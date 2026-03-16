Chelsea vs Southampton Match Prediction CHE 99 % Chance of Winning SHFC 1 % Bet Now! The 27th match day of the Premier League promises to be intense for the football enthusiasts as Chelsea will be going against Southampton. This match will be played on 26 February at 1:45 AM IST at the Stamford Bridge in London, which also offers home ground advantage to Chelsea. They have performed well in the tournament, but the team has been facing several challenges lately, holding the 7th spot in the rankings with 12 wins and 7 losses in 26 matches. A win in the next game could help them to rank closer to the top five. On the other side, Southampton has not been able to perform well this season, holding the last spot with just 2 wins in 26 games. They will be eager to secure their third win this season. In its previous match, Chelsea suffered a loss against Aston Villa, losing the game by 1-2 in the away encounter. On the other side, Southampton also lost its previous match against Brighton by 0-2, which was a home game for the team. Both teams will be eager to regain their winning momentum in the next game.

Chelsea vs Southampton Chances of Winning

Chelsea has been strong over Southampton whenever these teams go against each other. In their last five head-to-head clashes in the Premier League, Chelsea has been able to secure wins in three games, while Southampton only won two games. Out of the three wins secured by Chelsea, one of them has been with a clean sheet.

This further increases their chances of winning as the team prepares for the upcoming match against Southampton. Along with that, they also hold home-ground advantage, which further adds to their advantage in the next game. In its last two home games, they have been strong, securing wins against West Ham United by 2-1 and Wolverhampton Wanderers by 3-1, respectively.

On the other hand, Southampton will be facing various challenges in the next game against Chelsea, considering its losing momentum in the tournament. In its last two away games, the team has won one against Ipswich Town by 2-1 but lost the other against Nottingham Forest by 2-1.

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Chelsea vs Southampton Predictions and Betting Tips

Chelsea enters the next Premier League clash against Southampton as the clear favourites to come out victorious. They have shown strong form in the entire tournament compared to Southampton, which will help the team gain an edge, and they have also been strong against them in previous encounters. Also, the team takes up a home-ground advantage, which could help them in the upcoming match and secure another win. Thus, Chelsea, with the odds of 1.22, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Southampton, with the odds of 11.42.

Chelsea has not been able to perform well in the current phases of the tournament, as the team holds the 7th spot in the standings now, with 12 wins and 7 losses. Overall, the team has been able to score a total of 48 goals this season, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.85, and they have also made 415 shots, out of which 150 were on target. Along with that, their attacking side has been able to score 3 penalties this season while also managing to create 66 big chances in this season. In its defence, the team has conceded 36 goals this season, putting its goals conceded per match rate at 1.38. But they have also secured 4 clean sheets in the current season and have also made 89 saves.

For Chelsea, Cole Palmer is the top performer in the current season, with 14 goals and 6 assists in 26 appearances. He will also be having the company of other strikers such as Enzo Fernández, with 4 goals and 4 assists in 24 appearances, Moisés Caicedo, with one goal and 2 assists in 26 appearances, Noni Madueke, with 7 goals and 3 assists in 23 appearances, Nicolas Jackson, with 9 goals and 5 assists in 23 appearances, Christopher Nkunku, with 2 goals and one assist in 22 appearances, Pedro Neto, with 2 goals and 3 assists in 23 appearances, and Jadon Sancho, with 2 goals and 4 assists in 20 appearances. In goalkeeping, the team has Robert Sánchez, with 4 clean sheets and 71 saves in 21 appearances, and Filip Jørgensen, with 18 saves in 5 appearances.

Chelsea is entering the next game against Southampton with a formidable lineup, which could help the team secure an easy win over them and rank up in the standings. In its last five matches, the team has only been able to score a combined total of 7 goals, but they have also conceded a total of 10 goals in these games. They require some improvements in the defensive side, which will help them to secure a massive win over Southampton in the next game. In the current season, the team has secured just 4 clean sheets in 26 games. Thus, Chelsea is likely to win the next game against Southampton without a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Southampton has not been able to perform well in the current season, holding the last spot in the standings with just 2 wins in 26 matches. In its last five matches, the team has been able to score a combined total of just six goals but conceded 14 goals in these games, showcasing the challenges its defence faces. Southampton has scored just 19 goals in the current season, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 0.73, and they have made just 248 shots, out of which 81 were on target. Also, the team has not yet been able to score even a single penalty, but they have created 32 big chances. Their defence has been a concern, as the team has conceded 61 goals, putting its goals conceded per match rate at 2.35, and they have only secured 2 clean sheets and 117 saves this season.

For Southampton, Joe Aribo has been one of the key performers in the current season, with 3 goals in 25 appearances. He will also require the company of other performers such as Tyler Dibling, with 2 goals in 22 appearances, Kamaldeen Sulemana, with one goal in 14 appearances, Flynn Downes, with one goal in 18 appearances, Mateus Fernandes, with one goal and 2 assists in 24 appearances, and Taylor Harwood-Bellis, with one goal in 23 appearances. For goalkeeping, the team has Aaron Ramsdale, with 2 clean sheets and 80 saves in 18 appearances, and Alex McCarthy, with 24 saves in 5 appearances.

Flynn Downes, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, and Mateus Fernandes from Southampton and Moises Caicedo from Chelsea are close to receiving a two-match suspension in the tournament due to the yellow cards. Along with that, no other player from both teams is close to a ban. It is also likely for Southampton to receive at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Chelsea to beat Southampton in Premier League match.

Chelsea vs Southampton Head-to-head

Matches Played: 112

Chelsea Wins: 49

Southampton Wins: 31

Matches are Drawn: 32

Chelsea vs Southampton Betting Odds

Chelsea to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.22

Southampton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 11.42

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 6.97

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.