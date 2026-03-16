Everton vs Liverpool Match Prediction EVFC 1 % Chance of Winning LIV 99 % Bet Now! The 13th match day encounter between Everton and Liverpool, which was postponed due to the storm, will now be taking place. This match has been scheduled for 13 February at 1:00 AM IST at Goodison Park, which provides home ground advantage to Liverpool. They have been dominant throughout the tournament, standing at the top spot with 17 wins in 23 matches and just one loss throughout the season. Since they're currently on a winning streak, the team will be looking forward to continuing it in the next game. Everton, on the other side, has now ranked up to the 16th spot in the standings. They will be eager to secure a win and get closer to the top ten. Everton are heading into this game with a 4-0 win over Leicester City in their previous home match. On the other hand, Liverpool also secured a win over Bournemouth by 2-0 in their previous match, which was also an away game. With both teams looking forward to continuing their winning streak, it promises to be a thrilling encounter in the Premier League.

Everton vs Liverpool Chances of Winning

Liverpool holds the upper hand over Everton in their recent head-to-head matches. In their last five clashes in the Premier League, Liverpool has been able to come out victorious in three games and Everton just won one. The remaining one match between these two teams ended up in a goalless draw.

Along with that, they also have a home-ground advantage in the next game, which further provides them with a higher chance of winning. In their last two home matches, Liverpool was able to secure a win over Ipswich Town in one game, while the other match against Manchester United ended up in a draw.

On the other hand, Everton is looking forward to continuing its winning streak in this match. In their last two away games, they have won one against Brighton but lost the other against Bournemouth. They will surely be facing a challenge in the upcoming match against Liverpool, which makes it an intense encounter between these two teams.

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Everton vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips

Liverpool enters the upcoming match against Everton as the clear favourites to come out victorious. They have been strong over them for a long time, and also have a home ground advantage, which further provides them with an edge in this clash. Along with that, Liverpool's dominance in this tournament has been phenomenal, with the team having just one loss in the season till now. Thus, Liverpool, with the odds of 1.44, is likely to win the upcoming match against Everton, with the odds of 6.87.

Liverpool's performance in the current season of the English Premier League has been impressive, as the team still tops the tournament standings. They have secured 17 wins and just one loss in 23 matches, putting them at the top of the table with 56 points, and the second-placed team is 6 points behind. Their attack has scored 56 goals, putting their goal per match rate at 2.43 goals, and made 411 shots, out of which 159 were on target. Also, they have been able to score 6 penalties while also creating 74 big chances. Their defence has also been at par, conceding just 21 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate less than 1. The team has been able to get 10 clean sheets and made 61 saves in this season.

For Liverpool, Mohamed Salah is the top performer, with 21 goals and 13 assists in 23 appearances. He will be heading to the next game with other formidable attackers like Luis Díaz, with 8 goals and 2 assists in 22 appearances, Cody Gakpo, with 8 goals and 3 assists in 23 appearances, Diogo Jota, with 5 goals and 2 assists in 13 appearances, and Curtis Jones, with 3 goals and 3 assists in 19 appearances. In its defence, the team has goalkeepers like Alisson Becker, with 6 clean sheets and 36 saves in 15 appearances, and Caoimhín Kelleher, with 3 clean sheets and 24 saves in 8 appearances.

Having such a formidable line-up in the next game against Everton, Liverpool enters with high confidence and a better chance of winning the game. In their last five matches, the team has been able to score a combined total of 11 goals and conceded just 4 goals, which shows their overall strength lately in the tournament. Along with that, their defence has been able to secure 10 clean sheets so far, with their last three wins over Everton also coming in a clean sheet. Thus, it can be predicted that Liverpool to win the upcoming match against Everton with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Everton has regained its form in the English Premier League, putting itself away from the relegation zone. In their last five matches, the team has been able to secure consecutive wins in three of them as they prepare for a challenging clash against Liverpool. Also, they have been able to score a combined total of 8 goals in their last five games while conceding 4 goals only. The team currently stands at the 16th spot in the standings, with 6 wins and 9 losses in 23 matches. They have been able to score 23 goals in this season, along with 254 shots, out of which 80 were on target. Besides this, the team has managed to score a penalty while also creating 34 big chances. In its defence, they have been able to grab 9 clean sheets and made 68 saves.

In the upcoming match against Liverpool, Everton will be relying on key players like Iliman Ndiaye, who scored 6 goals in 23 appearances. He will be having the company of other players such as Beto, with 3 goals in 15 appearances, Dwight McNeil, with 3 goals and 3 assists in 13 appearances, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with 3 goals and one assist in 22 appearances, and Orel Mangala, with one goal in 19 appearances. When it comes to goalkeeping, the team has their star player in the form of Jordan Pickford, with 9 clean sheets and 68 saves in 23 appearances.

None of the players from both Liverpool and Everton is currently close to receiving a two-match suspension due to the yellow cards. Thus, both teams will not have any issues with compromising the playtime of their players. It can also be predicted that Everton to receive at least two yellow cards in the upcoming match against Liverpool.

Final Prediction: Liverpool to beat Everton in Premier League match.

Everton vs Liverpool Head-to-head

Matches Played: 242

Everton Wins: 68

Liverpool Wins: 97

Matches are Drawn: 77

Everton vs Liverpool Betting Odds

Everton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 6.87

Liverpool to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.44

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.75

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.