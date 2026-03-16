EVFC (Everton) vs MCI (Manchester City) Match Prediction EVFC 13 % Chance of Winning MCI 87 % Bet Now! The fans await the upcoming match on the 33rd match day of the Premier League, as Everton will be going against the dominant Manchester City. The match will be played on 19 April at 7:30 PM IST at Goodison Park in Liverpool, which serves as Everton's home ground. Their performances have been mixed this season, as the team holds the 13th spot in the standings with 8 wins in 32 matches. They will be eager for a win in the upcoming match to continue their regained winning momentum. On the other hand, Manchester City has also regained its form, but the team has dropped to the 5th spot with 16 wins in 32 matches. They will be looking forward to another win to continue their winning streak. In its previous match, Everton secured an impressive win over Nottingham Forest by 1-0, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Manchester City showcased dominance in its previous match by defeating Crystal Palace 5-2 in a home game. With both teams heading to match day 33 with a win, the next game will be intense.

Everton vs Manchester City Chances of Winning

Manchester City has been strong against Everton in the games where these teams have faced each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Manchester City won three games while Everton won none, and the remaining three matches ended in a draw.

Having a strong record over Everton, Manchester City has a higher chance of winning in the upcoming Premier League clash. Also, the team maintained a strong form in the tournament, which could lead to another win. They have not won any of the last two away games, losing against Nottingham Forest by 0-1, and the other game against Manchester United ended in a goalless draw.

On the other hand, Everton faces several challenges in the upcoming match against Manchester City. But they will be looking forward to turning the tables, holding the home ground advantage. Their last two home games against Arsenal and West Ham United have ended in a 1-1 draw each.

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Everton vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips

Manchester City enters their clash on the 33rd match day against Everton as the clear favourites to win. They have been strong against Everton in the head-to-head encounters and have been on a winning streak over them, which further increases their chances of winning. Considering their form, Manchester City might not have many issues while going against Everton, who will be playing at their home ground. Thus, Manchester City, with the odds of 1.96, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Everton, with the odds of 3.85.

Manchester City has been among the top performers in the Premier League 2024-25, holding the 5th spot in the rankings with 16 wins and 9 losses in 32 matches. This season, the team has scored 62 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.94. The team has also made 514 shots, out of which 187 shots have been on target. Manchester City has scored just 2 penalties so far, but they have managed to create a massive total of 81 big chances. Their defensive side has also done well, as they have conceded 42 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.31. Along with that, they have also grabbed 9 clean sheets and 79 saves so far.

Erling Haaland continues to be the key performer for Manchester City this season, with 21 goals and 3 assists in 28 appearances. He will also be looking forward to the contribution of other players such as Omari Marmoush, with 6 goals in 10 appearances, Savinho, with a goal and 8 assists in 26 appearances, Jérémy Doku, with 3 goals and 4 assists in 23 appearances, Mateo Kovacic, with 5 goals and an assist in 26 appearances, Kevin de Bruyne, with 3 goals and 7 assists in 22 appearances, Jack Grealish, with a goal and an assist in 19 appearances, Bernardo Silva, with 2 goals and 4 assists in 27 appearances, James McAtee, with 3 goals in 12 appearances, Phil Foden, with 7 goals and 2 assists in 25 appearances, Rico Lewis, with a goal and 2 assists in 26 appearances, John Stones, with 2 goals in 11 appearances, and Josko Gvardiol, with an impressive total of 5 goals in 31 appearances. Their goalkeeping department has been magnificent, as it consists of Ederson, with 7 clean sheets and 50 saves in 22 appearances, and Stefan Ortega, with 2 clean sheets and 29 saves in 11 appearances.

Thus, Manchester City will be entering the upcoming Premier League match against Everton with a formidable lineup, which could help them secure an impressive win in the next game and climb in the standings. In their last five matches, Manchester City has been able to score a combined total of 9 goals while conceding just 5 goals in these games. With the current form of their defence, they are likely to pose some challenges to Everton's attacking side. Out of their last five wins against Everton, four of them have been with a clean sheet, combined across both home and away games. It is now likely that Manchester City will win the next game against Everton with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Everton has regained its winning momentum in the Premier League, which could help the team to secure a win in the next game, taking the home ground advantage. Currently, they stand at the 13th spot with 8 wins and 10 losses in 32 matches. In their last five matches, Everton has scored a combined total of just 4 goals and also conceded the same number of goals in these games. This season, they have scored 34 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.06, and they have also made 346 shots, out of which 117 have been on target. When it comes to penalties, Everton has scored just two of them, but the team has also created 50 big chances. Their defensive side requires some improvements, having conceded 38 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.19. But they have also been able to secure 10 clean sheets and 96 saves so far.

Iliman Ndiaye has been a key performer for Everton this season, holding 7 goals in 27 appearances. But he will also require some contributions from other players such as Beto, with 6 goals in 24 appearances, Dwight McNeil, with 3 goals and 4 assists in 15 appearances, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with 3 goals and an assist in 22 appearances, Jack Harrison, with a goal in 28 appearances, Abdoulaye Doucouré, with 3 goals and an assist in 28 appearances, Orel Mangala, with a goal in 19 appearances, Carlos Alcaraz, with a goal and an assist in 10 appearances, Michael Keane, with 2 goals in 10 appearances, James Tarkowski, with a goal and an assist in 32 appearances, Ashley Young, with a goal and 3 assists in 27 appearances, and Jake O'Brien, with 2 goals in 15 appearances. Jordan Pickford has been the key performer with the gloves, holding 10 clean sheets and 96 saves in 32 appearances.

Everton and Manchester City will be able to use their line-ups wisely in the upcoming Premier League match, as none of their players is currently close to receiving a two-match suspension in the tournament. Thus, fans will be able to expect a thriller game as both teams are eager for a win on the 33rd match day. It is also likely for Everton to receive at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Manchester City to beat Everton in Premier League match.

Everton vs Manchester City Head-to-head

Matches Played: 198

Everton Wins: 68

Manchester City Wins: 81

Matches are Drawn: 49

Everton vs Manchester City Betting Odds

Everton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.85

Manchester City to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.96

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.75

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.