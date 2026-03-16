Chelsea vs Liverpool Match Prediction CHE 63 % Chance of Winning LIV 37 % Bet Now! A high-profile clash will be taking place on the 35th match day of the Premier League, where Chelsea and Liverpool face each other. This match will take place on 4 May at 9:00 PM IST at the Stamford Bridge, which means Chelsea takes home ground advantage. With its impressive form, the team has jumped to the 5th spot in the standings with 17 wins in 34 matches. They will be eager to secure another win and get closer to the top three spots in the rankings. On the other hand, Liverpool continues to dominate in the Premier League, still holding the top spot with 25 wins in 34 matches. The team will be eager to continue its winning streak and progress in the upcoming match days. Chelsea is heading to this game with a win over Everton by 1-0 in its previous match, which was also a home game for the team. On the other hand, Liverpool secured a crushing win over Tottenham Spurs by 5-1 in its previous match, which was also a home game. With both teams on a winning streak, one of them might have to suffer an unwanted loss in the next game.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Chances of Winning

Liverpool holds the upper hand against Chelsea in the games they have played against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Liverpool emerged victorious in two games and Chelsea won none, while the remaining three games ended in a draw.

Despite that, Chelsea has shown better performances lately, and with the home ground advantage, they enter the next game with a higher chance of winning. They have been undefeated in the last three home games, winning against Everton and Tottenham Spurs by 1-0 each, and drawing against Ipswich Town by 2-2.

On the other hand, Liverpool will be taking advantage of its strong record over Chelsea to steal the win on their home ground. They have given mixed performances in the last two away games, winning against Leicester City by 1-0 and losing to Fulham by 2-3.

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Chelsea vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming match in the Premier League between Chelsea and Liverpool will be a close one, where the former comes out as the favourites to win. They have showcased better form in the current phases of the tournament, and the home ground advantage will play a vital role in their win in the next game. On the other hand, Liverpool will aim to capitalise on its winning momentum and strong record against Chelsea to reverse the fortunes and secure a win. Thus, Chelsea, with the odds of 2.21, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Liverpool, who are close to the odds of 3.20.

Chelsea has maintained its form throughout this season, as the team holds 5th spot in the standings with 17 wins and 8 losses in 34 matches. They have scored 59 goals so far, which also puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.74, and they have also made 551 shots, out of which 203 remained on target. Chelsea has also scored 3 penalties this season and created 83 big chances across all the matches played. In its defensive side, the team has conceded 40 goals so far, which also puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.18. However, with the recent improvements, they have secured 9 clean sheets and 107 saves in 34 matches.

Cole Palmer has been the top performer for Chelsea, scoring 14 goals and 8 assists in 33 appearances. Palmer will also be heading to the game with other star performers such as Noni Madueke, with 7 goals and 3 assists in 28 appearances, Nicolas Jackson, with 10 goals and 5 assists in 28 appearances, Christopher Nkunku, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 27 appearances, Tyrique George, with a goal and an assist in 7 appearances, Pedro Neto, with 4 goals and 4 assists in 31 appearances, Jadon Sancho, with 3 goals and 4 assists in 28 appearances, Enzo Fernández, with 5 goals and 7 assists in 32 appearances, Moisés Caicedo, with a goal and 2 assists in 34 appearances, Trevoh Chalobah, with 3 goals and an assist in 23 appearances, Reece James, with a goal in 15 appearances, Marc Cucurella, with 4 goals and an assist in 32 appearances, Levi Colwill, with a goal and an assist in 31 appearances, and Tosin Adarabioyo, with a goal and an assist in 20 appearances. Robert Sánchez has performed well with the gloves, as he holds 8 clean sheets and 87 saves in 28 appearances while conceding 31 goals.

Chelsea is preparing for the upcoming intense clash against Liverpool with an in-form squad, which will play a vital role at home in order to secure an impressive win. In its last five matches, the team has managed to score a combined total of 6 goals and conceded just 3 goals in these games. Moreover, two of their last three wins have been with a clean sheet, totalling their clean sheets to 9 this season, which could pose a challenge to the attackers of Liverpool. It is now likely that Chelsea will win the next game against Liverpool with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Liverpool might also find it easier to turn the tables in this game, as they have been strong against Chelsea in the head-to-head encounters and also hold a winning streak. Holding the top spot in the Premier League, the team has secured 25 wins and just 2 losses in 34 matches. In its last five matches, Liverpool has scored a combined total of 11 goals while conceding just 5 goals in these games. Overall, they are the top goal scorer this season, with 80 goals, which also puts their goal-per-match rate at 2.35, and the team has also made 591 shots, out of which 216 remained on target. Along with that, Liverpool has also scored 9 penalties so far and created 99 big chances across all the games. Their defensive side has conceded just 32 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 0.94, as the team also holds 14 clean sheets and 84 saves in 34 matches.

Mohamed Salah has been the top player this season for Liverpool, holding the first spot with 28 goals and 18 assists in 34 matches. Salah will be accompanied with other goal scorers such as Dominik Szoboszlai, with 5 goals and 5 assists in 32 appearances, Alexis Mac Allister, with 5 goals and 4 assists in 33 appearances, Curtis Jones, with 3 goals and 3 assists in 29 appearances, Luis Díaz, with 12 goals and 5 assists in 33 appearances, Darwin Núñez, with 5 goals and 2 assists in 26 appearances, Cody Gakpo, with 9 goals and 3 assists in 31 appearances, Diogo Jota, with 6 goals and 3 assists in 23 appearances, Virgil van Dijk, with 2 goals and an assist in 34 appearances, Ibrahima Konaté, with a goal and an assist in 28 appearances, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with 3 goals and 6 assists in 30 appearances. Alisson Becker has been the star with his goalkeeping abilities, holding 9 clean sheets and 56 saves in 24 appearances, while conceding 20 goals.

No players from either Chelsea or Liverpool are close to a suspension in the Premier League, which further allows both teams to use their line-ups well for the upcoming match. Also, taking a look at the previous matches, it is likely that Chelsea will get at least two yellow cards in the next match.

Final Prediction: Chelsea to beat Liverpool in Premier League match.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Head-to-head

Matches Played: 197

Chelsea Wins: 65

Liverpool Wins: 83

Matches are Drawn: 49

Chelsea vs Liverpool Betting Odds

Chelsea to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.21

Liverpool to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.20

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.70

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.