary goalkeeper, with a clean sheet and 7 saves in 2 appearances.

Chelsea now holds an in-form squad as they head into the upcoming match against Fulham. Over their last five matches, the team has showcased incredible form, scoring a combined total of 7 goals while conceding just 3 goals in these games. Along with that, it should also be noted that three of their last five games resulted in a clean sheet for the team, posing challenges to the attacking side of Fulham. It is also likely that Chelsea will win the next game against Fulham with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Fulham stands at the 13th spot in the rankings, with both of their initial two games ending in a draw. Their form has not been good in the last five games, with the team scoring a combined total of 6 goals but conceding 9 goals in these games. This season, they have scored 2 goals till now, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1, and they also made 12 shots, out of which 7 were on target inside the box. Having an XG rate of 2.52 this season, the team has also made 842 passes in the two games. On its defensive side, they have conceded 2 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1, and they also made 10 interceptions with 2 blocks.

On its forward side, the team has Rodrigo Muniz, with a goal and 8 passes in 2 appearances, Raúl Jiménez, with 18 passes, Adama Traoré, and Alex Iwobi, with an assist and 76 passes in 2 appearances. If we take a look at its midfield unit, the team covers star performers such as Josh King, with 45 passes and 2 tackles in 2 appearances, Sasa Lukic, with 71 passes and 2 tackles, Sander Berge, with 71 passes and a tackle, Harry Wilson, with 26 passes and 2 tackles, Harrison Reed, with 3 goals and 8 assists in 124 appearances, Ryan Sessegnon, with 17 passes and 2 tackles in one game, and Andreas Pereira, with 11 goals and 21 assists in 148 appearances. Their defensive unit covers players such as Kenny Tete, with 6 tackles and an interception in 2 appearances, Joachim Andersen, with 4 tackles and 3 interceptions, Calvin Bassey, with 2 tackles, Issa Diop, with 209 tackles and 201 interceptions in 160 appearances, and Antonee Robinson. Bernd Leno will again be their primary goalkeeper, having secured 6 saves in 2 appearances.

As only two games of the season have been played till now, no player from either Chelsea or Fulham is close to having a suspension in the Premier League. But taking a look at Fulham, the team has already secured 4 yellow cards in just two games which makes them likely to receive another two yellow cards in the upcoming match against Chelsea.

Final Prediction: Chelsea to beat Fulham in Premier League match.

Chelsea vs Fulham Head-to-head

Matches Played: 90

Chelsea Wins: 52

Fulham Wins: 11

Matches are Drawn: 27

Chelsea vs Fulham Betting Odds

Chelsea to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.54

Fulham to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 6.05

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.55

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.