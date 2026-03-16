CHE (Chelsea) vs IPST (Ipswich Town) Match Prediction CHE 97 % Chance of Winning IPST 3 % Bet Now! The football fans are waiting for the next clash on the 32nd match day of the Premier League, as Chelsea will be going against Ipswich Town. This match is all set to be played on 13 April at 6:30 PM IST at the Stamford Bridge, which also serves as the home ground to Chelsea. This team has regained its form in the Premier League, currently standing at the 4th spot with 15 wins in 31 matches. A massive win in the next game could help them to take over the third spot in the standings. On the other hand, Ipswich Town once again finds itself in the relegation zone, holding the 18th spot with 19 losses in 31 matches. They will be eager for a win against Chelsea to regain their winning momentum. In its previous match, Chelsea had a goalless draw against Brentford, which was also an away game for the team. On the other hand, Ipswich Town lost its previous clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers, losing by 1-2 in a home clash. As Chelsea aims to continue its winning momentum, Ipswich Town aims to end its losing streak in the next game.

Chelsea vs Ipswich Town Chances of Winning

Chelsea has the upper hand against Ipswich Town in the clashes where they have gone against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Chelsea has won two games, and Ipswich Town has just won one. The remaining two games between Chelsea and Ipswich ended up in a draw.

Chelsea has held a strong record against Ipswich Town in past encounters, which increases their chances of winning in the next game. Also, the match will be played at its home ground, which will help the team to secure another win. They have been performing well at home lately, winning all of the last three home games against Tottenham Spurs (1-0), Leicester City (1-0), and Southampton (4-0).

On the other hand, Ipswich Town will be trying its best to turn the tables and grab a much-needed win against Chelsea. They have already won the previous head-to-head encounter this season, aiming for another win. In their last two home games, they have won against Bournemouth by 2-1 and lost against Crystal Palace by 0-1.

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Chelsea vs Ipswich Town Predictions and Betting Tips

Chelsea enters the next Premier League clash against Ipswich Town as the clear favourites to win. They have been strong against Ipswich Town in the head-to-head encounters, which bolsters the team's chances to win the next game, as they also have been on a winning momentum lately. Also, the match is being played at the Stamford Bridge, which is Chelsea's home ground, providing them with another advantage. Thus, Chelsea, with the odds of 1.32, has a higher chance of winning the upcoming match, as compared to Ipswich Town, which is further behind with the odds of 9.60.

Chelsea's comeback in the current phases of the tournament has been impressive, as the team jumped to the 4th spot in the rankings with 15 wins and 8 losses in 31 matches. They have scored 54 goals so far, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.74, and they have also made 494 shots, out of which 179 have been on target. Chelsea has also scored 3 penalties while managing to create 78 big chances across all games. On its defensive side, the team has done well, conceding just 37 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.19. Also, they have secured 8 clean sheets and 102 saves in 31 matches.

Cole Palmer has been the key performer for Chelsea this season, with 14 goals and 7 assists in 30 appearances. In the next game against Ipswich Town, he will be heading with other players such as Noni Madueke, with 7 goals and 3 assists in 25 appearances, Christopher Nkunku, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 26 appearances, Nicolas Jackson, with 9 goals and 5 assists in 25 appearances, Jadon Sancho, with 2 goals and 4 assists in 25 appearances, Pedro Neto, with 3 goals and 4 assists in 28 appearances, Enzo Fernández, with 5 goals and 5 assists in 29 appearances, Moisés Caicedo, with one goal and 2 assists in 31 matches, Trevoh Chalobah, with 3 goals and one assist in 20 appearances, Reece James, with one goal in 13 appearances, Marc Cucurella, 4 goals and one assist in 29 appearances, and Levi Colwill, with one goal and one assist in 28 appearances. For goalkeeping, the team has the duo of Filip Jørgensen, with one clean sheet and 20 saves in 6 appearances, and Robert Sánchez, with 7 clean sheets and 82 saves in 25 appearances.

Chelsea's formidable squad will play a crucial role in the upcoming match against Ipswich Town, securing a big win and getting closer to the top three. Their line-up has been performing well, scoring a combined total of 6 goals in their last five matches while conceding just one goal in these games combined. All of their last three wins this season have been with a clean sheet, showcasing their dominance in the current phases of the tournament. It is also likely that Chelsea will win the next game against Ipswich Town with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Ipswich Town still finds itself in the relegation zone of the Premier League, with 4 wins and 19 losses in 31 matches. In their last five matches, they have been able to score a combined total of 7 goals while conceding 11 goals in these games. This season, they have scored a total of 31 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1, and they have also made 298 shots, out of which 108 have been on target. Despite being low in the standings, they have scored 2 penalties and created 40 big chances. On its defensive side, Ipswich Town has not done well, conceding 65 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 2.10, but they have also secured 2 clean sheets and 110 saves this season.

Liam Delap has been the top performer for Ipswich Town, standing out for the team with 12 goals and 2 assists in 30 appearances. He will also require contribution from his teammates such as Jaden Philogene, with 2 goals in 20 appearances; Omari Hutchinson, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 27 appearances, George Hirst, with 2 goals and one assist in 19 appearances; Nathan Broadhead, with one goal in 15 appearances, Conor Chaplin, with one goal and one assist in 16 appearances, Jack Taylor, with one goal in 25 appearances, Sam Morsy, with one goal and one assist in 26 appearances, Jens Cajuste, with one goal in 24 appearances, Sam Szmodics, with 4 goals in 19 appearances, and defenders like Jacob Greaves, with one goal and 2 clean sheets in 19 appearances, and Leif Davis, with one goal, 2 assists and 2 clean sheets in 29 appearances. In goalkeepers, the team has Christian Walton (1 clean sheet and 17 saves in 6 appearances) and Arijanet Muric (1 clean sheet and 69 saves in 18 appearances).

No players from either Chelsea or Ipswich Town are currently close to receiving a two-match suspension in the Premier League, allowing both teams to use their lineup well in the next game. However, it is also likely for Ipswich Town to receive at least two yellow cards in the upcoming match.

Final Prediction: Chelsea to beat Ipswich Town in Premier League match.

Chelsea vs Ipswich Town Head-to-head

Matches Played: 44

Chelsea Wins: 23

Ipswich Town Wins: 10

Matches are Drawn: 11

Chelsea vs Ipswich Town Betting Odds

Chelsea to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.32

Ipswich Town to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 9.60

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 5.70

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.