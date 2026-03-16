CPFC (Crystal Palace) vs EVFC (Everton) Match Prediction CPFC 83 % Chance of Winning EVFC 17 % Bet Now! The 25th match day of the Premier League features another exciting clash, as Crystal Palace will be going against Everton. This match will be played on 15 February at 11:00 PM IST at Selhurst Park in London, which also offers home ground advantage to Crystal Palace. They have given some top-notch performances lately, as the team holds the 12th spot in the standings with 7 wins and 8 losses in 24 games. A win in the next clash against Everton could help the team to reach the top ten. Everton, on the other hand, stands at the 15th spot in the standings, with 6 wins and 9 losses in 24 matches. They will also be eager to win, which could help them to be away from the relegation zone. Crystal Palace are heading off to this game with a win over Manchester United by 2-0 in their previous match, which was also an away game. On the other hand, Everton had their previous match against Liverpool ended in a 2-2 draw, which was also a home game. With both teams eager to continue their winning momentum, the next clash promises to be interesting.

Crystal Palace vs Everton Chances of Winning

Everton has been strong over Crystal Palace in their last few games against each other in the Premier League. In their last five head-to-head clashes, Everton has come out victorious in three games, while Crystal Palace failed to secure even a single win. The remaining two games ended up in a draw.

Considering the current form of Crystal Palace, they appear the favourites to win, despite not having an advantage in the recent head-to-head record. However, the team has been winless in their last two home games, losing one against Brentford by 1-2 and drawing the other one against Chelsea by 1-1. This match against Everton could help them to regain form in the home games.

On the other hand, Everton will also be eager to take advantage of their track record over Crystal Palace to turn the tables. But their form in the tournament has not been well lately, which poses a challenge. In their previous away game, the team was able to secure a win over Brighton by 1-0 and will be eager to continue the same form.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Crystal Palace vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips

Crystal Palace enters the upcoming match against Everton as the clear favourites to win. The team has shown commendable performances in the current phases of the tournament, which gives them an upper hand in the next game. Along with that, they also have the home-ground advantage, which provides them with another edge. Thus, Crystal Palace, with the odds of 1.87, are currently looking for the clear favourites to win their upcoming Premier League clash. On the other hand, Everton, with the odds of 4.65, has not been able to give some great performances lately but will be looking forward to a turnaround.

Crystal Palace has regained its momentum in the current phases of the tournament, as the team has been able to secure some consecutive wins. They are currently present at the 12th spot in the Premier League standings, with 7 wins and 8 losses in 24 matches. In its attack, the team has been able to score 28 goals, with the goal per match rate at 1.17, and they have also made 330 shots, out of which 120 were on target. Along with that, Crystal Palace has scored 2 penalties and created 49 big chances in all matches combined this season. Their defence has also been commendable, conceding just 30 goals, with the goals conceded per match rate at 1.25. And they have been able to secure 7 clean sheets along with 67 saves in the current edition.

For Crystal Palace, Jean-Philippe Mateta will be the key player, who has scored 10 goals and one assist in 24 appearances. In the next game against Everton, he will be heading with other strikers like Ismaïla Sarr, with 4 goals and 3 assists in 24 appearances, Eberechi Eze, with 2 goals and 5 assists in 20 appearances, Justin Devenny, with one goal in 11 appearances, and Marc Guéhi, with 3 goals and one assist in 23 appearances. They also have a formidable goalkeeper in the form of Dean Henderson, with 7 clean sheets and 67 saves in 24 appearances.

Having a strong overall line-up, Crystal Palace will be posing a challenge to Everton in their next Premier League clash. In their last five matches, the team has been able to score a combined total of 8 goals while conceding just 3 goals. This shows the overall strength of their line-up, which is able to score goals and even prevent the opposition from scoring. In their last three wins, Crystal Palace was able to win with a clean sheet in all of them, which poses another challenge to Everton. It is likely for Crystal Palace to win the game by a margin of at least 2 goals, where a clean sheet is likely to happen.

Everton, on the other hand, has shown mixed performances in the current season. The team stands at the 15th spot in the Premier League leaderboard, with 6 wins and 9 losses in 24 matches. But in their last five matches, they have been able to score a combined total of 10 goals and conceded just 5 goals, which showcases their overall strength in the next game. In the entire season, the team has scored 25 goals, with their goal-per-match rate being at 1.04, and they have made 264 shots, out of which 83 were on target. Also, they were able to score a penalty while creating 35 big chances. In its defence, the team has conceded a combined total of 30 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.25, and they have made 9 clean sheets along with 70 saves.

For Everton, Iliman Ndiaye has been the top performer, with 6 goals in 24 appearances. In the upcoming match, he will be heading with other in-form players like Beto, with 4 goals in 16 appearances, Dwight McNeil, with 3 goals and 3 assists in 13 appearances, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with 3 goals and one assist in 22 appearances; and Orel Mangala, with one goal in 19 appearances. When it comes to goalkeeping, the team will solely rely on Jordan Pickford, with 9 clean sheets and 70 saves in 24 appearances for the team this season.

Will Hughes, from Crystal Palace, is currently close to receiving a two-match suspension from the Premier League, as he holds 8 yellow cards to his name. The team might have to compromise with his playtime in the next game against Everton if he receives another yellow card, to ensure that he is available for future games. No other player from both Crystal Palace and Everton is close to a suspension. It is also likely for Everton to receive at least two yellow cards in the upcoming match against Crystal Palace.

Final Prediction: Crystal Palace to beat Everton in Premier League match.

Crystal Palace vs Everton Head-to-head

Matches Played: 62

Crystal Palace Wins: 13

Everton Wins: 27

Matches are Drawn: 22

Crystal Palace vs Everton Betting Odds

Crystal Palace to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.87

Everton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 4.65

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.36

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.