EVFC (Everton) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction EVFC 48 % Chance of Winning MUFC 52 % Bet Now! The upcoming match on the 26th match day of the Premier League is set to be a thrilling encounter between Everton and Manchester United. This match is set to take place on 22 February at 6:00 PM IST at Goodison Park in Liverpool, which also offers home ground advantage to Everton. The team has regained form in the current season, holding the 14th spot in the rankings with 7 wins and 9 losses. If they're able to win the upcoming match, it could also help the team to rank closer to the top ten. On the other hand, Manchester United has also shown mixed performances in the current season, holding 15th spot in the standings with 8 wins and 12 losses. They will also be looking forward to a win, as a loss could push them closer to the relegation zone. Everton is heading into this match after winning their previous one against Crystal Palace by 2-1, which was an away game for the team. But Manchester United lost its previous match against the Spurs by 0-1, which was also an away game. As United aims to regain its winning momentum, Everton also aims to continue its winning streak, which makes the next game intense.

Everton vs Manchester United Chances of Winning

Manchester United has been dominant in Premier League matches whenever they have gone against Everton. In their last five matches against each other in the Premier League, Manchester United has been able to win all of these games, which even includes a clean sheet win in four games.

Showcasing its dominance against Everton, Manchester United has a higher chance of winning in the next clash. However, their form has not been good in the last few games, which also puts them in a bit of a challenging spot. In their last two away games, they lost one against Tottenham Spurs by 0-1 and won the other against Fulham by 1-0.

On the other hand, Everton has regained its form in the tournament and even takes the home-ground advantage, putting them as close contenders to turn the tables. In their last three home games, the team has been undefeated, securing wins against Leicester City (4-0) and Tottenham Spurs (3-2), while the remaining match against Liverpool ended in a 2-2 draw.

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Everton vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips

Manchester United enters the upcoming Premier League clash against Everton as the close favourites to come out victorious. The team will be looking forward to the next game as an opportunity to regain its winning momentum, as they have been dominant against Everton in the Premier League clashes. Therefore, Manchester United, with the odds of 2.62, is likely to come out victorious in the next Premier League clash. But Everton, with the odds of 2.84, is also a close contender to the game, as they have shown commendable form lately.

Manchester United had a great start to the tournament, but the team has not been able to secure constant wins lately. The team has dropped down to the 15th spot in the standings and has secured just 8 wins and 12 losses in 25 matches. In the upcoming match, they'll be eager for a win to get closer to the top ten and regain form. They have scored 28 goals this season, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.12, and have also made 335 shots, out of which 113 were on target. Along with that, United have also scored 3 penalties and managed to create 49 big chances in this season. If we take a look at its defence, the team has conceded 35 goals, which puts its goals conceded per match rate at 1.40. But they have also managed to secure 7 clean sheets and 65 saves in the tournament.

For Manchester United, Amad Diallo is among the top performers, with 6 goals and 6 assists in 22 appearances. He will be having the company of several other players such as Alejandro Garnacho, with 3 goals and one assist in 24 appearances, Joshua Zirkzee, with 3 goals and one assist in 25 appearances, Rasmus Højlund, with 2 goals in 20 appearances, and Bruno Fernandes, with 5 goals and 6 assists in 24 appearances. But when it comes to goalkeepers, the team will solely rely on the performances of André Onana, with 7 clean sheets and 65 saves for the team in 25 appearances this season.

It can be seen that despite a few challenges lately, the key players of Manchester United have been able to showcase their top-notch performances. This could help the team secure a much-needed win against Everton in the upcoming Premier League match, where they also have an undefeated record advantage since the last few games against them. In its last five matches, Manchester United scored just 5 goals combined while conceding 7 goals, and the team is looking forward to some improvements in the next game. They have also secured a clean sheet win in the last five matches, and in total, they have 7 clean sheets this season. But considering the current form of its defence, it is likely that Manchester United will win the game against Everton without a clean sheet.

Everton, on the other hand, did not have a great start to the tournament, but the team has been able to regain its form in the current phases, which puts it among the close contenders. Currently, the team stands at the 14th spot in the Premier League rankings, with 7 wins and 9 losses, and they will be eager to continue the winning streak. In their last five matches, they have been able to score a combined total of 12 goals while conceding just 5 goals. Overall, this season, the team scored 27 goals at a goal per match rate of 1.08 and made 275 shots, out of which 89 were on target. They have scored only one penalty while also creating 37 big chances. In its defence, the team has conceded just 31 goals, at the goals conceded per match rate of 1.24. Along with that, they have secured 9 clean sheets with 75 saves this season.

For Everton, Iliman Ndiaye is the top performer this season, with 6 goals in 24 appearances. In the upcoming crucial clash against Manchester United, he will be having other players like Beto, with 5 goals in 17 appearances, Dwight McNeil, with 3 goals and 3 assists in 13 appearances, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with 3 goals and one assist in 22 appearances, and Abdoulaye Doucouré, with one goal in 22 appearances. And when it comes to its defence, the team will solely rely on the performances of Jordan Pickford, with 9 clean sheets and 75 saves in 25 appearances this season.

Manuel Ugarte, Harry Maguire, and Lisandro Martínez from Manchester United are currently close to receiving a two-match suspension from the Premier League following the number of yellow cards. Thus, Manchester United might have to compromise on the playtime of their key players in the upcoming match against Everton. No player from Everton is currently close to receiving a two-match suspension. It can be predicted that Manchester United to receive at least two yellow cards in the upcoming Premier League match.

Final Prediction: Manchester United to beat Everton in Premier League match.

Everton vs Manchester United Head-to-head

Matches Played: 212

Everton Wins: 68

Manchester United Wins: 96

Matches are Drawn: 48

Everton vs Manchester United Betting Odds

Everton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.84

Manchester United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.62

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.21

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.