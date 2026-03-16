CPFC (Crystal Palace) vs NFFC (Nottingham Forest) Match Prediction CPFC 61 % Chance of Winning NFFC 39 % Bet Now! It is just the second match week of the Premier League, and fans will be having another thriller, as Crystal Palace goes against Nottingham Forest. This match will be played on 24 August at 6:30 PM IST, at Selhurst Park, which means Crystal Palace takes the home ground advantage. The team started off the tournament with a draw, which puts them in 12th spot in the standings. They will be looking forward to the game against Nottingham Forest as a chance to get their first win. On the other hand, Nottingham Forest had a winning start, which puts them in 5th spot in the standings. They will be eager to secure yet another win in the Premier League. In its previous match, Crystal Palace had a great game against Chelsea, which was an away match for them and ended in a goalless draw. On the other hand, Nottingham Forest won its previous match against Brentford by 3-1, which was also a home game for them. Crystal Palace aims to get its first win, as Nottingham aims to climb in the standings.

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Chances of Winning

Nottingham Forest has been dominant against Crystal Palace in the head-to-head encounters. In their last five matches against each other in the Premier League, Nottingham Forest has won one and Crystal Palace has zero wins, while the remaining four games ended in a draw.

Despite this, Crystal Palace has shown better form lately and has the home-ground advantage, which increases their chances of winning. In its last two home games, the team remains undefeated, as they have drawn one against Liverpool by 1-1, and won the other against Wolverhampton Wanderers by 4-2.

On the other hand, Nottingham Forest stands as a close contender, noting their strong record over Crystal Palace. It should be noted that they are also undefeated in their last two away games, winning one against West Ham United by 1-2, and having drawn the other against Crystal Palace by 1-1.

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Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest will be a nail-biter, as Crystal Palace emerges as the favourites to win. The team holds home ground advantage, and has also been undefeated in their recent games, which could help them to continue the momentum as they go against Nottingham Forest. On the other hand, Nottingham Forest will aim to capitalise on its form over Crystal Palace to secure another win this season. Therefore, Crystal Palace, with the odds of 2.32, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Nottingham Forest, who are also close with the odds of 3.32.

Crystal Palace was not able to get a good start to the tournament, as their initial match ended in a goalless draw, putting them in 12th place in the standings. They were not able to score even a single goal in the game, but made 8 shots, out of which 2 remained on target inside the box. Along with that, Crystal Palace was also able to maintain its XG at 0.66 during the game, and they also made 226 passes throughout. Their defensive unit was able to dominate, as the team ended with a clean sheet along with 7 interceptions and 10 blocks.

In its forward side, the team has Ismaïla Sarr, with 15 passes and a block in the last game, Eddie Nketiah, with 22 goals and 6 assists in 145 appearances, Jean-Philippe Mateta, with 14 passes and a tackle in the last game, Zach Marsh, Odsonne Édouard, with 18 goals and 5 assists in 99 appearances, and Matheus França, with a goal and an assist in 14 appearances. Their midfield unit also got some key players such as Eberechi Eze, with 21 passes and a tackle, Adam Wharton, with 21 passes and a block, Will Hughes, with 13 passes and 2 blocks, Jefferson Lerma, with 4 passes, Romain Esse, with a goal and an assist in 7 appearances, Kaden Rodney, and Daichi Kamada, with 718 passes and 47 tackles in 34 appearances. Talking about its defensive side, the team has Daniel Muñoz, with 2 tackles and 2 interceptions in the last game, Tyrick Mitchell with 5 tackles and one block, Maxence Lacroix, with 2 interceptions and 3 blocks, Marc Guéhi, with just one tackle, Chris Richards, with an interception and two blocks, Chadi Riad, with 5 tackles and 2 interceptions, and Borna Sosa. Dean Henderson will be taking his place as the primary goalkeeper, having one clean sheet and two saves in the last game.

Crystal Palace seems to have a formidable team ready for its upcoming match against Nottingham Forest, which will help them to continue their undefeated streak in the Premier League. In their last five matches, Crystal Palace has scored a combined total of 8 goals while conceding just 4 goals in these games. This showcases not only their attacking strength, along with their defensive capabilities, which will help them pose some challenges to Nottingham Forest. It is now likely for Crystal Palace to win the next game against them with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Nottingham Forest had a good start to the new season, which positions them in 5th place in the standings. However, in their last five matches, the team has scored a combined total of 8 goals while conceding 6 goals in these games. This season, they started off with 3 goals in the opening game, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 3, and they also made 10 shots, out of which 5 were on target. Their XG rate currently stands at 1.83, and the team also made a massive total of 417 passes throughout the game. Even on its defensive side, the team held 9 interceptions and 3 blocks in the first game.

Nottingham Forest has a strong forward line-up with players such as Chris Wood, with 2 goals and 12 passes in the last game, Dan Ndoye, with a goal and 11 passes, Callum Hudson-Odoi, with 36 passes, Taiwo Awoniyi, with 17 goals and 4 assists in 73 appearances, Eric da Silva Moreira, with 6 passes and 2 tackles in 2 appearances, Igor Jesus, and Jota Silva, with 2 passes and 2 tackles. Moving to Nottingham’s midfield, the team has Morgan Gibbs-White, with an assist and 54 passes in the last game, Ibrahim Sangaré, with 44 passes and a tackle, Elliot Anderson, with an assist and 76 passes, James McAtee, with 6 goals and 3 assists in 48 appearances, and Ryan Yates, with 5 passes and an interception. In its defensive side, the team has Ola Aina, with 3 tackles and 2 interceptions in the last game, Nikola Milenkovic, with 2 interceptions and one block, Murillo, with an interception, Neco Williams, with 2 interceptions and a block, David Carmo, Jair, and Morato, with 10 interceptions and 5 blocks in 26 appearances. Matz Sels will be their key goalkeeper, having 2 saves in the first game.

Nottingham Forest will also be heading down to the next game against Crystal Palace with a formidable line-up, as both teams prepare for an anticipated clash. Along with that, none of these teams will have to worry about their players missing out, as none of their players is currently close to a suspension in the Premier League. Still, it can be predicted that Nottingham Forest to get at least two yellow cards in the next game against Crystal Palace.

Final Prediction: Crystal Palace to beat Nottingham Forest in Premier League match.

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-head

Matches Played: 68

Crystal Palace Wins: 16

Nottingham Forest Wins: 29

Matches are Drawn: 23

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Betting Odds

Crystal Palace to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.32

Nottingham Forest to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.30

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.32

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.