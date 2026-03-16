CPFC (Crystal Palace) vs NFFC (Nottingham Forest) Match Prediction CPFC 63 % Chance of Winning NFFC 37 % Bet Now! The last clash of the 35th match day of the Premier League will be between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest. This match is all set to take place on 6 May at 12:30 AM IST at the Selhurst Park, which means Crystal Palace takes home ground advantage in this game. Looking forward to regaining its form, the team currently stands at the 12th spot with 11 wins in 34 matches. The next game against Nottingham could be a chance for them to end its winless run in the current phases. On the other hand, Nottingham Forest has also encountered a severe losing streak, which puts them down at the 6th spot with 18 wins in 34 matches. They will be eager to win and get back to the top five in the Premier League. Crystal Palace had an interesting clash against Arsenal in its previous away game, which finished in a 2-2 draw. On the other hand, Nottingham Forest lost its previous home game against Brentford by 0-3, which marked an end to its winning momentum. As both teams aim to get back to winning ways, only one could succeed in the next clash.

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Chances of Winning

Nottingham Forest holds the upper hand over Crystal Palace in the games against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Crystal Palace has not won even a single game and Nottingham Forest won two, while the remaining three games ended in a draw.

Although Crystal Palace has not been strong over Nottingham Forest lately, their current form combined with the home ground advantage provides them with a higher chance of winning. The team has been undefeated in its last two home games, winning against Brighton by 2-1 and having a draw against Bournemouth by 0-0.

On the other hand, Nottingham Forest will also aim to regain its winning momentum in this game, as they have been strong over Crystal Palace in the head-to-head encounters. But their form in the last two away games has been mixed, with the team winning against Tottenham Spurs by 2-1 and losing to Aston Villa by 1-2.

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Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Predictions and Betting Tips

Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest will be squaring off in an anticipated clash at the Selhurst Park, where Crystal Palace comes out as the favourites to win. Although they have not defeated Nottingham Forest in the Premier League till now, the next game could be an opportunity, considering their better form combined with the home ground advantage. On the other hand, Nottingham Forest will aim to capitalise on their strong record over them to turn the tables and regain its winning momentum. Therefore, Crystal Palace, with the odds of 2.26, has a higher chance of winning in the next game over Nottingham Forest, who are also close with the odds of 3.30.

Crystal Palace aims to get their spot in the top ten of the table, with the team currently holding the 12th spot with 11 wins and 11 losses in 34 matches. Their attacking side has performed well, scoring 43 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.26, and they have also made 451 shots, out of which 158 remained on target. Also, Crystal Palace has scored 2 penalties and created 71 big chances across all the matches. However, their defensive side has remained a concern lately, with the team having conceded 47 goals, which also puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.38. Still, they have managed to secure an impressive total of 10 clean sheets and 96 saves in 34 matches.

Jean-Philippe Mateta has been the star for Crystal Palace, as he has scored 14 goals and 2 assists in 33 appearances. Mateta will also be heading to the game with other goal scorers such as Eberechi Eze, with 4 goals and 8 assists in 30 appearances, Justin Devenny, with a goal in 20 appearances, Romain Esse, with a goal in 4 appearances, Matheus França, with a goal in 2 appearances, Eddie Nketiah, with a goal and an assist in 25 appearances, Ismaïla Sarr, with 7 goals and 4 assists in 34 appearances, Marc Guéhi, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 32 appearances, Chris Richards, with a goal in 20 appearances, Daniel Muñoz, with 4 goals and 4 assists in 33 appearances, Maxence Lacroix, with a goal and an assist in 31 appearances. Dean Henderson has starred with the gloves, as he holds an impressive total of 10 clean sheets and 96 saves in 34 appearances.

Crystal Palace will be heading to the next clash in the Premier League against Nottingham Forest with a formidable attacking side but the team needs some improvements in its defence. They have scored a combined total of 6 goals in their last five matches but also conceded a massive total of 13 goals in these games. This showcases the challenges which are being faced by their defensive side lately, and it could further allow Nottingham Forest to score a goal in the game. Moreover, considering their previous records, it is likely that Crystal Palace will win the next game against Nottingham Forest without a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Nottingham Forest had an impressive start to the current campaign of the Premier League, but due to their recent losses, they have dropped down to the 6th spot with 18 wins and 10 losses in 34 matches. In its last five matches, their form has deteriorated, as the team scored a combined total of 4 goals and conceded 6 goals in these games. Overall they have scored a massive total of 53 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.56, and they have also made 416 shots, out of which 151 remained on target. Nottingham Forest has also scored 3 penalties till now but has created just 51 big chances, which is comparatively lower than the other teams at the top. However, their defensive side has done well, conceding just 41 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.21. This also includes some impressive performances, which allowed the team to have 13 clean sheets and 109 saves in 34 matches.

Chris Wood still remains the star striker for Nottingham Forest this season, holding 19 goals and 3 assists to his name in 32 appearances. Wood will also require the contribution from other goal scorers of the team such as Morgan Gibbs-White, with 5 goals and 7 assists in 30 appearances, Ryan Yates, with 2 goals and an assist in 31 appearances, Elliot Anderson, with 2 goals and 6 assists in 33 appearances, Taiwo Awoniyi, with a goal in 25 appearances, Anthony Elanga, with 6 goals and 9 assists in 34 appearances, Callum Hudson-Odoi, with 5 goals and 2 assists in 29 appearances, Jota Silva, with 3 goals and an assist in 28 appearances, Ramón Sosa, with a goal in 18 appearances, Ola Aina, with 2 goals and an assist in 31 appearances, Neco Williams, with a goal and 2 assists in 31 appearances, Nikola Milenkovic, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 33 appearances, and Murillo, with a goal in 33 appearances. Matz Sels has dominated for the team with his goalkeeping skills, as he holds 13 clean sheets and 109 saves in 34 appearances.

Fortunately, no player from either Nottingham Forest or Crystal Palace is close to a suspension in the Premier League, allowing them to use their line-ups well for the upcoming match. But, taking a look at the record in the recent games, Crystal Palace is likely to get at least two yellow cards in the upcoming match.

Final Prediction: Crystal Palace to beat Nottingham Forest in Premier League.

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 67

Crystal Palace Wins: 16

Nottingham Forest Wins: 29

Matches are Drawn: 22

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Betting Odds

Crystal Palace to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.26

Nottingham Forest to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.30

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.45

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.