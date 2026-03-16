CPFC (Crystal Palace) vs IPST (Ipswich Town) Match Prediction CPFC 83 % Chance of Winning IPST 17 % Bet Now! Fans are waiting for the upcoming clash on the 28th match day of the Premier League, as Crystal Palace will be going against Ipswich Town. This match will be played on 8 March at 8:30 PM IST at Selhurst Park in London, which also offers a home-ground advantage over Crystal Palace. The team currently holds 12th spot in the Premier League standings, with 9 wins and 9 losses so far in the season. They will be eager for a win in this game, which could help them to get closer to the top ten. On the other hand, Ipswich Town stands at the 18th spot, with just 3 wins in 27 matches. The team will also be eager for a win in this game, which could help them to get away from the relegation zone. In its previous match, Crystal Palace was able to secure an impressive win over Aston Villa by 4-1, which was also a home game. On the other hand, Ipswich Town lost its previous match against Manchester United by 2-3, which was an away game for the team. As one team aims to regain its form and the other aims to continue its winning momentum, the next game promises to be a thriller.

Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town Chances of Winning

Crystal Palace has been strong against Ipswich Town, whenever they have gone against each other in the tournament. In their last five Premier League matches, Crystal Palace has secured wins in four games while Ipswich Town has not been able to win even a single game. The remaining one match between these teams has resulted in a draw.

Crystal Palace's strong record against Ipswich Town also increases their chances of winning in the next game. In its last three home games, the team has won only one against Aston Villa by 4-1, while losing the other two against Everton by 1-2 and Brentford also by 1-2.

On the other hand, Ipswich Town has not been able to perform well in the current season, with the team being on a losing spree for a long time. The team has been winless in its last three away games, losing against Manchester United by 2-3 and Liverpool by 1-4, while the remaining match against Aston Villa ended in a 1-1 draw.

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Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town Predictions and Betting Tips

Crystal Palace enters the upcoming Premier League clash against Ipswich Town, as the clear favourites to come out victorious. They have shown strong momentum against Ipswich Town, whenever these teams have faced each other in the Premier League, giving an advantage to the team. Along with that, the team also takes up a home-ground advantage, which could help them secure another impressive win. Thus, Crystal Palace, with the odds of 1.46, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Ipswich Town, with the odds of 6.58.

Crystal Palace has shown mixed performances in the current season, as the team holds 9 wins and 9 losses in 27 matches, which puts them at the 12th spot in the rankings. Talking about their overall attack, Crystal Palace scored 35 goals, which puts their goal per match rate at 1.30, and they also scored 376 shots, out of which 137 were on target. Along with that, the team has also been able to score 2 penalties while creating 58 big chances in the current season. Their defence has however conceded 33 goals in this season, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.22, but they have also managed to grab 8 clean sheets and 72 saves in this season.

For Crystal Palace, Jean-Philippe Mateta has been the key performer in the current season, with 12 goals and 2 assists in 27 appearances. He will be accompanied with other strikers such as Ismaïla Sarr, with 6 goals and 3 assists in 27 appearances, Eddie Nketiah, with one goal and one assist in 19 appearances, Eberechi Eze, with 2 goals and 6 assists in 23 appearances, Justin Devenny, with one goal in 13 appearances, Romain Esse, with one goal in one appearance, Daniel Muñoz, with 3 goals and 4 assists in 26 appearances, and Marc Guéhi, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 26 appearances. In goalkeeping, the team has Dean Henderson, with 8 clean sheets and 72 saves in 27 appearances.

Crystal Palace entering the next game with a formidable line-up positions them as the strong favourites to come out victorious. Along with that, the team has also shown resilience against Ipswich Town, and even in their recent games in the tournament. In its last five matches, Crystal Palace has scored a combined total of 10 goals while conceding just 5 goals in these games. Their strong defence will put some challenges on the attacking side of Ipswich Town. Along with that, the team has also secured two clean sheets in its last three wins in the season. It is likely for Ipswich Town to lose the game against Crystal Palace with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Ipswich Town once again failed to regain its winning momentum in the Premier League, with the team still holding the 18th spot with 3 wins and 16 losses. In its last five matches, the team has been able to score a combined total of 6 goals while conceding a massive total of 14 goals. If we take a look at its overall attack, Ipswich Town scored 26 goals, putting its goal per match rate at 0.96, and they also scored 256 shots, out of which only 92 were on target. The team has also been able to score 2 penalties in this season while also creating 35 big chances. Their defence has been a concern, with the team conceding 57 goals, putting its goals conceded per match rate at 2.11. But they have also managed to secure 2 clean sheets and 98 saves in the current season.

For Ipswich Town, Liam Delap has been the key performer in the current season, with 10 goals and 2 assists in 26 appearances. But he will also require the contribution of other players such as Omari Hutchinson, with 3 goals and 2 assists in n 25 appearances, Jaden Philogene, with 2 goals in 16 appearances, Conor Chaplin, with one goal and one assist in 15 appearances, George Hirst, with one goal and one assist in 15 appearances, Sam Szmodics, with 4 goals in 19 appearances, Sam Morsy, with one goal and one assist in 24 appearances, Jack Taylor, with one goal in 21 appearances, and Leif Davis, with one goal and 2 assists in 26 appearances. For goalkeeping, the team has Christian Walton, with one clean sheet and 17 saves in 6 appearances, and Arijanet Muric, with one clean sheet and 69 saves in 18 appearances.

Will Hughes from Crystal Palace won't be available for the next game, as he received a suspension due to the number of yellow cards reaching 10. Liam Delap and Sam Morsy from Ipswich Town, whereas Daniel Muñoz from Crystal Palace are close to receiving the suspension from the tournament, as their number of yellow cards is also reaching close to 10. Ipswich Town will also likely receive at least two yellow cards in the next game against Crystal Palace.

Final Prediction: Crystal Palace to beat Ipswich Town in Premier League match.

Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town Head-to-head

Matches Played: 84

Crystal Palace Wins: 28

Ipswich Town Wins: 32

Matches are Drawn: 24

Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town Betting Odds

Crystal Palace to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.46

Ipswich Town to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 6.58

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.65

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.