LUFC (Leeds United) vs WHU (West Ham United) Match Prediction LUFC 66 % Chance of Winning WHU 34 % The ninth match week of the Premier League is all set to commence, with the first match taking place between Leeds United and West Ham United. Both teams will be facing each other on 25 October at 12:30 AM IST, as Leeds United take the home ground advantage with the match being at Elland Road. Their performances this season have not been good, with the team holding just 2 wins in 8 matches, which puts them 16th in the standings. However, they will be looking forward to the next game against West Ham as a bright opportunity to get their third win of the season. On the other hand, West Ham United have also failed to perform well this season, holding just one win in 8 games, which puts them 19th in the rankings. The team will remain eager to end its losing streak in the Premier League by defeating Leeds in the next game. In its previous match, Leeds United suffered a loss against Burnley by 2-0, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, West Ham United also suffered a loss to Brentford by 0-2, which was a home game for the team. Since both teams are currently on a losing streak, they will be eager to end it in the upcoming match.

Facts: The last time Leeds United and West Ham United faced each other at Elland Road, the match resulted in a 2-2 draw.

West Ham United last secured a win over Leeds United in the Premier League 2022/23 edition, winning the home game by 3-1.

Out of the last five victories secured by Leeds United over West Ham United, only two of them have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Elland Road, West Ham United holds the upper hand with two wins, as Leeds United won one and two games ended in a draw.

Leeds United vs West Ham United Chances of Winning

Leeds United have been strong against West Ham United in their clashes against each other. However, over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, West Ham United holds the upper hand with three wins, as Leeds United won one and one game ended in a draw.

Leeds United, holding a strong record against West Ham along with the home ground advantage, will be heading to the next game with a higher chance of winning. But the team has not won any of its last two home games, drawing against Bournemouth by 2-2 and losing to Tottenham Hotspur by 1-2.

On the other hand, West Ham United could take advantage of its recent record against Leeds United, which could help it to turn the tables. It should also be noted that they have not won any of their last two away games, drawing to Everton by 1-1 and losing to Arsenal by 2-0.

Leeds United vs West Ham United Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League match between Leeds United and West Ham United will be anticipated by the fans, as Leeds United enter the game being the favourites to win. The team has showcased strong performances against West Ham in the head-to-head encounters, and will also take the home ground advantage in the next game. This could help them to secure another win and rank up in the standings. On the other hand, West Ham United will be eager to take advantage of its recent record against Leeds United, which could help it to reverse its fortunes. Therefore, Leeds United, with the odds of 2.09, has a higher chance of winning the next game against West Ham United, with the odds of 3.65.

Leeds United have struggled to secure consistent wins this season, which puts them 15th in the standings with 2 wins and 4 losses in 8 matches. This season, the team has scored 7 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 0.88, and they have also made 56 shots out of which 36 shots remained on target inside the box. Leeds United have scored a penalty and a free kick, while their XG rate stands high at 10.40 after eight games. Their main concern has been with the defence, as the team has conceded 13 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1.63; with the team still having 69 interceptions and 17 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with a goal and 76 passes in 6 appearances, Jack Harrison, with 85 passes and 4 tackles in 7 appearances, and Joël Piroe, with 47 passes and a tackle in 4 appearances. In the middle, the team has Brenden Aaronson, with 118 passes and 14 tackles in 8 appearances, Sean Longstaff, with a goal and an assist, Anton Stach, with a goal and an assist, and Sam Chambers. Their defensive side will also be having some key players such as Jayden Bogle, with 21 tackles and 12 interceptions in 8 appearances, Gabriel Gudmundsson, with 17 tackles and 7 interceptions, Ethan Ampadu, with 17 tackles and 7 interceptions in 6 appearances, Pascal Struijk, with 6 tackles and 2 interceptions in 8 appearances, Joe Rodon, with a goal and 9 interceptions, and Jaka Bijol. Karl Darlow will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 13 saves in 5 appearances.

Leeds United will be heading to the next game with a formidable unit, which will play an important role in the team's victory in the next game. Over their last five matches, the team has scored 6 and conceded 8 goals, which shows that their defensive side requires some improvement. Although the attacking side has been able to perform well, the defensive unit is not able to convert them into wins. This might help West Ham United to turn the tables in the next game and secure an unexpected win. It is likely that Leeds United will win the next game against West Ham United without a clean sheet.

On the other hand, West Ham United struggles to secure wins this season, as the team holds one win and 6 losses in 8 matches, which positions them 19th in the rankings. Over its last five matches this season, the team has scored just 2 and conceded 10 goals, showcasing the challenges faced by its side lately. This season, the team has scored 6 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 0.75, and they have also made 54 shots, out of which 28 shots remained on target inside the box. Scoring a penalty, West Ham also maintained its XG rate at 7.01 after 8 games. Their defensive side has been the concern, with the team conceding 18 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 2.25; with 49 interceptions and 39 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Crysencio Summerville, with an assist and 121 passes in 6 appearances, Jarrod Bowen, with 3 goals and 160 passes in 8 appearances, and Callum Wilson, with a goal and 21 passes in 5 appearances. In the middle, the team has Lucas Paquetá, with 2 goals and 356 passes in 8 appearances, Mateus Fernandes, with 175 passes and 15 tackles in 6 appearances, Tomás Soucek, with 121 passes and 5 tackles in 5 appearances, Andy Irving, with 51 passes and 5 tackles, and James Ward-Prowse, with 193 passes and 4 tackles. West Ham needs some improvements in the defensive side, which has players such as Kyle Walker-Peters, with 10 tackles and a block in 7 appearances, Maximilian Kilman, with 9 tackles and 8 blocks in 8 appearances, Jean-Clair Todibo, with 6 tackles and 3 interceptions in 3 appearances, Ollie Scarles, and El Hadji Malick Diouf, with 3 assists and 8 tackles in 8 appearances. Alphonse Areola will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has 13 saves in 4 appearances.

Maximilian Kilman from West Ham United remains close to a suspension, holding three yellow cards to his name. Except for him, no other player from either Leeds United or West Ham United is close to a suspension, allowing both teams to use their line-ups well. For Leeds United, it can be predicted that they will get at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Leeds United to beat West Ham United in Premier League match.

Leeds United vs West Ham United Head-to-head

Matches Played: 111

Leeds United Wins: 49

West Ham United Wins: 32

Matches are Drawn: 30

Leeds United vs West Ham United Betting Odds

Leeds United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.09

West Ham United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.65

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.52

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.