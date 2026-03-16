CPFC (Crystal Palace) vs BHAFC (Brighton) Match Prediction CPFC 53 % Chance of Winning BHAFC 47 % Bet Now! The 31st match day of the Premier League is filled with thrilling clashes, as Crystal Palace takes on Brighton in the next encounter. This match will be played on 5 April at 7:30 PM IST at Selhurst Park in London, which also offers the home-ground advantage to Crystal Palace. They have been on a winning momentum lately in the tournament, as the team stands at the 12th spot with 10 wins in 29 matches. A win in the next game could help the team to reach the top ten in the rankings. On the other hand, Brighton holds the 8th spot in the rankings with 12 wins in 30 matches, as they aim for another win to get closer to the top five. In its previous match, Crystal Palace had a draw against Southampton by 1-1, which was also an away game for the team. On the other hand, Brighton is heading into this game with a loss against Aston Villa by 0-3, which was a home game for the team. As Crystal Palace aims to continue its winning momentum and Brighton aims to regain its form, the next game is promising for the fans.

Crystal Palace vs Brighton Chances of Winning

Brighton has been strong against Crystal Palace in the games where these teams have faced each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Brighton has won two games, and Crystal Palace only won one. The remaining two games between them ended up in a draw.

Crystal Palace has shown better performances in the current phases of the tournament, which increases its chances of winning. Also, the team takes up a home-ground advantage in the next game, which could help them win. In its last three home games, they have won against Ipswich Town (1-0) and Aston Villa (4-1), while losing against Everton by 1-2.

Brighton, on the other hand, will be eager to take advantage of its strong record against Crystal Palace to turn the tables. The team has been undefeated in its last two away games, winning against Southampton by 4-0, while the other game against Manchester City ended with a 2-2 draw.

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Crystal Palace vs Brighton Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Brighton is another close encounter, where Crystal Palace emerges as the close favourites to win. They have shown strong performances in the current phases of the tournament and have the home-ground advantage, which could help the team secure a win. Thus, Crystal Palace, with the odds of 2.42, has a higher chance of winning in the next game. Brighton, on the other hand, stands just behind with the odds of 2.98 and will be taking advantage of its strong record to turn the tables.

Crystal Palace has regained its winning momentum in the current phases of the Premier League, as the team now stands at the 12th spot with 10 wins and 9 losses in 29 matches. Till now, they have scored a total of 37 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.28, and they have also made 404 shots, out of which 144 were on target. Along with that, Crystal Palace has scored 2 penalties so far, while also managing to create 61 big chances in the games. In its defensive side, the team has conceded 34 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.17. And they have also been performing well, securing 9 clean sheets and 80 saves this season.

For Crystal Palace, Jean-Philippe Mateta will be a key player in the next game, having scored 12 goals and 2 assists in 28 appearances. He will also be having the support of other players such as Matheus França, with one goal in one appearance; Ismaïla Sarr, with 7 goals and 3 assists in 29 appearances; Eddie Nketiah, with one goal and one assist in 21 appearances; Romain Esse, with one goal in 2 appearances, Justin Devenny, with one goal in 15 appearances, Eberechi Eze, with 2 goals and 6 assists in 25 appearances, Maxence Lacroix, with one goal and one assist in 26 appearances, Daniel Muñoz, with 3 goals and 4 assists in 28 appearances, and Marc Guéhi, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 28 appearances. In goalkeeping, the team will be relying on Dean Henderson, with 9 clean sheets and 80 saves in 29 appearances.

Crystal Palace's formidable lineup, along with the home-ground advantage, will help the team secure another win in the next game against Brighton. In its last five matches, they have been able to score a combined total of 9 goals while conceding just 4 goals in these games, which showcases the overall strength of the team. Along with that, two of their last three wins in this season have been with a clean sheet, which will be posing some challenges to the attackers of Brighton. It is also likely for Crystal Palace to beat Brighton in the next game with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Brighton has also been performing well, as the team holds the 8th spot in the standings with 12 wins and 7 losses in 30 matches. In its last five matches, they have been able to score a combined total of 10 goals while conceding just 7 goals in these games. Overall, Brighton has scored 48 goals this season, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.60, and they have also made 413 shots, out of which 143 were on target. Along with that, Brighton has also managed to score 3 penalties while creating 62 big chances in all games combined. Their defensive side might be a concern, as the team has conceded 45 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.50. However, they have also managed to secure 7 clean sheets and 71 saves this season.

For Brighton, João Pedro will be a crucial player if the team wants to secure a win in the next game, as he has scored 8 goals and 6 assists in 24 appearances. He will be accompanied by other players such as Danny Welbeck, with 7 goals and 4 assists in 23 appearances; Simon Adingra, with 2 goals and one assist in 21 appearances; Yankuba Minteh, with 5 goals and 3 assists in 24 appearances; Georginio Rutter, with 5 goals and 3 assists in 28 appearances, Matt O’Riley, with one goal and one assist in 13 appearances, Ferdi Kadioglu, with one goal in 6 appearances, Carlos Baleba, with 2 goals and one assist in 26 appearances, Jack Hinshelwood, with 2 goals in 18 appearances, Mats Wieffer, with one goal and 2 assists in 18 appearances, Kaoru Mitoma, with 7 goals and 3 assists in 30 appearances, and Tariq Lamptey, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 13 appearances. In goalkeeping, the team has Bart Verbruggen, with 6 clean sheets and 68 saves in 28 appearances, and Jason Steele, with one clean sheet and 3 saves in 2 appearances.

Marc Guéhi and Daniel Muñoz from Crystal Palace are the only players in the upcoming match against Brighton, who are close to receiving a two-match suspension, having 7 yellow cards each to their name. This also means that Crystal Palace might have to compromise on their playtime if they receive another yellow card in the next game, while Brighton will be able to bring its full line-up without any interruptions. It is also likely for Crystal Palace to receive at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Crystal Palace to beat Brighton in Premier League match.

Crystal Palace vs Brighton Head-to-head

Matches Played: 110

Crystal Palace Wins: 38

Brighton Wins: 41

Matches are Drawn: 31

Crystal Palace vs Brighton Betting Odds

Crystal Palace to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.42

Brighton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.98

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.48

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.