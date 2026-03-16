CHE (Chelsea) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction CHE 86 % Chance of Winning MUFC 14 % Bet Now! The upcoming match on the 37th match day of the Premier League will be intense, as Chelsea faces Manchester United. This match will be played on 17 May at 12:45 AM IST at the Stamford Bridge in London, offering home ground advantage to Chelsea. Currently, the team stands in the 5th spot with an impressive total of 18 wins in 36 matches. They will be looking forward to defeating Manchester United in the next game and regaining their form. On the other hand, the downward spiral of Manchester United continues, with the team having 10 wins in 36 matches, which puts them in the 16th spot. They will also be looking forward to putting an end to their winless run. In its previous match, Chelsea suffered a loss at the hands of Newcastle United by 0-2, which was an away game for them. On the other hand, Manchester United also lost to West Ham United by 0-2, but it was a home game for them. Now, both teams will aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game.

Chelsea vs Manchester United Chances of Winning

Manchester United has been strong against Chelsea in the clashes between the other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Manchester United has won two games and Chelsea has won one, while the remaining two games ended in a draw.

But Chelsea has showcased better form this season, and with the home ground advantage, they have a higher chance of winning in the next game. They have also been undefeated in the last three home games, winning against Liverpool (3-1) and Everton (1-0), while having a draw against Ipswich Town (2-2).

On the other hand, Manchester United, having a strong head-to-head record, will be eager to secure a win in this game. But their away form has also not been impressive, with the team having lost to Brentford (3-4) and Newcastle United (1-4), while having a draw against Bournemouth (1-1), in their last three away games.

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Chelsea vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips

Expected to be a close clash, Chelsea and Manchester United will be going against each other in the next game, where the former emerges as the favourites to win. Their current form in the Premier League has been impressive, and combined with the home ground advantage, they have a better chance of winning this game. Looking towards the form of Manchester United, it proves to be a great opportunity for Chelsea to regain its winning momentum. On the other hand, Manchester United have been strong against Chelsea in the head-to-head games, which acts as an advantage to them. Therefore, Chelsea, with the odds of 1.37, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Manchester United, who are far behind with the odds of 7.80.

Chelsea showcased strong form in the Premier League so far, but with the previous loss, the team now stands in the 5th spot with 18 wins and 9 losses in 36 matches. Their attacking side has performed well, scoring 62 goals, which also puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.72, and they have also made 578 shots, out of which 213 remained on target. In penalties, Chelsea has scored 4 till now and also created a massive total of 88 big chances. Their defensive side has also dominated this season, conceding just 43 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.19. Along with that, Chelsea also has 9 clean sheets and 112 saves in 36 matches.

Cole Palmer has been the star player for Chelsea this season, having scored 15 goals and 8 assists in 35 appearances. For the forwards, the team has players like Noni Madueke, with 7 goals and 3 assists in 30 appearances, Christopher Nkunku, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 27 appearances, Tyrique George, with a goal and an assist in 7 appearances, Jadon Sancho, with 3 goals and 4 assists in 30 appearances, and Pedro Neto, with 4 goals and 5 assists in 33 appearances. In midfielders also, Chelsea is formidable with Enzo Fernández, having 6 goals and 7 assists in 34 appearances, and Moisés Caicedo, with a goal and 2 assists in 36 appearances. In their defensive side, the team has Marc Cucurella, with 4 goals and an assist in 34 appearances, Trevoh Chalobah, with 3 goals and an assist in 25 appearances, Reece James, with a goal in 17 appearances, Levi Colwill, with a goal and an assist in 33 appearances, and Tosin Adarabioyo, with a goal and an assist in 20 appearances. In goalkeeping, the team will solely rely on Robert Sánchez, with 8 clean sheets and 92 saves in 30 appearances.

Chelsea, although not having a strong record against Manchester United, have shown tremendous performances in the recent games due to their in-form line-up. In their last five matches, the team has scored a combined total of 8 goals while conceding 6 goals in these games. Only one of their last three wins has been with a clean sheet, which totals their clean sheets to 9 in 36 matches. Taking a look at the current form of its defensive side, it is unlikely that Chelsea will win the next game against Manchester United with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Manchester United continues to incur losses in the current season, which puts them down in the 16th spot with 10 wins and 17 losses in 36 matches. In their last five matches, they have managed to score a combined total of 5 goals, but conceded 12 goals in these games. Overall, they have scored 42 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.17, and they have also made 498 shots, out of which 164 remained on target. Scoring 3 penalties in the Premier League, Manchester United has created only 64 big chances in all the matches. But their defensive side has not been able to perform well, conceding 53 goals, which also puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.47. Still, they have been able to grab 9 clean sheets and 95 saves in 36 matches.

Bruno Fernandes remains the top goal scorer for Manchester United, with 8 goals and 9 assists in 34 appearances. In the forwards, the team has players like Amad Diallo, with 7 goals and 6 assists in 24 appearances, Alejandro Garnacho, with 6 goals and 2 assists in 35 appearances, and Joshua Zirkzee, with 3 goals and an assist in 32 appearances. Even their midfield line-up is filled with goal scorers such as Mason Mount, with a goal in 15 appearances, Manuel Ugarte, with a goal and 2 assists in 28 appearances, and Casemiro, with a goal in 22 appearances. Some improvements in their defensive side are needed, which consists of Harry Maguire, with a goal in 25 appearances, Lisandro Martínez, with 2 goals and an assist in 20 appearances, and Matthijs de Ligt, with 2 goals in 29 appearances. In goalkeeping, they will solely rely on the form of André Onana, with 9 clean sheets and 88 saves in 33 appearances.

Nicolas Jackson, from Chelsea, will be missing out on the remainder of the season, as he has been suspended for serious foul play. Except for him, no other player from either Chelsea or Manchester United is close to a suspension in the Premier League. But the past encounters also suggest that Manchester United could get at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Chelsea to beat Manchester United in Premier League match.

Chelsea vs Manchester United Head-to-head

Matches Played: 196

Chelsea Wins: 55

Manchester United Wins: 80

Matches are Drawn: 61

Chelsea vs Manchester United Betting Odds

Chelsea to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.37

Manchester United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 7.80

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 5.55

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.