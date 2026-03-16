CPFC (Crystal Palace) vs WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) Match Prediction CPFC 71 % Chance of Winning WWFC 29 % Bet Now! The next match of the 37th match day of the Premier League will be Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers. This match will be held on 21 May at 12:30 AM at Selhurst Park, and so, Crystal Palace will be playing at their home ground. After regaining their winning momentum, the team is now placed in the 12th spot in the standings after amassing 12 wins in 36 matches. If somehow they can secure a win against Wolves, not only will they be in a position to break into the top ten, but it may also help them to break into the league’s top ten. Wolverhampton Wanderers have once again found themselves having a losing streak after being placed in the 14th position with wins of 12 in a total of 36 matches. They will be so ready to fight in the next game and stamp the end of their losing streak. Crystal Palace got a victory in its last game against Tottenham Spurs in a result that was also away by a scoreline lines 2-0. On the contrary, Wolverhampton Wanderers were playing at home but lost to Brighton 0-2. While Crystal Palace would like to extend its winning run, the Wolves seek to get on their feet in the English top flight.

Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Chances of Winning

Crystal Palace holds the upper hand over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the clashes against each other in the Premier League. Over their last five Premier League head-to-head encounters, Crystal Palace has secured three wins and Wolverhampton Wanderers have won two, while the remaining match ended in a draw.

Holding a strong record over the Wolves, combined with the home ground advantage and a winning momentum, Crystal Palace has a higher chance of winning in the upcoming match. They have also performed well in the last two home games, having drawn against Nottingham Forest (1-1) and Bournemouth (0-0).

On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers have an overall head-to-head advantage, which might help them to secure an unexpected win. But their recent away form has been mixed, with the team having won against Manchester United by 1-0 and lost to Manchester City by 0-1.

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Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Predictions and Betting Tips

The Premier League is set for another close encounter, as Crystal Palace goes against Wolverhampton Wanderers, where the home team comes out as the favourites to win. Considering their winning momentum, they also have a strong Premier League record over the Wolves and take home ground advantage in the next game, which could help them to grab another win. However, the Wolves will be taking advantage of their overall head-to-head encounters against Crystal Palace to regain their winning rhythm. Therefore, Crystal Palace, with the odds of 2.31, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the odds of 3.30.

Crystal Palace, despite experiencing difficulties in winning games regularly, has managed to be placed in 12th position in the rankings with 12 wins and 11 losses. They have scored a total of 46 goals- this makes the goals per match rate 1.28 and also made 494 shots, where off-targets totalled 171. Crystal Palace’s attacking end has managed to convert 3 penalties and make a stunning total of 81 big chances, this number is comparable to those on the top. However, on its defensive side, the team has conceded 48 goals, which brings up the goals conceded per match rate to 1.33. The recent improvement has still managed to help them get 11 clean sheets and 101 saves in 36 matches.

For the forward position, the team got notable scorers such as Matheus França, with a goal in 2 appearances, Jean-Philippe Mateta, with 14 goals and 2 assists in 35 appearances, Eddie Nketiah, with a goal and an assist in 27 appearances, and Ismaïla Sarr, with 7 goals and 5 assists in 36 appearances. Their midfield, however, has failed to impress this season, with only goal scorers being Eberechi Eze, with 7 goals and 8 assists in 32 appearances, Justin Devenny, with a goal in 21 appearances, and Romain Esse, with a goal in 5 appearances. Their defensive side has found the net too this season, with players like Marc Guéhi, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 34 appearances, Chris Richards, with a goal in 22 appearances, Daniel Muñoz, with 4 goals and 5 assists in 35 appearances, and Maxence Lacroix, with a goal and an assist in 33 appearances. Their goalkeeping department has flourished with the contributions of Dean Henderson, who holds 11 clean sheets and 101 saves in 36 matches.

After the recent upliftment in their squad, Crystal Palace is all ready for their encounter against the Wolves. On the attacking side, their team has returned to form, scoring a total of 5 goals in the previous 5 games, but their team has also let in 8 goals in these games. The changes that the defensive side has made in the last couple of games have been apparent, which may bring some difficulty to the Wolves, given their lack of scoring prowess. Besides, four of the latest five matches for Crystal Palace had been a clean sheet for them, making it a total of 11 clean sheets in 36 matches. Now, it is most likely that Crystal Palace will beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in the next match with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers once again is on a losing spree with the numbers explanatory as the team now is at 14th place with 12 wins and 19 losses out of the 36 games. However, their form has been impressive because the team has managed to score a total of 8 goals and received 5 goals in their past five games. Overall, they have so far scored 51 goals this season, making their goals per match rate 1.42, and they have also made as many as 401 shots, with 151 of them on target. It should be mentioned that the Wolves have not able to accomplish a penalty till now, and they have managed to make only 57 big chances. Because of a poor start, the goals conceded by the defensive side of the team amounted to 64 till now, which puts the goals conceded per match rate at 1.78. The results that they have achieved lately have enabled them to achieve 8 clean sheets and 90 saves in 36 matches.

Posing some strong players at the forward, the Wolves will be entering the next game with stars like Hwang Hee-Chan, with 2 goals in 20 appearances, Matheus Cunha, with 15 goals and 6 assists in 31 appearances, Gonçalo Guedes, with 2 goals and 4 assists in 27 appearances, Rodrigo Gomes, with 2 goals in 23 appearances, and Jørgen Strand Larsen, with 13 goals and 2 assists in 33 appearances. Their midfield unit has also performed consistently, with players like Pablo Sarabia, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 22 appearances, João Gomes, with 3 goals and an assist in 34 appearances, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, with 2 goals and 6 assists in 33 appearances, and Marshall Munetsi, with a goal and an assist in 12 appearances. In its defensive side, only a few players have been among the goal scorers, including Rayan Aït-Nouri, with 4 goals and 7 assists in 35 appearances. José Sá remains the key player with the gloves, as he holds 7 clean sheets and 65 saves in 28 appearances.

Also, no player from either Crystal Palace or Wolverhampton Wanderers is currently close to a suspension in the tournament, allowing both teams to use their line-ups wisely in the next game and come out victorious. However, the track record of the Wolves has not been good regarding the same, and it can be predicted that the Wolves will get at least two yellow cards in the upcoming match.

Final Prediction: Crystal Palace to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in Premier League match.

Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 77

Crystal Palace Wins: 27

Wolverhampton Wanderers Wins: 30

Matches are Drawn: 20

Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Odds

Crystal Palace to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.31

Wolverhampton Wanderers to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.35

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.30

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.