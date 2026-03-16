Everton vs Arsenal Match Prediction EVFC 10 % Chance of Winning ARS 90 % Bet Now! The 31st match day of the Premier League is now all set to begin with an anticipated clash, as Everton will be going against Arsenal. This match will be played on 5 April at 5 PM IST, at Goodison Park, which also provides Everton with a home-ground advantage. Everton holds the 15th spot in the rankings with 7 wins in 30 matches. In order to regain its form, they will be eager for another win and get closer to the top ten. On the other hand, Arsenal has been among the strong performers this season, holding the 2nd spot in the standings with 17 wins in 30 matches. Closing into Liverpool, Arsenal will be eager for another win. In its previous match, Everton suffered a loss against Liverpool by 0-1, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Arsenal won its previous match against Fulham by 2-1, which was also a home game for the team. The next game promises to be intense as both teams are in the eye for a win in this crucial encounter.

Everton vs Arsenal Chances of Winning

Arsenal has been strong against Everton in the games where they have gone against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Arsenal has emerged victorious in three games, while Everton has only been able to win one. The remaining match ended up in a draw.

With a strong record over Everton in the head-to-head encounters, Arsenal has a higher chance of winning in the next game. Along with that, the team also carries a winning streak as they enter the next game. In its last two away games, Arsenal has been winless, having drawn against Manchester United (1-1) and Nottingham Forest (0-0).

On the other hand, Everton will be facing various challenges in the next game, considering their winless run in the recent games. Both of their last two home games have ended in a draw, against West Ham United (1-1) and Manchester United (2-2).

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Everton vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips

Arsenal looks strong and appears as the clear favourites to win the upcoming Premier League clash against Everton. They have been dominant against Everton in the head-to-head encounters, which increases their chances of winning. Along with that, the team also takes advantage of its winning momentum, which will be crucial to boost its confidence for the next game. Thus, Arsenal, with the odds of 1.71, has a higher chance of winning in the next game. On the other hand, Everton, with the odds of 5.85, will be taking up the home-ground advantage to turn the tables.

Arsenal's performances this season have been commendable, as the team holds the 2nd spot in the standings with 17 wins and just 3 losses in 30 matches. This season, the team scored 55 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.83, and they also scored 419 shots, out of which 144 were on target. Along with that, Arsenal has managed to score 2 penalties this season while also creating 76 big chances in the games. Their defensive side has also been strong, conceding just 25 goals in the games, putting down its goals conceded per match rate at 0.83. Also, the team has managed to secure 11 clean sheets and 73 saves.

For Arsenal, Kai Havertz will once again be the key player, with 9 goals and 3 assists in 21 appearances. He will be heading to the game with other in-form players such as Bukayo Saka, with 6 goals and 10 assists in 17 appearances, Gabriel Jesus, with 3 goals in 17 appearances, Gabriel Martinelli, with 6 goals and 4 assists in 25 appearances, Leandro Trossard, with 4 goals and 5 assists in 30 appearances, Mikel Merino, with 6 goals and one assist in 22 appearances, Ethan Nwaneri, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 20 appearances, Myles Lewis-Skelly, with one goal in 15 appearances, Thomas Partey, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 29 appearances, Martin Ødegaard, with 2 goals and 4 assists in 22 appearances, Declan Rice, with 2 goals and 5 assists in 28 appearances, William Saliba, with 2 goals in 28 appearances, Gabriel Magalhães, with 3 goals and one assist in 28 appearances, Jurriën Timber, with one goal and 2 assists in 27 appearances, and Riccardo Calafiori, with 2 goals and one assist in 17 appearances. In goalkeepers, the team has David Raya, with 11 clean sheets and 73 saves in 30 appearances.

Taking a look at the current squad and its form, Arsenal has the upper hand in its upcoming Premier League clash against Everton. In their last five matches, the team has been able to score a combined total of 4 goals while conceding just 3 goals in these games. Their attacking side has now been back in form, as they are able to score consistently in the games. Along with that, one of the last two wins secured by Arsenal has been with a clean sheet, which totals 11 clean sheets for the team this season. It is also likely that Arsenal will beat Everton in the next Premier League clash with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Everton has also not been able to perform well this season, as the team stands at the 15th spot in the standings with 7 wins and 10 losses in 30 matches. In its last five matches, they have been able to score a combined total of 5 goals while conceding 6 goals combined in these games. Overall, they have scored 32 goals this season, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.07, and they have also made 328 shots, out of which 110 were on target. Along with that, Everton has managed to get one penalty goal this season while also creating 47 big chances. Their defensive side has conceded 37 goals this season, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.23. But they have also been able to secure 9 clean sheets and 88 saves in 30 games.

For Everton, Beto will be playing an important role in the next game, having scored 6 goals in 22 appearances. He will also have the company of other players such as Iliman Ndiaye, with 6 goals in 25 appearances, Dwight McNeil, with 3 goals and 3 assists in 13 appearances, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with 3 goals and one assist in 22 appearances, Jack Harrison, with one goal in 26 appearances, Carlos Alcaraz, with one goal and one assist in 8 appearances, Orel Mangala, with one goal in 19 appearances, Abdoulaye Doucouré, with 2 goals and one assist in 26 appearances, Jake O'Brien, with 2 goals in 13 appearances, Michael Keane, with 2 goals in 10 appearances, James Tarkowski, with one goal and one assist in 30 appearances, and Ashley Young, with one goal and 3 assists in 26 appearances. In goalkeepers, the team has Jordan Pickford, with 9 clean sheets and 88 saves in 30 appearances.

None of the players from both Arsenal and Everton are currently close to receiving a two-match suspension in the Premier League, which will further allow both teams to use their line-up well in the upcoming match. It is also likely for Everton to receive at least two yellow cards in the upcoming Premier League clash against Arsenal.

Final Prediction: Arsenal to beat Everton in Premier League match.

Everton vs Arsenal Head-to-head

Matches Played: 225

Everton Wins: 65

Arsenal Wins: 111

Matches are Drawn: 47

Everton vs Arsenal Betting Odds

Everton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 5.85

Arsenal to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.71

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.55

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.