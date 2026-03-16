CPFC (Crystal Palace) vs AFCB (Bournemouth) Match Prediction CPFC 53 % Chance of Winning AFCB 47 % Bet Now! The next clash on the 33rd match day of the Premier League is set to be a close contest, as Crystal Palace will be going against Bournemouth. This match will be played on 19 April at 7:30 PM IST at Selhurst Park, which also serves as the home ground to Crystal Palace. They hold the 12th spot in the standings with 11 wins in 32 matches, and will be eager for another win in the next game to get closer to the top ten. On the other hand, Bournemouth has also performed well, holding the 8th spot in the rankings with 13 wins in 32 matches. A win in the next game could also help them to enter the top five. In its previous match, Crystal Palace suffered a devastating loss against Newcastle United by 0-5, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Bournemouth secured a win over Fulham in its previous match by 1-0, which was also a home game for the team. Thus, fans can expect a Premier League classic when these teams go against each other.

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth Chances of Winning

Crystal Palace and Bournemouth have shown equal dominance against each other lately in the Premier League matches. In their last five head-to-head clashes in the Premier League, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth have been able to secure two wins each, and the remaining one match ended up in a draw.

Crystal Palace has shown better form lately, which further enhances their chances of winning. Along with that, their team takes home-field advantage in the next game, which could contribute to another win. They have won both of the last two away games, securing wins against Brighton by 2-1 and Ipswich Town by 1-0.

On the other hand, Bournemouth has also regained its winning momentum and has shown better form in overall head-to-head matches, which makes it a close contender. Both of their last two away games against West Ham United and Tottenham Spurs have resulted in a 2-2 draw each.

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Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth Predictions and Betting Tips

Crystal Palace and Bournemouth will be squaring off against each other in a close encounter, where Crystal Palace emerges as the favourites to win. Their current form has been impressive, and taking the home ground advantage, the team will be looking forward to securing another win and climbing up in the standings. On the other hand, Bournemouth will be eager to turn the tables, as they have shown overall dominance against Crystal Palace. Thus, Crystal Palace, with the odds of 2.53, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Bournemouth, with the odds of 2.77.

Crystal Palace had a great start to the current season of the Premier League, but the team's performance has dropped, putting them in 12th spot with 11 wins and 11 losses in 32 matches. This season, the team scored 41 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.28, and they also scored 431 shots, out of which 154 remained on target. Along with that, they have scored 2 penalties so far while creating an impressive total of 66 big chances across all the games. Their defensive side has conceded a total of 45 goals this season, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.41. But it has also been successful to secure 9 clean sheets and 90 saves in 32 matches.

Jean-Philippe Mateta still enters the next game against Bournemouth as the key performer for Crystal Palace, having scored 13 goals and 2 assists in 31 appearances. Mateta will also be looking forward to the contribution of other players such as Matheus França, with a goal in 2 appearances, Ismaïla Sarr, with 7 goals and 4 assists in 32 appearances, Eddie Nketiah, with a goal and an assist in 23 appearances, Eberechi Eze, with 3 goals and 8 assists in 28 appearances, Justin Devenny, with a goal in 18 appearances, Romain Esse, with a goal in 3 appearances, Marc Guéhi, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 30 appearances, Chris Richards, with a goal in 19 appearances, Daniel Muñoz, with 4 goals and 4 assists in 31 appearances, and Maxence Lacroix, with a goal and an assist in 29 appearances. Dean Henderson still remains dominant with the gloves, having 9 clean sheets and 90 saves in 32 appearances.

Crystal Palace goes into the next game against Bournemouth taking the home ground advantage, and with a formidable line-up, which could help them to end their losing streak. In its last five matches, they have been able to score a combined total of 6 goals, but have conceded a massive total of 12 goals in these games. Their attacking side has been doing well across the matches, but their defence requires some improvement. One of their last two wins has been with a clean sheet, which totals their clean sheets to 9 this season in 32 matches. Considering their performances at the home ground, Crystal Palace is likely to win the next game against Bournemouth with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Bournemouth has regained its winning momentum, as it will be eager to continue it in the next game, holding the 8th spot with 13 wins and 10 losses. In its last five matches, the team has scored a combined total of 7 goals while conceding 8 goals in these games. Overall, they have scored 52 goals this season, which puts the goal-per-match rate at 1.63, and they have also made 511 shots, out of which 182 were on target. In penalties, Bournemouth has scored 6 of them so far, and also created 66 big chances. But on its defensive side, the team has conceded 40 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.25. They have also been able to secure 7 clean sheets and 116 saves in 32 matches.

Justin Kluivert still remains the top performer of Bournemouth this season, having scored 12 goals and 6 assists in 28 appearances. He will also be having the company of other formidable strikers such as Dango Ouatarra, with 7 goals and 4 assists in 29 appearances, Antoine Semenyo, with 8 goals and 4 assists in 31 appearances, Luis Sinisterra, with a goal and an assist in 12 appearances, Enes Ünal, with 2 goals and an assist in 17 appearances, Evanilson, with 9 goals in 25 appearances, Lewis Cook, with a goal and 3 assists in 31 appearances, David Brooks, with 2 goals in 24 appearances, Ryan Christie, with 2 goals and 3 assists in 29 appearances, Marcus Tavernier, with 3 goals and 5 assists in 23 appearances, Milos Kerkez, with 2 goals and 5 assists in 32 appearances, and Dean Huijsen, with 2 goals and an assist in 26 appearances. Kepa has been the star with the gloves, having 6 clean sheets and 85 saves in 25 appearances.

Fortunately, no player from either Crystal Palace or Bournemouth is nearing a suspension or is suspended in the Premier League, which will further allow both teams to use their key players without any interruptions. It is also likely for Bournemouth to get at least two yellow cards in their upcoming clash against Crystal Palace on the 33rd match day.

Final Prediction: Crystal Palace to beat Bournemouth in Premier League match.

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth Head-to-head

Matches Played: 80

Crystal Palace Wins: 28

Bournemouth Wins: 31

Matches are Drawn: 21

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth Betting Odds

Crystal Palace to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.53

Bournemouth to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.77

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.58

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.