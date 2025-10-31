WHU (West Ham United) vs NUFC (Newcastle United) Match Prediction WHU 35 % Chance of Winning NUFC 65 % The next clash in the tenth match week of the Premier League will keep fans on the edge of their seats, as West Ham United goes against Newcastle United. This match will be played on 2 November at 7:30 PM IST, as West Ham United takes the home ground advantage with the match being at London Stadium. The team has struggled to grab wins this season, as they hold the 19th spot in the standings with just a win in 9 matches. Their next game against Newcastle seems to be another challenge for the team to regain its winning momentum. On the other hand, Newcastle United stands at the 11th spot in the standings due to their mixed form, as the team holds 3 wins in 9 matches. The upcoming match against West Ham United proves to be a great opportunity for the team to get another win and enter the top ten. In its previous match, West Ham United suffered a loss against Leeds United by 2-1, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Newcastle United won its previous match against Fulham by 2-1, which was a home game for the team. With Newcastle aiming to continue its winning momentum, West Ham also wants to end its losing streak.

Facts: The last time West Ham United and Newcastle United faced each other at London Stadium, the match ended in favour of the away team by the score of 0-1.

West Ham United secured its last win against Newcastle United in the Premier League 2024/25 season, winning the away game by 0-2.

Out of the last five wins secured by Newcastle United over West Ham United, only two of them have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at London Stadium, Newcastle United holds the upper hand with three wins, as West Ham United won none, and two games ended in a draw.

The next clash in the tenth match week of the Premier League will keep fans on the edge of their seats, as West Ham United goes against Newcastle United. This match will be played on 2 November at 7:30 PM IST, as West Ham United takes the home ground advantage with the match being at London Stadium. The team has struggled to grab wins this season, as they hold the 19th spot in the standings with just a win in 9 matches. Their next game against Newcastle seems to be another challenge for the team to regain its winning momentum. On the other hand, Newcastle United stands at the 11th spot in the standings due to their mixed form, as the team holds 3 wins in 9 matches. The upcoming match against West Ham United proves to be a great opportunity for the team to get another win and enter the top ten.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United Chances of Winning

Newcastle United has been strong against West Ham United in their clashes against each other. Over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Newcastle United holds the upper hand with three wins, as West Ham United has won one, and the remaining match ended in a draw.

Newcastle United, having a strong record against West Ham United, will be heading to the next game with a higher chance of winning. But, it should be noted that the team has not won any of its last two away games, drawing to Bournemouth by 0-0 and losing against Brighton by 2-1.

On the other hand, West Ham United takes the home ground advantage, which might help the team to turn the tables and grab their second win of the season. The team has lost both of its last two home games, losing to Crystal Palace by 1-2 and Brentford by 0-2.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United Predictions and Betting Tips

The next Premier League clash between West Ham United and Newcastle United will be intense, as Newcastle United heads to the game being the strong favourites to win. They have been the strong contenders for the same, considering the dominance in the head-to-head encounters against West Ham United, which could help them to secure another win. On the other hand, West Ham United will be taking the home ground advantage, which could help them to get a turnaround in the next game. Therefore, Newcastle United, with the odds of 1.69, has a higher chance of winning the next game against West Ham United, with the odds of 4.90.

Newcastle United has not been able to give consistent performances this season, which puts them at 11th spot in the standings with 3 wins and 3 losses in 9 matches. This season, the team has scored 9 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1, and they have also made 70 shots out of which 42 shots remained on target inside the box. Newcastle has also scored a penalty, as their XG rate stands high at 12.22 after nine games. Moving to their defence, the team has conceded 8 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 0.89; as they have been able to grab 73 interceptions and 26 blocks this season.

They will be heading to the next game with forwards such as Anthony Gordon, with 112 passes and 5 tackles in 6 appearances, Nick Woltemade, with 4 goals and 88 passes, and Yoane Wissa. Newcastle has some depth to its midfield, with the help of players such as Jacob Murphy, with a goal and an assist in 8 appearances, Joelinton, with 195 passes and 13 tackles in 7 appearances, Bruno Guimarães, with 3 goals and 351 passes in 8 appearances, Lewis Miley, with an assist and 161 passes in 7 appearances, and Harvey Barnes, with 95 passes and 2 tackles in 9 appearances. Their defensive side has players like Kieran Trippier, with 9 tackles and 4 interceptions in 8 appearances, Lewis Hall, with 6 tackles and 2 interceptions in 3 appearances, Sven Botman, with 5 interceptions and 7 blocks in 7 appearances, Dan Burn, with an assist and 13 tackles in 9 appearances, and Malick Thiaw, with 7 tackles and 9 interceptions in 6 appearances. Nick Pope will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 5 clean sheets and 26 saves in 9 appearances.

Newcastle United has an all-round squad ready for the next game, which will help the team to secure a win over West Ham United in the next game. Over their last five games this season, the team has scored 6 goals and conceded just 5, which highlights the strong form of its defensive side. Still, they will need to find some consistency with the attacking unit to increase their scoring rate. Two out of their last five games this season have ended with a clean sheet, which might help them to put some pressure on the attackers of West Ham. It is likely for Newcastle United to win the next game against West Ham United with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, West Ham United is currently on a losing streak, which puts them 19th in the standings with just a win and 7 losses in 9 games. In its last five games this season, the team has scored 3 goals and conceded a massive total of 9 goals, which shows the challenges being faced by its defensive side. This season, the team has scored 7 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 0.78, and they have also made 60 shots out of which 30 shots remained on target inside the box. The team has also scored a penalty, as their XG rate stands at 7.66 after nine games. Their defensive side marks concerns, with the team conceding 20 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 2.22; still, they have secured 53 interceptions and 39 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Crysencio Summerville, with an assist and 140 passes in 7 appearances, Jarrod Bowen, with 3 goals and an assist in 9 appearances, and Niclas Füllkrug, with 86 passes and 2 tackles in 6 appearances. Moving to the midfield, the team has Lucas Paquetá, with 2 goals and 418 passes in 9 appearances, Tomás Soucek, with 153 passes and 5 tackles in 6 appearances, Andy Irving, with 91 passes and 6 tackles, and Mateus Fernandes, with a goal and 200 passes in 7 appearances. The team got depth in its defensive side, with the help of players such as Maximilian Kilman, with 9 tackles and 5 interceptions in 9 appearances, Jean-Clair Todibo, with 8 tackles and 3 interceptions in 4 appearances, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with 4 tackles and 4 interceptions in 5 appearances, Ollie Scarles, with 16 passes and a tackle in 2 appearances, El Hadji Malick Diouf, with 3 assists and 9 tackles in 9 appearances, and Igor Julio, who made a substitute appearance in the last game. Alphonse Areola will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 16 saves in 5 appearances.

Dan Burn from Newcastle United, and Maximilian Kilman, Lucas Paquetá, and Crysencio Summerville from West Ham United, are currently standing close to a suspension, with three yellow cards to their name. Except for them, no other player is close to being suspended in the Premier League. For the next game, it can be predicted that West Ham United will get at least two yellow cards.

Final Prediction: Newcastle United to beat West Ham United in Premier League match.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United Head-to-head

Matches Played: 145

West Ham United Wins: 44

Newcastle United Wins: 60

Matches are Drawn: 41

West Ham United vs Newcastle United Betting Odds

West Ham United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 4.90

Newcastle United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.69

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.20

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.