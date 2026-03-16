EVFC (Everton) vs LCFC (Leicester City) Match Prediction EVFC 73 % Chance of Winning LCFC 27 % Bet now! Fans are excited for the upcoming match on the 24th match day of the Premier League, as Everton will be going against Leicester City. This match will be played on 1 February at 8:30 PM IST at Goodison Park, which also serves as the home ground for Everton. Everton has regained its winning momentum in the current season, as the team holds 16th spot in the standings with 5 wins in 22 matches. They look forward to a crucial win that could help them reach closer to the top ten. Leicester City, on the other hand, stands just behind them in the points table at the 17th spot with 4 wins in 23 matches. The team is also looking forward to wins, as a loss could push them to the relegation zone. Everton won their previous match on the 23rd match day against Brighton by 1-0, which was a consecutive win for the team. They look forward to another win against Leicester City, which will help them to mark a hat trick of wins. On the other hand, Leicester City also won their previous match against the Spurs by 2-1, which shows that both teams are eager to continue their form in the next game.

Facts: The last time when Leicester City and Everton went against each other at Goodison Park, Leicester City came out victorious, winning the game by 2-0.

In their last ten matches against each other, Everton has been strong with three wins, with Leicester City winning two, and the remaining matches ended up in a draw.

The previous match played between Everton and Leicester City this season ended in a 1-1 draw, which was played on 21 September 2024 at the King Power Stadium in Leicester.

If Everton is able to win in the upcoming match against Leicester City, this will also mark their first win over them since the 2021-22 season of the Premier League.

Everton vs Leicester City Chances of Winning

Everton has been strong over Leicester City in most of the matches when these teams went against each other. In their last seven head-to-head matches, Everton has defeated Leicester City two times, while Leicester City only managed to secure one win, as the remaining matches ended up in a draw.

With a strong record over Leicester City, Everton comes out with a higher chance of winning in the next game, which will further help them rank up in the standings. Also, the team holds the advantage of this match taking place at their home ground, which could further help them to grab a win. They are also heading off to this game with a win in their previous home match against the Spurs by 3-2.

On the other hand, Leicester City has also regained its winning momentum after suffering from consecutive losses. The team holds a win and a loss in their last two away games, which also includes a win against the Spurs by 2-1. But, they will be facing a tough challenge going against the formidable line-up of Everton.

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Everton vs Leicester City Predictions and Betting Tips 2024

Everton enters the upcoming match against Leicester City, being the favourites to win. They have the home-ground advantage, combined with a strong record over Leicester City, which will further help them to secure another win this season. Along with that, they have been on a winning momentum, as they are in the eye for a hat-trick win in the current edition of the Premier League. Therefore, Everton, with the odds of 1.79, is likely to secure a win over Leicester City in the upcoming match. On the other hand, Leicester City, with an odds of 4.70, will be facing various challenges in this game.

Everton did not have a good start to this tournament as they struggled to secure wins. But the team now seems to have regained its winning momentum, due to which they currently stand at the 16th spot in the tournament leaderboard, with 5 wins and 9 losses in 22 matches. They have scored just 19 goals in 22 appearances, with their goal-per-match rate being low at 0.86 goals, along with 241 shots, out of which 73 were on target. The team has also managed to create 28 big chances while scoring a penalty till now in the season. In their defence, they have done well, conceding just 28 goals which makes their goals conceded per match rate at 1.27, with 8 clean sheets and 67 saves.

For Everton, Iliman Ndiaye is the star striker, with 5 goals in 22 appearances in this season. He will be entering the next game with other players such as Dwight McNeil, with 3 goals and 3 assists in 13 appearances, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with 3 goals and one assist in 22 appearances, Michael Keane, with 2 goals and 2 clean sheets in 10 appearances, and Beto, with just one goal in 14 appearances. When it comes to goalkeeping, the team will surely rely on the performances of Jordan Pickford, with 67 saves and 8 clean sheets in 22 appearances.

Although the overall form of Everton's players has not been impressive, the team still holds the upper hand as some of their performers have been able to give their best in the last few games. In their last two home matches, the team won one game against the Spurs and lost one against Aston Villa. They have been able to score a combined total of 3 goals in these games while also conceding 3 goals combined. Also, they are heading to this game with another clean sheet, showing the strength of their defence lately. Thus, it can be predicted that Everton to win the upcoming match against Leicester City with a clean sheet, with a margin of at least one goal.

Leicester City, on the other hand, has not been able to give its best performance in the current season. The team has regained its momentum following a win in the previous match, which further broke their losing streak, as they have one win and four losses in their last five games. In the tournament standings, Leicester City holds the 17th spot with just 4 wins and 14 losses in the 23 matches. They have scored 25 goals in 23 matches, with the goal-per-match rate being at 1.09 goals. Also, they have made 215 shots, out of which 74 were on target, as the team scored 2 penalties and created 36 big chances. In the defence, the team has not been well, with just one clean sheet and 86 saves. However, they have conceded 49 goals, with the goals conceded per match being high at 2.13.

For Leicester City, Jamie Vardy has been the top performer with 7 goals and 3 assists in 21 appearances. He will be heading to the next game with other players like Jordan Ayew, with 4 goals in 21 appearances, Stephy Mavididi, with 3 goals and one assist in 21 appearances, Facundo Buonanotte, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 20 appearances; and Patson Daka, with just one goal in 11 appearances. When it comes to goalkeeping, the team will rely on star performers like Mads Hermansen, with one clean sheet and 65 saves in 16 appearances, and Jakub Stolarczyk, with 17 saves in 6 appearances.

Boubakary Soumare, from Leicester City, is close to receiving a two-match suspension in the Premier League, as he holds 8 yellow cards. This could result in Soumare receiving less play time in order to prevent his suspension from the upcoming tournament matches. Besides him, no other player from any of these teams is close to a ban due to the yellow cards. However, it can be predicted for Leicester City to receive at least 2 yellow cards in the upcoming match.

Final Prediction: Everton to beat Leicester City in Premier League match.

Everton vs Leicester City Head-to-head

Matches Played: 119

Everton Wins: 45

Leicester City Wins: 37

Matches are Drawn: 37

Everton vs Leicester City Betting Odds

Everton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.79

Leicester City to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 4.70

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.78

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.