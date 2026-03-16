Everton vs Brighton Match Prediction EVFC 43 % Chance of Winning BHAFC 57 % Bet Now! The second match week of the Premier League brings another intense encounter, as Everton is set to go against Brighton. This match will be played on 24 August at 6:30 PM IST, at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, which means Everton takes the home ground advantage. They didn't have a good start to the new season, as an initial loss has put them down in 14th place in the standings. They will be eager to utilise the game against Brighton to get their first win. On the other hand, Brighton started off the new season with a draw, as the team now stands in 8th place in the standings. Brighton looks to the next game as a perfect opportunity to start off the new season with some massive wins. In its previous match, Everton suffered a loss against Leeds United by 1-0, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Brighton fought to a 1-1 draw against Fulham in its previous match, which was a home game for them. As both teams eye their first win in the next game, only one of them will be able to get it.

Everton vs Brighton Chances of Winning

Everton has been strong against Brighton in their clashes against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Everton has won two games and Brighton has won one, as the remaining two matches ended in a draw.

Despite this, Brighton enters the next game with a higher chance of winning, as they have showcased better performances lately. They have won both of their last two away games, defeating Tottenham Hotspur by 1-4 and Wolverhampton Wanderers by 0-2, establishing its dominance even in the away games.

On the other hand, Everton will aim to capitalise on its home ground advantage, which might help it to win this game. They have also been undefeated in the last two home games, winning one against Southampton by 2-0, and drawing the other against Ipswich Town by 2-2.

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Everton vs Brighton Predictions and Betting Tips

The next Premier League clash between Everton and Brighton is awaited by the fans, as Brighton enters the game as the favourites to win. The team has showcased incredible form lately in the Premier League and has also been strong against Everton in their recent head-to-head encounters away from home. On the other hand, Everton will be taking the home ground advantage, combined with their strong record against Brighton, which will play a vital role if the team wants to defeat Brighton in the next game. Therefore, Brighton, with the odds of 2.45, has a higher chance to win the next game against Everton, who are close with the odds of 3.10.

Brighton had received a good start to the new season, as the team fought to a draw, which put them in 8th place in the standings. They were able to score a goal in the previous match, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1, and they also made 8 shots, out of which 4 shots were on target. The team also managed to score a penalty in the last game, and they maintained the XG rate at 1.48. Their defensive unit was also able to perform well, as it conceded just one goal, putting the goals conceded per match rate at one, and they also secured 9 interceptions and one block.

In its forward unit, the team has Georginio Rutter, with 4 passes and a tackle in the last game, Yankubah Minteh, with 15 passes and an interception, Stefanos Tzimas, Tom Watson, Danny Welbeck, with 7 passes and a tackle, and Abdallah Sima. Moving to the midfield unit of Brighton, the team has Kaoru Mitoma, with 19 passes in the last game, Matt O’Riley, with a goal and 22 passes, Carlos Baleba, with 20 passes and 3 interceptions, Yasin Ayari, with 41 passes and 2 interceptions, Solly March, with 14 goals and 18 assists in 190 appearances, Jack Hinshelwood, with 8 goals and 2 assists in 39 appearances, Mats Wieffer, with 38 passes and 5 tackles in the last game, James Milner, with 55 goals and 89 assists in 639 appearances, and Brajan Gruda, with 2 passes and a tackle in the last game. Their defensive side has stars such as Jan Paul van Hecke, with a tackle and a block in the last game, Lewis Dunk, with a tackle, Maxim De Cuyper, with 2 tackles and an interception, Diego Coppola, Adam Webster, with 164 interceptions and 99 blocks in 138 appearances, Igor Julio, with 18 interceptions and 23 blocks in 37 appearances, and Ferdi Kadioglu, who played as a substitute in the last game. Bart Verbruggen will be their primary goalkeeper, with just a save in the last game.

Brighton has a full-powered squad ready for its upcoming match against Everton, which will help them to come out victorious. In their last five matches, this team has managed to score a combined total of 11 goals while conceding just 5 goals in these games. Moreover, the team also holds one clean sheet in its last five matches, which showcases how consistently its defensive side has performed in the Premier League. It is now likely that Brighton will win the next game against Everton with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Everton started off the tournament with a loss against Leeds United, which pushed them down to the 14th spot in the standings. Their form has also been great lately, with the team scoring 8 and conceding 4 goals in its last five matches. This season, they have not scored any goals, but the team attempted 2 shots, out of which only one was on target. While having an XG rate of just 0.8, they also made 411 passes throughout their previous match. Their defensive side conceded a goal, which led to their loss, but the team has secured 2 interceptions and 10 blocks in the tournament so far.

Everton has formidable players in the forward, such as Beto, with 9 passes and a tackle in the last game, Iliman Ndiaye, with 22 passes and 2 tackles, Thierno Barry, and Dwight McNeil, with 21 goals and 32 assists in 226 appearances. Their midfield unit covers stars such as Charly Alcaraz, with 24 passes and a tackle in the last game, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, with 30 passes and 2 tackles, Idrissa Gueye, with 48 passes and a tackle, Tim Iroegbunam, with 17 passes and 3 tackles, Harrison Armstrong, James Garner, with 53 passes and 2 tackles, and Tyler Onyango. Their defensive side has Michael Keane, with just a block in the last game, James Tarkowski, with an interception and 3 blocks, Jake O'Brien, with 2 tackles, Vitalii Mykolenko, with 142 interceptions and 49 blocks in 110 appearances, and Jarrad Branthwaite, with 80 interceptions and 64 blocks in 75 appearances. Jordan Pickford will be their primary goalkeeper choice, as he made 2 saves in the last game.

Everton also has an in-form line-up, which shows that the next game between them and Brighton will be nothing short of a football classic. Moreover, since this is the start of the tournament, no players from either team are currently close to receiving a suspension in the Premier League, which will help them to use their line-ups well. It is also likely that Everton will get at least two yellow cards in the upcoming Premier League clash.

Final Prediction: Brighton to beat Everton in Premier League match.

Everton vs Brighton Head-to-head

Matches Played: 27

Everton Wins: 12

Brighton Wins: 7

Matches are Drawn: 8

Everton vs Brighton Betting Odds

Everton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.10

Brighton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.45

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.30

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.