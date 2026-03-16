EVFC (Everton) vs IPST (Ipswich Town) Match Prediction EVFC 76 % Chance of Winning IPST 24 % Bet Now! The 35th match day of the Premier League gets even more intense, as Everton and Ipswich Town face each other to end their losing streak. This clash is set to take place on 3 May at 7:30 PM IST at Goodison Park, which also means that Everton takes home ground advantage in the next game. Their performances have dropped in the current phase, which puts the team in the 15th spot with just 8 wins in 34 matches. They will be looking forward to the next match in the Premier League as a chance to end their losing streak. On the other hand, Ipswich Town struggled once again to perform well, which means they still hold the 18th spot in the standings with 4 wins in 34 matches. The team will also be eager to put up a fight against Everton for a win. Everton are heading to this game after losing their previous away match against Chelsea by 0-1. On the other hand, Ipswich Town also suffered an away defeat in its previous match against Newcastle United by 0-3. With both teams aiming to end their losing streak, the next game promises to be a thriller.

Everton vs Ipswich Town Chances of Winning

Ipswich Town has held the upper hand against Everton in recent games where they have faced each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Ipswich Town has emerged victorious in three games, with Everton winning just one, while the remaining match ended in a draw.

Despite that, Everton holds a better record in overall head-to-head encounters, which also increases their chances of winning. Taking the home ground advantage, they will be looking forward to the next game as a chance to regain their winning momentum. However, they have been winless in the last two home games, losing against Manchester City by 0-2 and drawing against Arsenal by 1-1.

On the other hand, Ipswich Town will be eager to take advantage of its recent record, which might help them to secure a win. Their records in the last three away games have been mixed, having a win over Bournemouth (2-1), a loss over Newcastle United (0-3), and a draw against Chelsea (2-2).

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Everton vs Ipswich Town Predictions and Betting Tips

Everton looks strong as they prepare for the upcoming match against Ipswich Town, as their current form positions them as the favourites to win. The team has shown overall dominance in the head-to-head encounters against Ipswich, and taking the home ground advantage could help them end their losing streak in the current phases of the tournament. On the other hand, Ipswich Town will aim to regain its winning momentum, as it has shown strong form against Everton in the last few head-to-head matches. Therefore, Everton, with odds of 1.64, has a higher chance of winning in the upcoming Premier League clash against Ipswich Town, which is behind with odds of 5.50.

Everton has suffered a setback in the current phase of the tournament, which puts them down at 15th place with 8 wins and 12 losses in 34 matches. Their attacking side’s performances have dropped, with the team having scored a total of 34 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1, and they have also made 360 shots, out of which 123 remained on target. Also, Everton has managed to score 2 penalties but created just 53 big chances till now. The team has also been strong in its defence, conceding just 41 goals, which also puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.21. The impressive part is about their clean sheets and saves, which stand at 10 and 106 respectively, in 34 matches.

Iliman Ndiaye, despite missing out on a few games, remains the top performer for Everton, with 7 goals in 29 appearances. Ndiaye will also be heading to the game with other players such as Abdoulaye Doucouré, with 3 goals and an assist in 30 appearances, Orel Mangala, with a goal in 19 appearances, Carlos Alcaraz, with a goal and an assist in 12 appearances, Dwight McNeil, with 3 goals and 4 assists in 17 appearances, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with 3 goals and an assist in 22 appearances, Jack Harrison, with a goal in 30 appearances, Beto, with 6 goals in 26 appearances, Jake O'Brien, with 2 goals in 17 appearances, Ashley Young, with a goal and 3 assists in 28 appearances, James Tarkowski, with a goal and an assist in 33 appearances, and Michael Keane, with 2 goals in 11 appearances. Jordan Pickford has been a key player at the goalpost, having secured 10 clean sheets and 106 saves in 34 appearances.

With this formidable line-up, Everton looks all set for the upcoming match against Ipswich Town, making it a perfect opportunity for the team to regain its winning momentum. However, the team has not performed well in the last five games, having scored a combined total of just 2 goals while conceding 5 goals in these games. The defensive side has been able to perform well continuously, as the attacking side aims to regain its momentum in the tournament. Out of the last five wins secured by Everton over Ipswich Town, four of them have been with a clean sheet. Thus, it is likely that Everton will win the next game against Ipswich Town with a clean sheet.

Ipswich Town, on the other hand, still faces various challenges within the team, as they aim to regain the winning momentum in the next game against Everton. Holding the 18th spot in the rankings, they have secured just 4 wins and lost 21 in 34 matches. In its last five matches, the team's attacking side has managed to score a combined total of 5 goals, but its defensive side has conceded 12 goals. Overall, their attacking side has underperformed, as they scored 33 goals, which also puts the goal-per-match rate at 0.97, and the team has made 319 shots, out of which 112 remained on target. Ipswich has also scored 2 penalties but has created just 43 big chances across the 34 matches. Their defensive side has also been weak, conceding 74 goals, which also puts their goals conceded per match rate at 2.18. However, the team has also managed to secure 2 clean sheets and 125 saves in 34 games.

Liam Delap has been the lone warrior for Ipswich Town, having scored 12 goals and 2 assists in 33 matches. Delap will also require contributions from other goal scorers such as Sam Morsy, with a goal and an assist in 29 appearances, Jack Taylor, with a goal in 28 appearances, Sam Szmodics, with 4 goals in 19 appearances, Julio Enciso, with a goal and 3 assists in 22 appearances, Jens Cajuste, with a goal in 26 appearances, Conor Chaplin, with a goal and an assist in 18 appearances, George Hirst, with 2 goals and an assist in 22 appearances, Nathan Broadhead, with a goal in 16 appearances, Omari Hutchinson, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 27 appearances, Jaden Philogene, with 2 goals in 21 appearances, and Jacob Greaves, with a goal in 21 appearances. Alex Palmer has performed well with the gloves lately, having 39 saves in 10 appearances, but has also conceded 25 goals.

Troubles mount for Ipswich Town, as Leif Davis and Ben Johnson won't be available for the team in the next game against Everton, since they have been suspended for foul play. This also means Everton will be able to bring their full line-up in the next game, further enhancing their potential to secure a win. Also, taking a look at the track records, it is expected that Ipswich Town will receive two yellow cards in the next match.

Final Prediction: Everton to beat Ipswich Town in Premier League match.

Everton vs Ipswich Town Head-to-head

Matches Played: 60

Everton Wins: 26

Ipswich Town Wins: 15

Matches are Drawn: 19

Everton vs Ipswich Town Betting Odds

Everton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.64

Ipswich Town to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 5.50

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.10

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.