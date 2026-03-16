CHE (Chelsea) vs WHU (West Ham United) Match Prediction CHE 97 % Chance of Winning WHU 3 % Bet now! The last match of the 24th match day of the Premier League promises to be a thriller for the fans as Chelsea will be going against West Ham United. This match will be played on 4 February at 1:30 AM IST at the Stamford Bridge in London, which provides home ground advantage to Chelsea. They have been performing well in this season with 11 wins and 5 losses in 23 matches, which puts them at the 6th place in the standings. The team will be looking forward to a win which could help them enter the top five. On the other hand, West Ham United has shown mixed performances, with 7 wins and 10 losses in 23 matches. A win in this match could help the team to get closer to the top ten rankings. In their previous match, Chelsea lost against Manchester City by 3-1 in an away game, as the team eyes to regain its momentum in the upcoming clash. On the other hand, West Ham United had their previous match against Aston Villa ended in a 1-1 draw, which was also an away match for the team. As both teams eye to regain their winning momentum, the next match promises to be a thriller.

Chelsea vs West Ham United Chances of Winning

Chelsea holds the upper hand against West Ham United in the head-to-head clashes, as the team has secured wins in three of their last five matches against each other. West Ham United has only been able to win one match, while the remaining match resulted in a draw.

With a strong record against West Ham United in the previous encounters, Chelsea has a higher chance of winning in the next clash. Along with that, they also have the home ground advantage for the next game which could help the team to secure another win. They have been undefeated in their last two home games, winning one against Wolverhampton Wanderers and drawing against Bournemouth by 2-2.

On the other hand, West Ham United has not been able to give its best performances lately in the season, which could pose a challenge to the team. In their last two away games, they have been winless, losing one against Manchester City by 4-1, while the other match against Aston Villa ended in a 1-1 draw.

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Chelsea vs West Ham United Predictions and Betting Tips

Chelsea enters the upcoming Premier League clash against West Ham United as the favourites to win. They have been strong against West Ham in recent clashes and have a home-ground advantage, which could help the team grab another impressive win in the season. Along with that, their line-up has been formidable, which could help them to take an edge over West Ham’s players in both attack and defence. Thus, Chelsea, with the odds of 1.38, is likely to secure a win over West Ham United, with the odds of 7.75, in the next Premier League clash.

Chelsea has been among the best-performing teams in the current Premier League season. They hold the 6th spot in the standings with 11 wins and 5 losses in 23 matches, having 40 points. A win in the next game against West Ham United could help them to again reach the top five. Their attack has performed consistently, with 45 goals in 23 matches, a goal-per-match rate of 1.96, and 370 shots, out of which 140 were on target. They also scored 3 penalties while managing to create 61 big chances. In their defence, the team has managed to concede just 30 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.30, but they also have 4 clean sheets and 78 saves this season.

For Chelsea, Cole Palmer is the star striker with 14 goals and 6 assists in 23 appearances. He will be heading to the next game with other formidable strikers such as Nicolas Jackson, with 9 goals and 5 assists in 22 appearances, Noni Madueke, with 7 goals and 3 assists in 21 appearances, Enzo Fernández, with 3 goals and 4 assists in 21 appearances, and Trevoh Chalobah, with 3 goals and one assist in 14 appearances. Along with that, when it comes to goalkeeping, the team will rely on their star performer, Robert Sánchez, with 4 clean sheets and 71 saves in 21 appearances.

Having a formidable line-up, Chelsea holds the upper hand as they head into the next game against West Ham United. Along with that, they also have a better record over them with the home-ground advantage, which could help them to secure a win and rank up again in the top five of the table. In their last five matches, the team has managed to score a combined total of 7 goals and conceded 9 goals. Thus, their defence needs some improvements, but their attack will be able to pose a challenge towards West Ham United. Also, they have managed to get only 4 clean sheets in 23 matches, which means that it will be challenging to win without West Ham conceding a goal. It can be predicted that Chelsea to win the next game with a margin of at least two goals, where a clean sheet has a low chance.

West Ham United, on the other hand, will face various challenges as they prepare for the upcoming Premier League clash against Chelsea. They have not been able to perform well against them in the recent games and also do not have the home-ground advantage. Talking about the leaderboard, the team holds the 14th spot in the standings with 7 wins and 10 losses in 23 matches. They scored 28 goals in 23 games, with the goal per match rate being 1.22, as the team made 317 shots, out of which only 94 were on target. But they have also managed to score three penalties while creating 34 big chances. In its defence, they have conceded 44 goals at the goals conceded per match rate of 1.91 but managed to secure 4 clean sheets and 84 saves.

For West Ham United, Jarrod Bowen is the star striker with 5 goals and 4 assists in 19 appearances. He will be accompanied by other star performers of the team, such as Tomás Soucek, with 5 goals and one assist in 21 appearances, Lucas Paquetá, with 4 goals in 22 appearances, Mohammed Kudus, with 3 goals and one assist in 18 appearances, and Carlos Soler, with one goal and one assist in 18 appearances. For defence, they will be having goalkeepers like Lukasz Fabianski, with 2 clean sheets and 47 saves in 13 appearances, and Alphonse Areola, with one clean sheet and 37 saves in 12 appearances.

Konstantinos Mavropanos from West Ham United will be available to play for the team again, as his suspension period has now come to an end. On the other hand, Tomas Soucek from West Ham United is the only player who is close to receiving a two-match suspension, as he holds 7 yellow cards. His playtime could be reduced in the next game if he receives another yellow card. Thus, it can also be predicted for West Ham United to receive at least 2 yellow cards against Chelsea.

Final Prediction: Chelsea to beat West Ham United in Premier League match.

Chelsea vs West Ham United Head-to-head

Matches Played: 121

Chelsea Wins: 54

West Ham United Wins: 44

Matches are Drawn: 23

Chelsea vs West Ham United Betting Odds

Chelsea to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.38

West Ham United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 7.75

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 5.50

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.