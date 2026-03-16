CHE (Chelsea) vs LCFC (Leicester City) Match Prediction CHE 99 % Chance of Winning LCFC 1 % Bet Now! Fans are enthralled for an exciting clash on the 28th match day of the Premier League, which will be played between Chelsea and Leicester City. This match will be played on 9 March at 7:30 PM IST at the Stamford Bridge in London, which also serves as a home ground to Chelsea. They have been among the strong performers in this season, holding the 5th spot in the rankings, with 13 wins in 27 matches. The team will be eager for another win to rank up closer to the top three. On the other hand, Leicester City has not been able to perform well this season, with just 4 wins in 27 matches, which puts them at the 19th spot. They will also be looking forward to a win, which could help them to get away from the relegation zone. In its previous match, Chelsea was able to secure an impressive win over Southampton by 4-0, which was also a home game for the team. On the other hand, Leicester City lost its previous match against West Ham United by 0-2, which was an away game for them. With Chelsea aiming to continue its winning momentum and Leicester aiming to regain its form, the next game will be intense.

Chelsea vs Leicester City Chances of Winning

Chelsea holds an upper hand against Leicester City whenever these teams face each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Chelsea has been able to win four games while Leicester City won none. The remaining match between these teams resulted in a draw.

With a strong head-to-head record against Leicester City, Chelsea holds a higher chance of winning in the next game. Along with that, they also take up home ground advantage in the next game. In their last two home games, the team has been victorious against Southampton by 4-0 and West Ham United by 2-1, respectively.

On the other hand, Leicester City will be facing various challenges in the next game, as the team is going through a losing streak. In their last three away games, the team has lost against West Ham United by 0-2 and Everton by 0-4, only winning against Tottenham Spurs by 2-1.

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Chelsea vs Leicester City Predictions and Betting Tips

Chelsea enters the upcoming match against Leicester City as the strong favourites to come out victorious. They have shown strong performances in the Premier League clashes against Leicester City, which gives them an advantage in the next game. Along with that, the match will also be played on their home ground, which will add to their advantage. Thus, Chelsea, with odds of 1.19, has a higher chance of winning in its upcoming Premier League clash against Leicester City, which is behind with odds of 13.35.

Chelsea has shown some deliberately strong performances in the current season, but the team suffered a few losses lately. They hold the 5th spot in the rankings with 13 wins and 7 losses in 27 matches, as they prepare for the upcoming match against Leicester City. Till now, the team has been able to score a combined total of 52 goals, which puts their goal per match rate at 1.93, and they also have made 434 shots, out of which 160 were on target. Chelsea has been able to score 3 penalties this season while also creating 72 big chances. If we take a look at its defensive side, the team has conceded just 36 goals, putting its goals conceded per match rate at 1.33. But they have also managed to secure 5 clean sheets and 91 saves.

For Chelsea, Cole Palmer will be the key performer in the next game against Leicester City, as he holds 14 goals and 6 assists in 27 appearances. He will also be having the company of other key players such as Noni Madueke, with 7 goals and 3 assists in 23 appearances, Nicolas Jackson, with 9 goals and 5 assists in 23 appearances, Christopher Nkunku, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 23 appearances, Pedro Neto, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 24 appearances, Jason Sancho, with 2 goals and 4 assists in 21 appearances, Enzo Fernández, with 4 goals and 4 assists in 25 appearances, Marc Cucurella, with 3 goals and one assist in 25 appearances, and Trevoh Chalobah, with 3 goals and one assist in 17 appearances. Chelsea's goalkeeping will rely on the performances of Robert Sánchez, with 4 clean sheets and 71 saves in 21 appearances, and Filip Jørgensen, with one clean sheet and 20 saves in 6 appearances.

Chelsea's strong line-up will be the key to the team's dominance in the upcoming Premier League clash against Leicester City. In their last five matches, the team has been able to score a combined total of 8 goals while conceding a whopping total of 9 goals in these games. This further shows that although the team's attacking side has been doing well, the defensive side requires some improvements. But out of its last two wins, one of them has been with a clean sheet, and Leicester City has also been goalless in its last four games. Chelsea will likely beat Leicester City in the upcoming match with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Leicester City has been looking forward to ways in which the team could regain its form in the tournament. But they have failed miserably, as the team holds 19th spot in the standings with 4 wins and 18 losses in 27 matches. In their last five matches, Leicester City has been able to score just 2 goals combined and conceded 13 goals in these games. Overall, the team has scored just 25 goals this season, putting its goal per match rate at 0.93, and they have made 248 shots, out of which 82 were on target. They have also been able to score 2 penalties while creating 38 big chances in this season. Their defence has been a major concern, with the team conceding 61 goals, which puts its goals conceded per match rate at 2.26. However, the team has been able to secure one clean sheet and 96 saves this season.

For Leicester City, Jamie Vardy has been the star striker in this season, with 7 goals and 3 assists in 25 appearances. But he will also require the support of other players such as Stephy Mavididi, with 3 goals and one assist in 25 appearances, Patson Daka, with one goal in 14 appearances, Jordan Ayew, with 4 goals in 24 appearances, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, with one goal and 2 assists in 19 appearances, Facundo Buonanotte, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 23 appearances, Bilal El Khannouss, with 2 goals and one assist in 22 appearances, and James Justin, with 2 goals and one assist in 25 appearances. For goalkeeping, the team has Mads Hermansen, with one clean sheet and 75 saves in 20 appearances, and Jakub Stolarczyk, with 17 saves in 6 appearances.

Moises Caicedo from Chelsea and Boubakary Soumare and Facundo Buonanotte from Leicester City are the only players who are close to receiving a two-match suspension in the Premier League due to the yellow cards. Both teams might have to compromise on their playtimes if they receive another yellow card in the next game. It is also likely that Leicester City will receive at least two yellow cards in the upcoming match against Chelsea.

Final Prediction: Chelsea to beat Leicester City in Premier League match.

Chelsea vs Leicester City Head-to-head

Matches Played: 126

Chelsea Wins: 63

Leicester City Wins: 28

Matches are Drawn: 35

Chelsea vs Leicester City Betting Odds

Chelsea to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.19

Leicester City to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 13.35

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 7.17

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.