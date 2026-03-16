CPFC (Crystal Palace) vs AVFC (Aston Villa) Match Prediction CPFC 57 % Chance of Winning AVFC 43 % Bet Now! The upcoming clash on the 27th match day of the Premier League is set to be a thriller, as Crystal Palace will be going against Aston Villa. This match is set to take place on 26 February at 1:00 AM IST at the Selhurst Park in London, which also offers home ground advantage to Crystal Palace. They have shown mixed performances in the tournament so far, holding the 13th spot in the rankings with 8 wins and 9 losses in 26 matches. Crystal Palace will be eager for a win which could help the team to rank up in the standings. On the other hand, Aston Villa now stands at the 8th spot in the leaderboard with 11 wins and 7 losses so far. They will also be eager for a win which could help the team to get closer to the top five. In its previous match, they were able to secure an impressive win over Fulham by 2-0 in an away game. This further boosts their confidence levels for the upcoming match against Aston Villa. On the other hand, Aston Villa also won its previous match against Chelsea, as they were able to win the home game by 2-1.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Chances of Winning

The match between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa is set to be a close encounter, as both teams have been able to dominate equally over each other. In their last five Premier League matches against each other, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa have secured two wins each. The remaining one match between these teams resulted in a draw.

Considering the better form of Crystal Palace lately, the team has a higher chance of winning in the upcoming match against Aston Villa. Along with that, they will also be taking up the home ground advantage in the next game. But the team has lost both of its last two home games, losing against Everton and Brentford by 1-2 each.

On the other hand, Aston Villa will be eager to continue its winning momentum in the next game against Crystal Palace. But, the team has not won its previous away game, losing against Wolverhampton Wanderers by 0-2, putting up more challenges for them.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips

Crystal Palace enters their upcoming Premier League clash against Aston Villa as the close favourites to win. The team has been able to showcase a winning momentum in the tournament lately and also have a home-ground advantage which could help them secure a win in this anticipated clash. Crystal Palace, with the odds of 2.55, is likely to win the upcoming match against Aston Villa and come out on top. However, Aston Villa, with the odds of 2.80, is also not far behind as they will try their best to turn the tables in the next game.

Crystal Palace has regained its form in the season, but the team still aims for some consistent wins. They have secured 8 wins and 9 losses in 26 matches, aiming to equalise the win and loss counts in the next game. In this season, the team scored 31 goals, putting its goal per match rate at 1.19, and they also scored 357 shots, out of which 131 were on target. Along with that, Crystal Palace has also scored 2 penalties while creating 54 big chances in this season. But their defence requires some improvements, as the team has conceded 32 goals, at the goals conceded per match rate of 1.23. They have also managed to secure 8 clean sheets in 26 matches, along with 71 saves.

For Crystal Palace, Jean-Philippe Mateta has been the star striker in the current season, with 11 goals and 2 assists in 26 appearances. He will be heading to the next game with other strikers such as Ismaïla Sarr, with 4 goals and 3 assists in 26 appearances, Eberechi Eze, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 22 appearances, Justin Devenny, with one goal in 13 appearances, Marc Guéhi, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 25 appearances, and Daniel Muñoz, with 3 goals and 3 assists in 25 appearances. When it comes to goalkeepers, the team has Dean Henderson, who has secured 8 clean sheets and 71 saves in this season.

With an all-round line-up available for Crystal Palace in the upcoming match against Aston Villa, the team will be eager to secure another win and grab a winning streak. In its last five matches, the team has scored a combined total of 8 goals while conceding just 4 goals, showcasing its overall dominance in the current phases of the tournament. Also, all of their wins secured in the last five matches have been in a clean sheet which further poses a challenge for the attackers of Aston Villa. It is also likely that Crystal Palace will defeat Aston Villa in the next game with a clean sheet.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, will try its best to continue winning momentum in the upcoming match against Crystal Palace. In its last five matches, the team has scored a combined total of 6 goals but conceded 7 goals, showcasing the challenges faced by their defence lately. Currently, the team stands at the 8th spot in the rankings with 11 wins in 27 matches. Overall, they scored 39 goals, which puts their goal per match rate at 1.44, and they also made 346 shots, out of which 115 were on target. Also, they have scored 2 penalties and managed to create 61 big chances in the current season. Their defence has been a concern, with the team conceding 41 goals, putting its goals conceded per match rate at 1.52. But they have been able to secure 3 clean sheets and 73 saves in this season.

For Aston Villa, Ollie Watkins has been the star striker in the current season, with 12 goals and 5 assists in 27 appearances. He will also be having the company of other strikers like Morgan Rogers, with 6 goals and 4 assists in 26 appearances, Marcus Rashford, with 4 goals and 3 assists in 18 appearances, Marco Asensio, with 2 goals in 3 appearances, Youri Tielemans, with 2 goals and 4 assists in 27 appearances, Jacob Ramsey, with one goal and 2 assists in 19 appearances, Amadou Onana, with 2 goals in 17 appearances, and Ross Barkley, with 3 goals and one assist in 16 appearances. In goalkeeping, the team has Emiliano Martínez, with 3 clean sheets and 71 saves in 27 appearances.

Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa and Will Hughes from Crystal Palace are currently the only players close to a two-match suspension in the Premier League, holding 8 yellow cards to their name. Except for them, no other player from both teams is close to receiving a suspension in the tournament. It is also likely for Aston Villa to get at least two yellow cards in the upcoming match against Crystal Palace.

Final Prediction: Crystal Palace to beat Aston Villa in Premier League

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Head-to-head

Matches Played: 55

Crystal Palace Wins: 16

Aston Villa Wins: 23

Matches are Drawn: 16

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Betting Odds

Crystal Palace to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.55

Aston Villa to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.80

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.34

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.