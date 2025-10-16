TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) vs AVFC (Aston Villa) Match Prediction TOT 63 % Chance of Winning AVFC 37 % Fans are excited for the upcoming match in the eighth match week of the Premier League, with Tottenham Hotspur going against Aston Villa. This match will be played on 19 October at 6:30 PM IST, as Tottenham Hotspur takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The team has shown strong performances this season, which puts them 3rd in the standings with 4 wins in 7 matches. Their next game against Aston Villa could also help them get closer to Liverpool and Arsenal at the top. On the other hand, Aston Villa has not been able to secure consistent wins, which puts them 13th in the standings with 2 wins in 7 matches. The upcoming match against Tottenham will be a challenge for them to secure their third win. In its previous match, Tottenham Hotspur secured a win over Leeds United by 1-2, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Aston Villa also secured a win over Burnley by 2-1, which was a home game for the team. As both teams remain eager to continue their winning momentum, only one of them will be able to do it in the next Premier League clash.‌

Facts: The last time Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa faced each other at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the match resulted in the favour of the home team by 4-1.

Aston Villa secured its last win against Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League 2024/25 edition, winning the home game by 2-0.

Out of the last five victories secured by Tottenham Hotspur over Aston Villa, three of them have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Aston Villa holds the upper hand with three wins, as Tottenham Hotspur only won two.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Chances of Winning

Tottenham Hotspur has been strong against Aston Villa in their clashes against each other. But, over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Aston Villa holds the upper hand with three wins, as Tottenham Hotspur won the remaining two games.

Tottenham Hotspur holds a strong record against Aston Villa, and they will also be taking the home ground advantage, which provides them with a higher chance of winning. But the team has not won any of its last two home games, drawing against Wolverhampton Wanderers by 1-1 and losing the other against Bournemouth by 0-1.

On the other hand, Aston Villa will be taking advantage of their recent wins over Tottenham Hotspur, which might help them to gain an upper hand. Both of their last two away games in the Premier League have ended in a draw, one being against Everton by 0-0 and the other against Sunderland by 1-1.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa will keep fans on the edge of their seats, as Tottenham Hotspur goes to the game being the favourites to win. They have been strong against Aston Villa in the head-to-head encounters, and also take the home ground advantage, which could help them to secure another win this season. But, Aston Villa should not be underestimated, as the team has shown strong performances against Tottenham Hotspur over their recent encounters in the Premier League, which might help them to get a turnaround in the next game. Therefore, Tottenham Hotspur, with the odds of 2.18, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Aston Villa, with the odds of 3.27.

Tottenham Hotspur has been able to dominate this season, as the team holds 3rd spot in the standings with 4 wins and a loss in 7 matches. This season, the team has scored 13 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.86, and they have also made 52 shots out of which 22 shots remained on target inside the box. Tottenham Hotspur has made 3148 passes till now, and their XG rate stands high at 7.53 after seven games. To the defensive side also, the team has done well, conceding 5 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.71; with 40 interceptions and 14 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Mathys Tel, with a goal and 30 passes in 5 appearances, Wilson Odobert, with 101 passes and 3 tackles in 7 appearances, and Richarlison, with 3 goals and an assist. In the middle, the team has players such as Xavi Simons, with an assist and 97 passes in 4 appearances, Mohammed Kudus, with a goal and 4 assists in 7 appearances, Rodrigo Bentancur, with 235 passes and 10 tackles in 6 appearances, João Palhinha, with 2 goals and 257 passes in 7 appearances, and Yves Bissouma. In its defensive side, the team has Destiny Udogie, with 5 tackles and 2 blocks in 5 appearances, Pedro Porro, with 12 tackles and 5 interceptions in 7 appearances, Cristian Romero, with an assist and 15 tackles, Micky van de Ven, with a goal and 8 tackles, Djed Spence, with 3 tackles and an interception in 6 appearances, and Kota Takai. Guglielmo Vicario will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game against Aston Villa, as he has made 3 clean sheets and 24 saves in 7 appearances.

Tottenham Hotspur will be heading to the next game with an in-form line-up, which will help the team to secure an impressive victory over Aston Villa. Over their last five matches in the Premier League, the team has scored 8 goals and conceded 5 goals, which shows the strength being carried with its defensive side. However, it should be noted that only one of their last five matches this season has ended with a clean sheet. It is unlikely for Tottenham Hotspur to win the next game with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Aston Villa has shown mixed performances this season, which puts them 13th in the standings with 2 wins and 2 losses in 7 matches. In their last five Premier League matches, the team has scored and conceded 6 goals, which highlights that some improvements are required in the defensive side. This season, the team has scored 6 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 0.86, and they have also made 46 shots out of which 28 shots remained on target inside the box. Having made 3258 passes, their XG rate also stands at 6.13 after seven games. On its defensive side, Aston Villa has conceded 7 goals, which puts its goals conceded per match rate at 1; with the team having 41 interceptions and 30 blocks this season.

The team's forward unit has players such as Ollie Watkins, with a goal and 90 passes in 7 appearances, Donyell Malen, with 2 goals and 50 passes, Morgan Rogers, with 2 assists and 181 passes, and Jadon Sancho. To the middle, they will be coming with players like John McGinn, with a goal and 224 passes in 7 appearances, Boubacar Kamara, with 2 assists and 188 passes in 5 appearances, and Youri Tielmans, with 227 passes and 5 tackles in 4 appearances. Aston Villa also has depth with its defensive side, as the team has stars like Matty Cash, with a goal and 13 tackles in 7 appearances, Ezri Konsa, with 2 interceptions and 5 blocks in 6 appearances, Lucas Digne, with an assist and 6 tackles in 7 appearances, Pau Torres, with 6 tackles and 3 interceptions in 4 appearances, Lamare Bogarde, with 4 tackles and a block in 6 appearances, and Ian Maatsen, with 2 tackles and an interception in 4 appearances. Emiliano Martínez will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he holds a clean sheet and 10 saves in 5 appearances.

Both Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa will be able to bring their best line-ups for the next game, as no player from either team is currently close to receiving a suspension. However, it should be noted that Aston Villa has received 1 red card and 13 yellow cards till now, making them likely to get two more yellow cards in the next game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Final Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur to beat Aston Villa in Premier League match.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Head-to-head

Matches Played: 177

Tottenham Hotspur Wins: 79

Aston Villa Wins: 62

Matches are Drawn: 36

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Betting Odds

Tottenham Hotspur to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.18

Aston Villa to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.27

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.68

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.