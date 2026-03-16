CHE (Chelsea) vs TOT (Tottenham Spurs) Match Prediction CHE 79 % Chance of Winning TOT 21 % Bet Now! The last game on the 30th match day of the Premier League is awaited by the fans, as Chelsea will be going against Tottenham Spurs. This match will be played on 4 April at 12:30 AM IST at Stamford Bridge, which also serves as a home ground for Chelsea. Their performances in this season have been impressive, with the team holding 4th spot with 14 wins in 29 matches. They will be eager for another win to get back to the top three spots in the rankings. On the other hand, the Spurs hold the 14th spot, with 10 wins in 29 matches. They will be looking forward to winning the next game with a good margin, to get closer to the top ten. The previous matches for both teams did not go as expected. Chelsea lost its previous away game against Arsenal by 1-0, and Tottenham Spurs also lost their previous away game against Fulham by 0-2. With both teams heading into this game with a loss, only one team will be able to regain its winning momentum, which makes the game interesting.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Spurs Chances of Winning

Chelsea holds the upper hand in the games where they have gone against the Spurs. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Chelsea has been able to secure wins in three games, while the Spurs only won one. The remaining match between these teams ended up in a draw.

Chelsea's strong record against the Spurs increases their chances of winning in the next Premier League clash. Also, they take up the home-ground advantage in the next game, which could help the team to secure a win. Chelsea has also won both of its last two home games, defeating Leicester City by 1-0 and Southampton by 4-0.

On the other hand, the Spurs will be facing various challenges in the upcoming match, as they have struggled to secure consistent wins. In their last two away games, the team has lost against Fulham by 0-2 and won against Ipswich Town by 4-1.

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Chelsea vs Tottenham Spurs Predictions and Betting Tips

Chelsea has been able to showcase formidable performances in the head-to-head encounters against the Spurs, which positions them as the favourites to win. This also makes the next game a great opportunity for the team to regain its winning momentum. Along with that, this match will be played at Chelsea's home ground, adding another advantage for the team. Thus, Chelsea, with the odds of 1.66, has a higher chance of winning in the upcoming Premier League clash against Tottenham Spurs, who lag behind with the odds of 4.55.

Chelsea has been among the top performers in the tournament so far, as the team holds 4th spot in the standings with 14 wins and 8 losses in 29 matches. This season, they have been able to score a total of 53 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.83, and also made 462 shots, out of which 169 have been on target. Along with that, Chelsea has also scored 3 penalties this season while managing to create 72 big chances. In its defence, the team has conceded 37 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.28. However, they have also managed to secure 6 clean sheets and 98 saves in the current season.

For Chelsea, Cole Palmer will be the key performer in the upcoming match, having scored 14 goals and 6 assists in 28 appearances. In the next game, he will also be accompanied by other players such as Enzo Fernández, with 4 goals and 5 assists in 27 appearances, Moisés Caicedo, with one goal and 2 assists in 29 appearances, Noni Madueke, with 7 goals and 3 assists in 23 appearances, Nicolas Jackson, with 9 goals and 5 assists in 23 appearances, Christopher Nkunku, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 25 appearances, Pedro Neto, with 3 goals and 4 assists in 26 appearances, Jason Sancho, with 2 goals and 4 assists in 23 appearances, Tosin Adarabioyo, with one goal and one assist in 16 appearances, Marc Cucurella, with 4 goals and one assist in 27 appearances, Trevoh Chalobah, with 3 goals and one assist in 18 appearances, and Reece James, with one goal in 11 appearances. Even in goalkeepers, the team has Robert Sánchez, with 5 clean sheets and 78 saves in 23 appearances, and Filip Jørgensen, with one clean sheet and 20 saves in 6 appearances.

Chelsea has a strong line-up as they prepare for the important clash against Tottenham Spurs on the 30th match day of the season. In its last five matches, the team has been able to score a combined total of 6 goals while also conceding the same number of goals in these games. But both of their last two wins have been with a clean sheet, which shows the strength of their defence lately. Also, out of their last five wins against the Spurs, four have been with a clean sheet, which shows the challenges faced by the Spurs in scoring goals against Chelsea. It is likely for Chelsea to beat Spurs in the next game also with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, the Tottenham Spurs once again encountered consecutive losses in the Premier League, as the team now stands at 14th spot with 10 wins and 15 losses. In their last five matches, they have been able to score a total of 7 goals while conceding 6 goals in these games. Collectively, the team has scored 55 goals this season, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.90, and they have also made 413 shots, out of which 156 were on target. Also, the Spurs have scored a single penalty while managing to create 62 big chances. Their defensive side could be a concern, as the team has conceded 43 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.48. But they have also secured 6 clean sheets and 93 saves in 29 matches.

For the Tottenham Spurs, Brennan Johnson will play an important role in the next game, scoring 9 goals and 2 assists in 26 appearances. He will also require contributions from other players such as Son Heung-Min, with 7 goals and 9 assists in 26 appearances, Richarlison, with 2 goals and one assist in 9 appearances, Dominic Solanke, with 7 goals and 3 assists in 20 appearances, James Maddison, with 9 goals and 5 assists in 27 appearances, Yves Bissouma, with 2 goals in 22 appearances, Dejan Kulusevski, with 7 goals and 4 assists in 27 appearances, Pape Sarr, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 27 appearances, Rodrigo Bentancur, with 2 goals in 19 appearances, Cristian Romero, with one goal in 14 appearances, Pedro Porro, with 2 goals and 5 assists in 28 appearances, and Djed Spence, with one goal and one assist in 16 appearances. In goalkeeping, the Spurs have various options such as Guglielmo Vicario, with 4 clean sheets and 51 saves in 17 appearances, Fraser Forster, with one clean sheet and 29 saves in 7 appearances, and Antonín Kinsky, with one clean sheet and 11 saves in 4 appearances.

Moisés Caicedo, Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana, Pedro Neto from Chelsea, and Rodrigo Bentancur from Tottenham Spurs are currently close to receiving a two-match suspension in the upcoming match, as their yellow card count is closing to ten. Teams might have to compromise on their playtime in the next game if they receive another yellow card. It is also likely for the Spurs to receive at least two yellow cards in the next game against Chelsea.

Final Prediction: Chelsea to beat Tottenham Spurs in Premier League match.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Spurs Head-to-head

Matches Played: 178

Chelsea Wins: 80

Tottenham Spurs Wins: 55

Matches are Drawn: 43

Chelsea vs Tottenham Spurs Betting Odds

Chelsea to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.66

Tottenham Spurs to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 4.55

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.65

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.