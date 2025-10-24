Chelsea vs Sunderland Match Prediction CHE 85 % Chance of Winning SAFC 15 % The upcoming Premier League clash in the ninth match week will keep the fans on the edge of their seats, as Chelsea goes against Sunderland. Both teams will face each other on 25 October at 7:30 PM IST, as Chelsea takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Stamford Bridge. The team has showcased strong performances this season, which puts them 5th in the standings with 4 wins in 8 matches. They will be looking forward to the next game as another opportunity to secure a win and enter the top three. On the other hand, Sunderland has also received a positive start, holding 7th spot in the rankings with 4 wins in 8 matches. The team remains eager to continue its winning momentum in the next game against Chelsea. In its previous match, Chelsea secured a win against Nottingham Forest by 0-3, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Sunderland secured a win over Wolverhampton Wanderers by 2-0, which was a home game for the team. With both teams eager to continue their winning momentum, only one of them will be able to do it.

Facts: The last time Chelsea and Sunderland faced each other at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League, the home team came out victorious by 5-1.

Sunderland last secured a win over Chelsea during the Premier League 2015/17 edition, winning the home game by 3-2.

Out of the last five wins secured by Chelsea over Sunderland, only one has been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea holds the upper hand with four wins, as Sunderland only won one.

Chelsea vs Sunderland Chances of Winning

Chelsea has been strong against Sunderland in their clashes against each other. Over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Chelsea holds the upper hand with four wins, as Sunderland has only won one. Also, Chelsea has not conceded more than one goal in any of their last four wins over Sunderland.

Having a strong head-to-head record over Sunderland, combined with the home ground advantage, provides Chelsea with a higher chance of winning in the next game. But, it should be noted that the team has shown mixed form in the last two home games, losing to Brighton by 1-3 and winning against Liverpool by 2-1.

On the other hand, Sunderland will be taking advantage of its winning momentum, which could help the team to some extent. They have also shown mixed form in their last two away games, winning against Nottingham Forest by 0-1 and losing to Manchester United by 2-0.

Chelsea vs Sunderland Predictions and Betting Tips

The next Premier League clash between Chelsea and Sunderland will be one-sided, as Chelsea enter the game being the strong favourites to win. The team has showcased its dominance over Sunderland in the head-to-head encounters, and also takes the home ground advantage in the next game, which will help them to secure another win this season. On the other hand, Sunderland has secured several wins this season, which also boosts their confidence levels for the upcoming match against Chelsea and possibly helps them to turn the tables. Therefore, Chelsea, with the odds of 1.45, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Sunderland, with the odds of 7.35.

Chelsea has been among the top performers this season, as the team holds 4 wins and 2 losses in 8 matches, which puts them 5th in the standings. This season, the team has scored 16 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 2, and they have also made 76 shots out of which 36 shots remained on target inside the box. Chelsea has made a penalty and a free kick (one out of six), as their XG rate stands high at 12.86 after eight games. On the defensive side, the team has conceded 9 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1.13, as they have also made 90 interceptions and 23 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Pedro Neto, with 2 goals and an assist in 8 appearances, João Pedro, with 2 goals and 3 assists, Alejandro Garnacho, with 33 passes and 2 tackles in 3 appearances, and Liam Delap, with 14 passes. In the middle, Chelsea has Andrey Santos, with 111 passes and 8 tackles in 6 appearances, Roméo Lavia, with 62 passes and 3 interceptions in 3 appearances, and Enzo Fernández, with 3 goals and an assist in 7 appearances. Their defensive unit will be having a lot of depth, with the help of players such as Marc Cucurella, with 2 assists and 18 tackles in 8 appearances, Trevoh Chalobah, with 2 goals and 11 tackles in 7 appearances, Reece James, with a goal and 2 assists in 8 appearances, Josh Acheampong, with a goal and 7 interceptions in 4 appearances, and Levi Colwill. Robert Sánchez is expected to be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he holds 3 clean sheets and 15 saves in 8 appearances.

Chelsea will be going to the next game against Sunderland with an in-form line-up, which will also play a vital role in the team's victory in the next game. Over their last five games this season, the team has scored 9 and conceded 8 goals. This shows that although their attacking side has done well, it is the defence which requires some improvements. There could be no better opportunity for the team to bring out their defensive improvements than the game against Sunderland. It is likely that Chelsea will win the next game against Sunderland with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Sunderland will also remain eager to continue its winning momentum, as the team holds 4 wins and 2 losses in 8 games, which puts them 7th in the standings. In its last five Premier League matches, the team has scored 4 and conceded 3 goals, showcasing the lack of consistency by its attacking side. This season, the team has scored 9 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.13, and they have also made 42 shots out of which 24 remained on target inside the box. On its defensive side, the team has conceded 6 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 0.75; they also hold 64 interceptions and 30 blocks in this season.

For the next game, Sunderland has forwards such as Wilson Isidor, with 3 goals and 38 passes in 8 appearances, Bertrand Traoré, with 47 passes and 2 tackles in 3 appearances, and Chemsdine Talbi, with an assist and 128 passes in 8 appearances. To the middle, the team will be heading with stars such as Chris Rigg, with 38 passes and 4 tackles in 5 appearances, Enzo Le Fée, with a goal and 176 passes in 7 appearances, Granit Xhaka, with 3 assists and 445 passes in 8 appearances, Noah Sadiki, with 284 passes and 11 tackles, and Luke O'Nien. Sunderland also got some depth in its defensive side, with players such as Dan Ballard, with a goal and 116 passes in 6 appearances, Omar Alderete, with a goal and an assist in 8 appearances, Nordi Mukiele, with a goal and 20 tackles in 6 appearances, Trai Hume, with an assist and 15 tackles in 8 appearances, and Arthur Masuaku, with 4 tackles and 2 interceptions in 3 appearances. Robin Roefs will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he holds 4 clean sheets and 27 saves in 8 appearances.

Malo Gusto from Chelsea won't be available for the next game, as he is serving a one-match suspension in the tournament. Along with that, Granit Xhaka and Noah Sadiki from Sunderland have three yellow cards each, putting them two away from suspension, which could affect Sunderland’s line-up for the next game. As of now, it can be predicted that Chelsea to receive at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Chelsea to beat Sunderland in Premier League match.

Chelsea vs Sunderland Head-to-head

Matches Played: 123

Chelsea Wins: 61

Sunderland Wins: 42

Matches are Drawn: 22

Chelsea vs Sunderland Betting Odds

Chelsea to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.45

Sunderland to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 7.35

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.80

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.